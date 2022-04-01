 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Directly Above Shot Of Dried Food In Plate On Table. Getty Images/EyeEm

Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2023

From late-night food truck rallies to halal deep dish, here are options for breaking fast during the holy month

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has returned and in metro Detroit, there is plenty of cause for celebratory meals with family during iftar and suhoor — the periods between sunset and sunrise when Muslims break fast. This year, a food truck operator is opening his parking space to other mobile food businesses to launch a food truck rally on a strip mall on Schaefer Road. The Ramadan Suhoor Festival also returns to Fairlane Town Center, featuring dozens of food and drink vendors.

Whether looking for the next great halal smash burger, a traditional iftar spread, or a quick snack to hold you over before sunrise, here’s where to find places to break fast this Ramadan season. This year, Ramadan commences on March 22 and continues through the evening of April 20. Many restaurants stay open late in observance of the holy month, but be sure to call ahead to confirm hours of operation.

Alvinos

This west Dearborn pizzeria is planning to operate business as usual, in terms of its menu offerings this month, however, the spot will be open for special hours, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can order halal-friendly pies like Big Ray’s BBQ Chicken pizza, chicken wings, hero sandwiches, and more.

25093 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 278-2787
(313) 278-2787

Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

This popular cheesesteak spot in Dearborn is switching up its weekend hours for the month to remain open through 2 a.m. The menu features an all-halal menu with items like loaded fries and Philly cheesesteaks using Amoroso rolls, shaved ribeye, and Cheez Whiz.

22749 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 395-1000
(313) 395-1000

Ramadan Suhoor Festival

This year’s festivities for the Ramadan Suhoor Festival take place in the parking lot at Fairlane Town Center at 18900 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn and features dozens of food vendors. The event takes place every Friday and Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. between March 24 and April 15. Tickets start at $5 and all proceeds go to charity.

18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Rafic's Falafel

This stalwart Dearborn falafel shop is taking iftar orders from its restaurant, as well as out of its food truck, which will post up at the The Truck Parks in West Dearborn, and at the Ramadan Suhoor Festival.

6905 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 551-5046
(313) 551-5046

The Trucks Park

New this year to the dining scene this Ramadan season is the Trucks Park, a food truck company founded in Chicago by Dearborn native Mohamed Beydoun, who relocated back to southeast Michigan during the pandemic. Beginning on the night of March 28, Beydoun will sell food and drinks from his three existing food trucks and is inviting other operators to park their vehicles on his property on Schaefer Road for a makeshift food truck rally. So far, participating trucks include Balkan House, Paradise Biryani’s Dearborn location, and Ramen on the Run, among others. The food truck rally will take place about 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. six nights a week and Beydoun hopes to feature six to eight trucks per night. Those interested in participating can do so free of charge but are asked to reach out via social media for more details.

5431 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 969-6896
(313) 969-6896

El Asador Steakhouse

Detroit’s favorite all-halal Mexican steakhouse will maintain its regular operating hours during Ramadan, meaning the restaurant will stay open until 10 p.m. daily except for Mondays. Opt to dine in to enjoy table-side guacamole or a ribeye steak with rajas or choose from the spot’s extensive takeout menu featuring party trays.

1312 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 297-2360
(313) 297-2360
Interior of al asador Michelle and Chris Gerard

Royale with Cheese

During the month, the kitchen at Royale with Cheese is offering to do the heavy lifting for big parties this year with trays of brisket fries, burgers or sandwiches and fries, and salads starting at $30. During the week, the restaurant will be open one hour later and normal business hours on weekends.

4163 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3014
(313) 315-3014

Baobab Fare

The lauded Burundi-inspired Baobab Fare features an all-halal menu and is open until 9 p.m. daily except Mondays. Guests can count on the spot’s traditional East African cuisine such as the signature nyumbani, a tomato-based stew made with beef and served with fried plantains, peanut-stewed spinach, and rice. A great option this time of year. Complimentary beverages will be offered to diners who choose to break fast at the restaurant.

6568 Woodward Ave Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 265-3093
(313) 265-3093
A shot looking down the bar at Baobab Fare with six bright yellow bar stools set atop a blue and white tile floor. GB in Detroit

Saffron De Twah

Eater Award-winning modern Moroccan restaurant Saffron De Twah is proud to serve an all-halal menu on the city’s east side. This year’s offerings include operating hours until 9 p.m. the week of March 19, to coincide with the eatery’s Sandwich Week. During this time, the spot’s popular Moroccan-spiced fried chicken sandwich makes its annual comeback, along with a fried fish version, another inspired by Nashville hot chicken, and two vegan options. The space also includes a robust non-alcoholic cocktail menu and a dedicated area for observers to pray.

7636 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48213
(586) 359-6138
(586) 359-6138

Yemen Cafe

Dig into a hearty platter of traditional gallaba, served with choice of meat, over a bed of rice and veggies at Yemen Cafe, which is open for dining in and carryout 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

8740 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
(313) 871-4349

Amar Pizza

Beloved Bangladeshi-American Amar Pizza is always open late from noon to 11 p.m. for pickup and delivery daily, perfect for breaking fast with a spice pizza on a thin crust.

12195 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 366-0980
(313) 366-0980

Aladdin Sweets and Café

This Bangladeshi restaurant typically sells iftar boxes, great for observers of Ramadan who need to grab food on the run. In the past, the takeout-friendly eatery has featured seven to eight menu items, including biryani, chicken, and vegetable pakora. Be sure to call ahead for more details about this year’s offerings.

11945 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-8050
(313) 891-8050

California Burgerz

The halal burger shop with In-N-Out vibes and a new location in Warren, California Burgerz is open for dining in, pickup and delivery from noon to 10 p.m. Chow down on the spot’s all halal quarter or half-pound burgers, gorilla fries, and thick ice cream shakes.

12045 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 703-8000
(313) 703-8000

Khalipha’s Mobile Kitchen

This mobile eatery is offering $15 grab-and-go iftar and dinners starting at 5 p.m. The food truck typically specializes in halal soul food like barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, candied yams, and collard greens. Be sure to follow Khalipha’s social media for details.

12835 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

To Bros Burger

This halal burger joint in Warren offers biryani, chicken tandoori, and jilabi during Ramadan and also has catering options available. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily.

5377 Twelve Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092
(586) 459-5821
(586) 459-5821

Haraz Coffee House

A lot of folks swear off caffeine during Ramadan but for those who need their coffee fix, Haraz Coffee House has expanded from its original Dearborn location with a spot in Warren. This cafe specializes in Yemeni coffee and sweets and is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

32766 Ryan Rd, Warren, MI 48092
(586) 883-7799
(586) 883-7799

Shahi Palace Indian Kabab and Cuisine at Sterling Heights

This Sterling Heights destination is offering iftar buffet six days a week (except Thursdays) for the month of Ramadan. The buffet features many Indian classics like the spot’s beloved halim, goat curry, Tandoori chicken, and plenty of lighter options for snacking like fruit.

2079 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310
(586) 722-7363
(586) 722-7363

Charminar Biryani House

Charminar Biryani House, with locations in Troy and Midtown, has a couple of options for diners. In Troy, guests can make reservations to partake in an iftar buffet, while the newer Midtown location will be open until 9 p.m. during normal operating days and features grab-and-go friendly iftar boxes with five to six entrees included in each. For reservations at the Troy location, guests must call in advance at 248-817-2753.

3059 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 817-2753
(248) 817-2753

