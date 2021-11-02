Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Poke Bowls in Metro Detroit

Served over grains or greens, this Hawaiian staple has exploded in the Great Lakes State

A major food trend nationwide a couple of years ago, poke bowls have become regular sights on metro Detroit’s culinary scene. Ahi Poke and Grill opened in Livonia in 2020 and Poke Doo launched in July 2021 in Garden City, serving the native Hawaiian dishes.

Poke is best described as “sushi in a bowl” for the unfamiliar. The premise is simple: diced raw fish, served atop rice or greens, or rolled burrito-style with customizable fillings flavored with soy or spicy mayo. The bowl is decorated with a variety of garnishes like a scoop of crab, furikake, masago, or avocado, among others. Most bowls are served cold as an appetizer or main course, with just the rice being warm.

Looking for the area’s best poke bowls? The restaurants below serve up both customizable and ready-made bowls, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.