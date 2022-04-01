Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2024

From late-night hangs in the region’s coffee shops to iftar buffets, here are options for breaking fast during the holy month

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has returned and in metro Detroit, there are plenty of opportunities to break fast with family during iftar and suhoor — the periods between sunset and sunrise when Muslims break fast.

Whether looking for the next great halal smash burger, a traditional iftar spread, or a quick snack to hold you over before sunrise, here’s where to find places to break fast this Ramadan season. This year, Ramadan commences Sunday, March 10 and concludes Tuesday, April 9. Many restaurants stay open late in observance of the holy month, but be sure to call ahead to confirm hours of operation.