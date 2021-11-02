 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Poke Fish’s Volcano Bowl contains spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, jalapeño, cilantro, edamame, avocado, scallion, masago, seaweed salad, tempura crunch, roasted seaweed, chili sauce and poke sauce
Poke Fish

Where to Find Poke Bowls in Metro Detroit

Served over grains or greens, this Hawaiian staple has exploded in the Great Lakes State

by Monica Williams
by Monica Williams

A major food trend nationwide a couple of years ago, poke bowls have become regular sights on metro Detroit’s culinary scene. Ahi Poke and Grill opened in Livonia in 2020 and Poke Doo launched in July 2021 in Garden City, serving the native Hawaiian dishes.

Poke is best described as “sushi in a bowl” for the unfamiliar. The premise is simple: diced raw fish, served atop rice or greens, or rolled burrito-style with customizable fillings flavored with soy or spicy mayo. The bowl is decorated with a variety of garnishes like a scoop of crab, furikake, masago, or avocado, among others. Most bowls are served cold as an appetizer or main course, with just the rice being warm.

Looking for the area’s best poke bowls? The restaurants below serve up both customizable and ready-made bowls, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

4501 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
Visit Website

This popular small chain with seven metro locations, including midtown Detroit, is soon opening two stores in Florida. There’s a lot of customized options here, with 10 different proteins and 14 different mix-ins. Signature bowls are available, too. The California Crunch Bowl comes loaded with shrimp, crab, cucumber, green onion, carrot, edamame, avocado, soy sauce, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo drizzle.

2. Poke Doo

2051 Middlebelt Rd
Garden City, MI 48135
Visit Website

Poke Doo opened in July 2021, serving poke bowls, bubble tea, smoothies, and waffles, all under one roof. Finished eating? The restaurant has both a dartboard and a foosball table for customers.

3. Ahi Poke And Grill

37104 Six Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48152
Visit Website

Accountant Ken Chen, a frequent traveler to the West Coast, sought to fill a void when he opened noticed a poke bowl restaurant in September 2020. His signature bowls include Korean hwedupbap and hiyashi udon. Hawaiian fried rice and macaroni salad — a staple of Hawaiian cuisine — are also on the menu.

4. Kaku Sushi & Poke

126 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, MI 48009
Visit Website

Kaku’s two locations in Birmingham and Bloomfield Hills specialize in both sushi and poke. There are several made-to-order options for both, such as spicy tuna, tofu salad, or eel nigiri. Customers can also build their own poke or sushi bowls, with gluten-free options on the menu.

5. Pokeworks

716 W Big Beaver Rd
Troy, MI 48084
Visit Website

Pokéworks’ menu includes a number of pre-designed bowls, such as the Hawaiian Ahi (Ahi tuna, cucumber, sweet onion, hijiki seaweed, edamame, Pokéworks classic sauce, chili flakes, seaweed salad, green onion, sesame seeds, and seasonal crunch) and the Yuzu Ponzu Salmon (Atlantic salmon, cucumber, sweet onion, pineapple, cilantro, ponzu fresh sauce, seaweed salad, green onion, sesame seeds, and onion crisps). Customers can also go the DIY route by choosing a base (a bowl with white or brown rice, a wrap with white rice and seaweed, or a salad with chopped romaine and spring mix), up to five proteins (various seafood, chicken, and tofu options), vegetable and fruit mix-ins, flavorings and sauces, and toppings (seaweed salad, pickled, ginger, toasted rice puffs, and more).

6. UwU Sushi

147 W Auburn Rd
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Visit Website

This Asian fusion spot serves up creative versions of traditional Hawaiian, Japanese, and Korean cuisine. The spicy popcorn chicken bowl is loaded with avocado and popcorn chicken and drizzled with spicy mayo or the magma bowl, which is topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos. Cool things off with a seaweed salad.

7. Poke Fish

13963 Hall Rd
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Visit Website

Choose from the ready-made list or make your own. The popular volcano bowl has spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, edamame, avocado, scallions, masago, seaweed salad, tempura crunch, roasted seaweed, chili sauce, and poke sauce.

8. Yuki hibachi and poke sushi

43289 Garfield Rd
Clinton Twp, MI 48038
Visit Website

Create your own bowls here, from an extensive menu of raw and cooked delicacies that also include hibachi. Round things off with mochi ice cream for dessert.

9. J Sushi

32800 Ryan Rd
Warren, MI 48092
Visit Website

J Sushi is a sushi wonderland, with a wide variety of creative sushi for carryout, but don’t miss the poke bowls. The Maguro + sake poke bowl comes with a choice of white or brown rice, one scoop each of tuna and salmon marinated with house sauce and spicy mayo. Toppings include red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, edamame, radish microgreens, scallion, sweet onion, and seaweed salad.

10. Sushi Coup

29141 Dequindre Rd
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Visit Website

The new Sushi Coup is returning in fall 2021 with the classics and a few new signature bowls. Pair one with spicy mayo fries or Korean fried chicken.

Related Maps