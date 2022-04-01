 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Grab Sushi in Metro Detroit

The Hottest New Brunch Spots Around Detroit Right Now

Where to Drink Wine in Metro Detroit Right Now

A lamb tagine with pita chips at Saffron De Twah.
A lamb tagine with pita chips at Saffron De Twah on Detroit’s east side.
GB in Detroit

Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2022

From takeout iftar boxes to late-night suhoor festivals, Ramadan is a month-long celebration of food and community

by Serena Maria Daniels and Nargis Rahman
View as Map
A lamb tagine with pita chips at Saffron De Twah on Detroit’s east side.
| GB in Detroit
by Serena Maria Daniels and Nargis Rahman

It’s been a two long years since communal celebrations such as those during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan were placed on a temporary pause as the world contended with the global pandemic crisis. After waves of COVID-19 surges seem to have reached a lull this spring, Muslims in metro Detroit and elsewhere across the United States are resuming public gatherings for iftar and suhoor — the periods between sunset and sunrise when Muslims break fast. This means the return of the Ramadan Suhoor Festival, taking place this year in a parking lot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, featuring 55-plus food vendors. Other festivities are also underway, including the Bab El Hara Ramadan Food Festival hosted by Cheat Treats.

While many restaurants are still reeling from crisis-level staffing shortages preventing them from staying open late (or early), there are still plenty of options for dining and celebrating with loved ones. Whether looking for the next great halal smash burger, a traditional iftar spread, or a quick snack to hold you over before sunrise, here’s where to find places to break fast this Ramadan season.

This year, commences on April 2 through May 1. Before heading out to a beloved food destination, be sure to call ahead to confirm their hours of operation.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Alvinos

Copy Link
25093 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 278-2787
(313) 278-2787
Visit Website

This west Dearborn pizzeria is planning to host a dessert pop-up throughout the month of Ramadan starting April 5 featuring cookies and muffins with dates and halava. All proceeds go to charity. Hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 12pm – 11pm Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to place iftar orders.

2. Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

Copy Link
22749 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 395-1000
(313) 395-1000
Visit Website

This popular cheesesteak spot in Dearborn is switching up its weekend hours for the month to 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. The menu features an all-halal menu with items like loaded fries and Philly cheesesteaks using Amoroso rolls, shaved ribeye, and Cheez Whiz.

3. Bubbleology

Copy Link
22259 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 603-3200
(313) 603-3200
Visit Website

For a refreshing change of pace in the Ramadan fasting routine, Bubbleology — featuring an array of milk and fruit teas, fizzes, and gelato served in bubble waffles — is open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday during Ramadan.

4. Ramadan Suhoor Festival

Copy Link
18900 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
Visit Website

The pandemic hampered plans for the popular Suhoor Festival the past couple of years, but it’s back. This year, the outdoor festivities take place in the parking lot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn and features more than 50 food vendors. The event takes place every Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. between April 8 and April 30.

5. Rafic's Falafel

Copy Link
6905 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 551-5046
(313) 551-5046
Visit Website

This Dearborn falafel shop is taking iftar orders and will be serving out of its food truck at the Ramadan Suhoor Festival and other late-night events in Dearborn. The eatery is open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. daily.

Also Featured in:

6. Cheat Treats

Copy Link
5838 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 254-9475
(313) 254-9475
Visit Website

Cheat Treats is expected to bring back its Bab El Hara Ramadan Food Festival, a scaled-down version of the larger Suhoor Festival taking place in the parking lot at Fairlane Town Center. The event typically draws dozens of food vendors. Details about dates and the exact location of the festival have not yet been posted, but keep an eye out for updates on social media.

7. El Asador Steakhouse

Copy Link
1312 Springwells St
Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 297-2360
(313) 297-2360
Visit Website

Detroit’s favorite all-halal Mexican steakhouse will maintain its regular operating hours during Ramadan, meaning the restaurant will stay open until 10 p.m. daily except for Mondays. Opt to dine in to enjoy table-side guacamole or a ribeye steak with rajas or choose from the spot’s extensive takeout menu featuring party trays with options like tacos or dinners for four.

Interior of al asador Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

8. Baobab Fare

Copy Link
6568 Woodward Ave Suite 100
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 265-3093
(313) 265-3093
Visit Website

The lauded Burundi-inspired Baobab Fare is keeping its hours of operation the same during this Ramadan season, however, the restaurant will be offering a family-style dinner for dining in or carryout April 8 through April 29. The special menu items include chapati (flatbread), pottage (a vegetable medley), as well as a new sweet treat being introduced, coco mango.

