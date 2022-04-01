Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2022

It’s been a two long years since communal celebrations such as those during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan were placed on a temporary pause as the world contended with the global pandemic crisis. After waves of COVID-19 surges seem to have reached a lull this spring, Muslims in metro Detroit and elsewhere across the United States are resuming public gatherings for iftar and suhoor — the periods between sunset and sunrise when Muslims break fast. This means the return of the Ramadan Suhoor Festival, taking place this year in a parking lot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, featuring 55-plus food vendors. Other festivities are also underway, including the Bab El Hara Ramadan Food Festival hosted by Cheat Treats.

While many restaurants are still reeling from crisis-level staffing shortages preventing them from staying open late (or early), there are still plenty of options for dining and celebrating with loved ones. Whether looking for the next great halal smash burger, a traditional iftar spread, or a quick snack to hold you over before sunrise, here’s where to find places to break fast this Ramadan season.

This year, commences on April 2 through May 1. Before heading out to a beloved food destination, be sure to call ahead to confirm their hours of operation.

