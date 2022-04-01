 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Ramadan, Middle Eastern Culture, Colored Background, Middle East, Persian Gulf Countries, Photography Themes, Healthy Eating, Photography, Large Group of Objects, Meal, Middle Eastern Food, Side By Side, Celebration, Ready-To-Eat, Dip, Dipping, Arabic Style, Appetizer, Color Image, Eating, Healthy Lifestyle, Islam, Bonding, Freshness, Variation, Part Of, Cultures, Food And Drink, Indoors, Studio Shot, Still Life, Horizontal, Close-up, Directly Above, Human Hand, The Human Body, People. Getty Images

Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2024

From late-night hangs in the region’s coffee shops to iftar buffets, here are options for breaking fast during the holy month

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
Getty Images

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has returned and in metro Detroit, there are plenty of opportunities to break fast with family during iftar and suhoor — the periods between sunset and sunrise when Muslims break fast.

Whether looking for the next great halal smash burger, a traditional iftar spread, or a quick snack to hold you over before sunrise, here’s where to find places to break fast this Ramadan season. This year, Ramadan commences Sunday, March 10 and concludes Tuesday, April 9. Many restaurants stay open late in observance of the holy month, but be sure to call ahead to confirm hours of operation.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Alvinos

This west Dearborn pizzeria is planning to operate business as usual, in terms of its menu offerings this month, however, the spot will be open for special hours, 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests can order halal-friendly pies like Big Ray’s BBQ Chicken pizza, chicken wings, hero sandwiches, and more.

25093 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 278-2787
(313) 278-2787

Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

For the month of Ramadan, this popular cheesesteak spot in Dearborn is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, and noon to 2 a.m. switching up its weekend hours for the month to remain open through 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The menu features an all-halal menu with items like loaded fries and Philly cheesesteaks using Amoroso rolls, shaved ribeye, and Cheez Whiz.

22749 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 395-1000
(313) 395-1000

The Trucks Park

The Trucks Park, a food truck company founded in Chicago by Dearborn native Mohamed Beydoun and operated by Paradise Street Eats, the Eater Award winning eatery that boasts a fun fusion of halal selections like butter chicken tacos and first Dearborn’s first spot to enjoy South Asian high chai cafe, which is available daily starting at 5 p.m. during Ramadan.

5431 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 969-6896
(313) 969-6896

Royale with Cheese

During the month, the kitchen at Royale with Cheese is open for regular hours at its Midtown location, while its Dearborn Heights spot is offering adjusted hours to accommodate those who are fasting. Hours of operation March 11 to March 17 are 5 p.m. to midnight, while during the remainder of Ramadan, hours will be 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Stop by to enjoy one of the eatery’s over-the-top gourmet halal burgers.

4163 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3014
(313) 315-3014

Baobab Fare

The lauded Burundi-inspired Baobab Fare features an all-halal menu and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Guests can count on the spot’s traditional East African cuisine such as the signature nyumbani, a tomato-based stew made with beef and served with fried plantains, peanut-stewed spinach, and rice. A great option this time of year.

6568 Woodward Ave Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 265-3093
(313) 265-3093
A shot looking down the bar at Baobab Fare with six bright yellow bar stools set atop a blue and white tile floor. GB in Detroit

Yemen Cafe

Dig into a hearty platter of traditional gallaba, served with choice of meat, over a bed of rice and veggies at Yemen Cafe, which is open for dining in and carryout 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

8740 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
(313) 871-4349

Amar Pizza

Beloved Bangladeshi-American Amar Pizza is always open late from noon to 11 p.m. for pickup and delivery daily, perfect for breaking fast with a spice pizza on a thin crust.

12195 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 366-0980
(313) 366-0980

Aladdin Sweets and Café

This Bangladeshi restaurant typically sells iftar boxes, great for observers of Ramadan who need to grab food on the run. In the past, the takeout-friendly eatery has featured seven to eight menu items, including biryani, chicken, and vegetable pakora. Be sure to call ahead for more details about this year’s offerings.

11945 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-8050
(313) 891-8050

California Burgerz

The halal burger shop with In-N-Out vibes and a new location in Warren, California Burgerz is open for dining in, pickup and delivery from noon to 10 p.m. Chow down on the spot’s all halal quarter or half-pound burgers, gorilla fries, and thick ice cream shakes.

12045 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 703-8000
(313) 703-8000

Haraz Coffee House

A lot of folks swear off caffeine during Ramadan but for those who need their coffee fix, Haraz Coffee House has expanded from its original Dearborn location. This cafe specializes in Yemeni coffee and sweets and is open 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday. In addition to its popular espresso drinks, like a saffron-infused latte, milk cakes, and flaky chocolate croissants, Ramadan nights at Haraz are just a whole vibe that need to be checked out.

32766 Ryan Rd, Warren, MI 48092
(586) 883-7799
(586) 883-7799

Charminar Biryani House

Charminar Biryani House, with locations in Troy, Midtown, and now downtown is offering an iftar buffet in its Troy location daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For reservations, guests must call in advance at 248-817-2753.

3059 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 817-2753
(248) 817-2753

