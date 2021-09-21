 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The dining room of San Morello Nicole Franzen [Official photo]

17 Great Spots for a Monday Meal Out in Detroit

Where to get steak, sushi, or sandwiches on a quiet night

by Monica Williams
Nicole Franzen [Official photo]

Restaurants are mostly closed or quiet on Mondays, especially during the pandemic, a day reserved for dining at home. It’s often a day to recharge after a weekend dining out or bar-hopping across the city, but for those in-the-know diners, Monday is a chance to beat the crowds while still eating well at some wonderful restaurants in Detroit. These places include tasty burgers, juicy steaks, and crispy chicken perfect for a meeting or a date. Here are 15 places where you can score a table on Monday in metro Detroit.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Dime Store

719 Griswold St #180
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-9106
(313) 962-9106
This hip, airy all-day brunch spot gets high marks in Detroit for its tasty and creative spins on classics. Made-from-scratch breakfasts include omelets (bacon avocado, housemade sausage), sweet stuff (brioche French toast, malted Belgian waffles), and hashes.

2. Parc

800 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 922-7272
(313) 922-7272
Located in the heart of Campus Martius Park, Parc offers guests 270-degree views of downtown Detroit. The menu features traditional Midwestern and New American foods, with influences of French and Mediterranean flavors. There’s also a vast wine list.

A dish of food Gerard + Belevender

3. San Morello

1400 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 209-4700
(313) 209-4700
Even though it’s on the ground floor of the Shinola Hotel, the elegant San Morello doesn’t feel like a “hotel restaurant.” It serves housemade pasta, wood-fired dishes, pizzas, and warm bread in a sophisticated but comfortable setting.

The dining room of San Morello Nicole Franzen [Official photo]

4. Vicente’s Cuban Cuisine

1250 Library St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-8800
(313) 962-8800
Mix and match tapas at Cuban hotspot Vicente’s. Expect options like chicken and beef empanadas, Spanish omelets, and ham-chicken croquettes for takeout or dining in. The restaurant also serves four styles of paella that are perfect for splitting with a group.

5. Mister Dips

19 E Grand River Ave, Parkers Alley
Detroit, MI 48226
Mister Dips’ menu is pretty spartan, with three types of burgers anchoring the menu. For vegetarians, there’s the Impossible Dip, featuring a plant-based Impossible burger patty, plus a tomato slice and sprouts. There also are waffle fries and Dairy Dips, their sweet soft-serve ice cream cones that come in several flavors. The restaurant also serves Dipsy Doozy (described as a “thick-aaazz shake”), and adult-only Boozy Doozy shakes, along with a few tapped beers. A three-course meal comes in under $20.

6. FOLK Detroit

1701 Trumbull
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 742-2672
(313) 742-2672
Place orders online or head to the walk-up window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for waffle breakfast sandwiches and sausage rolls from this all-day cafe and micro market. Folk offers options like coffee and wine, which can be purchased to-go or opened and sipped on the patio for a $15 corkage fee.

Toast topped with an egg and micro greens on a white plate on a wooden table Gerard + Belevender

7. The Goblin Detroit

2547 Bagley St
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 502-5788
(313) 502-5788
Two buddies from Seoul are now serving up excellent sushi and affordable rice balls in Detroit after success in the suburbs for the last few years. The bright-and-colorful new location, which resembles its sister restaurant in Clinton Township, is reminiscent of a South Korean coffee house. Those who can’t go in can catch a live stream of activity in the kitchen and dining room.

8. Grey Ghost Detroit

47 Watson St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 262-6534
(313) 262-6534
This modern, hip spot serves eclectic meat-centric entrees and more, alongside beer, wine, and craft cocktails from the bar. Whether it’s a dry-aged steak or a patty, the kitchen has a way with beef.

