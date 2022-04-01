Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2023

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan has returned and in metro Detroit, there is plenty of cause for celebratory meals with family during iftar and suhoor — the periods between sunset and sunrise when Muslims break fast. This year, a food truck operator is opening his parking space to other mobile food businesses to launch a food truck rally on a strip mall on Schaefer Road. The Ramadan Suhoor Festival also returns to Fairlane Town Center, featuring dozens of food and drink vendors.

Whether looking for the next great halal smash burger, a traditional iftar spread, or a quick snack to hold you over before sunrise, here’s where to find places to break fast this Ramadan season. This year, Ramadan commences on March 22 and continues through the evening of April 20. Many restaurants stay open late in observance of the holy month, but be sure to call ahead to confirm hours of operation.