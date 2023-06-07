Where to Dine and Drink on Mackinac Island

The approach to Mackinac Island is majestic. Almost immediately after leaving mainland Michigan, passengers can see the third-longest suspension bridge in the United States to the west and the Grand Hotel’s longest porch in the world to the east. As the quick 15-minute ferry ride jets closer to the island, historic Fort Mackinac comes into view, followed soon thereafter by a peep of the governor’s mansion and the commanding Mackinac Island Yacht Club. It’s not until the ferry docks and passengers disembark, however, that visitors are reminded what really makes this destination so unique. For 125 years, the only way to get around has been by foot, bicycle, or horse and carriage.

The island’s flagship Grand Hotel has no shortage of dining options associated with this time honored resort. Blistered shishito peppers from The Jockey Club near the golf course, hummers from the historic Cupola Bar, or even a slice of Detroit-style pizza from the hotel’s newly opened Mackinac Island Pizza Company are just some of many on-property options. Read more on the other ways that the hotel contributes to local dining, however, there are many more food and drink options to choose from. Here are our favorite places to rest tired walking legs and find a momentary respite from the crowds on the midwest’s most celebrated island.