Grey Ghost Gerard + Belevender

9. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

4101 3rd Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 818-0324
(313) 818-0324
A Memphis institution, this chain has expanded to include several locations serving fried birds in metro Detroit. Start the meal with an appetizer with fried pickle spears, fried green tomatoes, or fried okra. Slightly sweet beans and slaw served with a meal of spicy chicken. Order it with a pecan, sweet potato, or chess pie.

gus’s world famous fried chicken detroit Gerard + Belevender

10. Rose's Fine Food and Wine

10551 E Jefferson Ave
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 822-2729
(313) 822-2729
Charming East Jefferson restaurant Rose’s Fine Food puts a fresh, seasonal twist on the diner genre with options like buckwheat pancakes, beans and greens, and potato doughnuts. As a bonus, many of the dishes are vegan and gluten-free but don’t skimp on flavor. Currently, Rose’s has curbside carryout only with online ordering. There is a patio in the parking lot. Customers can purchase items like egg sandwiches and maple doughnuts online as well as cakes, cold brew coffee, and canned rosé.

11. Yumvillage

6500 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 334-6099
(313) 334-6099
This food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar restaurant features a menu of flavorful Afro-Caribbean dishes served in the style of a grain bowl with layers of rice, curry, protein, and vegetables. The menu features options like jerk chicken, curry chicken, suya fried chicken, and vegan akara (black-eyed pea fritters).

the dining room of Yum Village shows wooden ables and a diverse selection of chairs Gerard + Belevender

12. Oak & Reel

2921 E Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 270-9600
(313) 270-9600
Although the menu at this Italian seafood fine dining establishment changes often, some of the latest standouts include potatoes with pavé, crème fraîche, spinach, trout roe, and seaweed; agnolotti with duck, brown butter, sage, currants, and pine nuts; and haliburt with kuri squash, hen of the woods, kale, and pumpkin seeds. The restaurant will be offering 50 percent off bottles of wine under $100 on Mondays in November 2021.

 

Bucatini twirled on a fork Oak & Reel

13. Motor City Brewing Works-Livernois

19350 Livernois
Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 832-2700
(313) 832-2700
John Linardos opened the city’s first microbrewery in 1994. Now he’s opened a second taproom on the Avenue of Fashion. Visitors will find the perennial favorites Ghettoblaster Pale Ale and Nut Brown Ale, as well as a small-run cider, a new summer ale, and a few canned cocktails. New menu items featured only at the Livernois taproom are made for sharing, include vegetarian beef nachos, a charcuterie plate, and the Banh Mi Oh My sandwich.

14. Madam

298 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 283-4200
(248) 283-4200
One of the hottest, upscale, restaurant openings of 2021, Madam makes its home inside the new Daxton Hotel in Birmingham. The ground-floor restaurant has a sleek, contemporary design and serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends. The menu from chef Garrison Price features appetizers like spring pea hummus with seeded crackers, baby artichokes, and mushroom dumplings alongside entrees such as steelhead trout and tagliolini neri with New Zealand cockles. Desserts lean decadent with an orange creamsicle, rhubarb layer cake for two, and a chocolate custard and hazelnut praline tart.

A rendering of Madam at the Daxton Hotel features long plants hanging across the ceiling next to a large window. Aparium Hotel Group [Courtesy image]

15. Adachi Sushi & Japanese Cuisine

325 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 540-5900
(248) 540-5900
Located inside the historic Ford-Peabody mansion, Adachi is serving a blend of Japanese and American cuisine. The restaurant helmed by Nobu alum chef Lloyd Roberts offers a rotating list of sushi including vegetarian options. Choose from maki rolls like the hamachi with serrano pepper and green onion or items like red snapper sashimi.

16. Sylvan Table

1819 Inverness St
Sylvan Lake, MI 48320
(248) 369-3360
(248) 369-3360
Sylvan Table opened in a 300-year-old Maine barn, serving rustic, elevated, multicultural cuisine (fish, rabbit, goat) made from seasonal ingredients sourced from its backyard and local partners. The farm-to-fork restaurant looks to source from what’s on its three surrounding acres: Rows of growing table grapes are outside the property, as are beehive boxes; a chicken coop; apple, pear, plum, and Michigan kiwi fruit trees; and greenhouse growing green vegetables.

17. Haus of Brunch

3315 Auburn Rd
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 606-4870
(248) 606-4870
This all-day brunch place opened in fall 2021 with a mix of traditional favorites and new, creative dishes. There’s a broad selection of French toast, omelets, sandwiches, salads, and build-your-own skillet dishes.