A shot looking down the bar at Baobab Fare with six bright yellow bar stools set atop a blue and white tile floor GB in Detroit

Also Featured in:

9. Haraz Coffee House

Copy Link
32766 Ryan Rd
Warren, MI 48092
(586) 883-7799
(586) 883-7799
Visit Website

A lot of folks swear off caffeine during Ramadan but for those who need their coffee fix, Haraz Coffee House has expanded from its original Dearborn location with a spot in Warren. This cafe specializes in Yemeni coffee and sweets and is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

10. Charminar Biryani House - Express

Copy Link
111 W Warren Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-6236
(313) 974-6236
Visit Website

Serving Indian food, this restaurant across the street from Wayne State University features nearly 100 menu items and is offering iftar boxes with speciality items. Students and frontline workers get a 15 percent discount. At Charminar’s Troy location, its iftar buffet is available daily between 8:30-9:30 p.m. starting the weekend of April 2.

11. Amar Pizza

Copy Link
12195 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 366-0980
(313) 366-0980
Visit Website

Beloved Bangladeshi-American Amar Pizza is always open late from noon to 11 p.m. for pickup and delivery daily, perfect for breaking fast with a spice pizza on a thin crust, as pictured here.

Also Featured in:

12. Royale with Cheese

Copy Link
4163 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3014
(313) 315-3014
Visit Website

During the month, the kitchen at Royale with Cheese will remain open an hour later Monday through Saturday, allowing for more time to grab one of the spot’s monstrous all-halal burgers, sandwiches, and shakes. The restaurant is also available for catering for large gatherings.

Also Featured in:

13. Khalipha’s Mobile Kitchen

Copy Link
12835 Conant St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
Visit Website

This mobile eatery is offering $15 grab-and-go iftar and dinners starting at 5 p.m. The food truck specializes in halal soul food like barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, candied yams, and collard greens.

14. Balkan House

Copy Link
3028 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 262-6234
(313) 262-6234
Visit Website

With locations in Hamtramck and Ferndale, the döner kebab experts at Balkan House are extending the restaurant’s hours of operation to 9 p.m. through the holiday season and is adding an iftar special featuring a new menu item every Friday.

A close up of a döner sandwich with veggies and meat stuffed in a pocket of soft white bread and drenched with creamy white sauce. Brenna Houck

Also Featured in:

15. California Burgerz

Copy Link
12045 Conant St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 703-8000
(313) 703-8000
Visit Website

The halal burger shop with In-N-Out vibes, California Burgerz is open for dining in, pickup and delivery from noon to 10 p.m.

More in Maps

16. Aladdin Sweets and Café

Copy Link
11945 Conant St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-8050
(313) 891-8050
Visit Website

This Bangladeshi restaurant is selling iftar boxes starting April 2, featuring seven to eight menu items, including biryani, chicken, and vegetable pakora.

17. Yemen Cafe

Copy Link
8740 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
(313) 871-4349
Visit Website

Dig into a hearty platter of traditional gallaba, served with choice of meat, over a bed of rice and veggies at Yemen Cafe, which is open for dining in and carryout 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

Also Featured in:

18. To Bros Burger

Copy Link
5377 Twelve Mile Rd
Warren, MI 48092
(586) 459-5821
(586) 459-5821
Visit Website

This new halal burger joint in Warren is offering biryani, chicken tandoori, and jilapi during Ramadan and also has catering options available. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily.

19. Saffron De Twah

Copy Link
7636 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48213
(586) 359-6138
(586) 359-6138
Visit Website

Eater Award-winning modern Moroccan restaurant Saffron De Twah is proud to serve an all-halal menu on the city’s east side. This year’s family-style takeout menu features a platter of cous cous with seasonal vegetables topped with an array of lamb, apricot chicken, fish, and carrot tagines. Meals go for $40 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance. On Friday and Saturdays after 9 p.m., the space will open up as an iftar hangout for the community with tea, coffee, and a limited special menu item each week.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Alvinos

25093 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

This west Dearborn pizzeria is planning to host a dessert pop-up throughout the month of Ramadan starting April 5 featuring cookies and muffins with dates and halava. All proceeds go to charity. Hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 12pm – 11pm Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to place iftar orders.

25093 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 278-2787
Visit Website

2. Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

22749 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

This popular cheesesteak spot in Dearborn is switching up its weekend hours for the month to 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. The menu features an all-halal menu with items like loaded fries and Philly cheesesteaks using Amoroso rolls, shaved ribeye, and Cheez Whiz.

22749 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 395-1000
Visit Website

3. Bubbleology

22259 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

For a refreshing change of pace in the Ramadan fasting routine, Bubbleology — featuring an array of milk and fruit teas, fizzes, and gelato served in bubble waffles — is open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday during Ramadan.

22259 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 603-3200
Visit Website

4. Ramadan Suhoor Festival

18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

The pandemic hampered plans for the popular Suhoor Festival the past couple of years, but it’s back. This year, the outdoor festivities take place in the parking lot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn and features more than 50 food vendors. The event takes place every Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. between April 8 and April 30.

18900 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
Visit Website

5. Rafic's Falafel

6905 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126

This Dearborn falafel shop is taking iftar orders and will be serving out of its food truck at the Ramadan Suhoor Festival and other late-night events in Dearborn. The eatery is open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. daily.

