17 Great Spots for a Monday Meal Out in Detroit

Restaurants are mostly closed or quiet on Mondays, especially during the pandemic, a day reserved for dining at home. It’s often a day to recharge after a weekend dining out or bar-hopping across the city, but for those in-the-know diners, Monday is a chance to beat the crowds while still eating well at some wonderful restaurants in Detroit. These places include tasty burgers, juicy steaks, and crispy chicken perfect for a meeting or a date. Here are 15 places where you can score a table on Monday in metro Detroit.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.