6905 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 551-5046
Visit Website

6. Cheat Treats

5838 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126

Cheat Treats is expected to bring back its Bab El Hara Ramadan Food Festival, a scaled-down version of the larger Suhoor Festival taking place in the parking lot at Fairlane Town Center. The event typically draws dozens of food vendors. Details about dates and the exact location of the festival have not yet been posted, but keep an eye out for updates on social media.

5838 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 254-9475
Visit Website

7. El Asador Steakhouse

1312 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209
Interior of al asador Michelle and Chris Gerard

Detroit’s favorite all-halal Mexican steakhouse will maintain its regular operating hours during Ramadan, meaning the restaurant will stay open until 10 p.m. daily except for Mondays. Opt to dine in to enjoy table-side guacamole or a ribeye steak with rajas or choose from the spot’s extensive takeout menu featuring party trays with options like tacos or dinners for four.

1312 Springwells St
Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 297-2360
Visit Website

8. Baobab Fare

6568 Woodward Ave Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48202
A shot looking down the bar at Baobab Fare with six bright yellow bar stools set atop a blue and white tile floor GB in Detroit

The lauded Burundi-inspired Baobab Fare is keeping its hours of operation the same during this Ramadan season, however, the restaurant will be offering a family-style dinner for dining in or carryout April 8 through April 29. The special menu items include chapati (flatbread), pottage (a vegetable medley), as well as a new sweet treat being introduced, coco mango.

6568 Woodward Ave Suite 100
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 265-3093
Visit Website

9. Haraz Coffee House

32766 Ryan Rd, Warren, MI 48092

A lot of folks swear off caffeine during Ramadan but for those who need their coffee fix, Haraz Coffee House has expanded from its original Dearborn location with a spot in Warren. This cafe specializes in Yemeni coffee and sweets and is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

32766 Ryan Rd
Warren, MI 48092
(586) 883-7799
Visit Website

10. Charminar Biryani House - Express

111 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Serving Indian food, this restaurant across the street from Wayne State University features nearly 100 menu items and is offering iftar boxes with speciality items. Students and frontline workers get a 15 percent discount. At Charminar’s Troy location, its iftar buffet is available daily between 8:30-9:30 p.m. starting the weekend of April 2.

111 W Warren Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-6236
Visit Website

11. Amar Pizza

12195 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Beloved Bangladeshi-American Amar Pizza is always open late from noon to 11 p.m. for pickup and delivery daily, perfect for breaking fast with a spice pizza on a thin crust, as pictured here.

12195 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 366-0980
Visit Website

12. Royale with Cheese

4163 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

During the month, the kitchen at Royale with Cheese will remain open an hour later Monday through Saturday, allowing for more time to grab one of the spot’s monstrous all-halal burgers, sandwiches, and shakes. The restaurant is also available for catering for large gatherings.

4163 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3014
Visit Website

13. Khalipha’s Mobile Kitchen

12835 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

This mobile eatery is offering $15 grab-and-go iftar and dinners starting at 5 p.m. The food truck specializes in halal soul food like barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, candied yams, and collard greens.

12835 Conant St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
Visit Website

14. Balkan House

3028 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
A close up of a döner sandwich with veggies and meat stuffed in a pocket of soft white bread and drenched with creamy white sauce. Brenna Houck

With locations in Hamtramck and Ferndale, the döner kebab experts at Balkan House are extending the restaurant’s hours of operation to 9 p.m. through the holiday season and is adding an iftar special featuring a new menu item every Friday.

3028 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 262-6234
Visit Website

15. California Burgerz

12045 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

The halal burger shop with In-N-Out vibes, California Burgerz is open for dining in, pickup and delivery from noon to 10 p.m.

12045 Conant St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 703-8000
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Aladdin Sweets and Café

11945 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

This Bangladeshi restaurant is selling iftar boxes starting April 2, featuring seven to eight menu items, including biryani, chicken, and vegetable pakora.

11945 Conant St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-8050
Visit Website

17. Yemen Cafe

8740 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Dig into a hearty platter of traditional gallaba, served with choice of meat, over a bed of rice and veggies at Yemen Cafe, which is open for dining in and carryout 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

8740 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
Visit Website

18. To Bros Burger

5377 Twelve Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092

This new halal burger joint in Warren is offering biryani, chicken tandoori, and jilapi during Ramadan and also has catering options available. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily.

5377 Twelve Mile Rd
Warren, MI 48092
(586) 459-5821
Visit Website

19. Saffron De Twah

7636 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48213

Eater Award-winning modern Moroccan restaurant Saffron De Twah is proud to serve an all-halal menu on the city’s east side. This year’s family-style takeout menu features a platter of cous cous with seasonal vegetables topped with an array of lamb, apricot chicken, fish, and carrot tagines. Meals go for $40 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance. On Friday and Saturdays after 9 p.m., the space will open up as an iftar hangout for the community with tea, coffee, and a limited special menu item each week.

7636 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48213
(586) 359-6138
Visit Website

Related Maps