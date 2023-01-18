 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Here Are the 19 Hip Detroit Bars to Know in January

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Detroit

13 Superb Spots for Wings in Metro Detroit

More in Detroit See more maps
Bowls of Afro-Caribbean food including jerk chicken, fried ginger chickpeas, and suya fried chicken at Yum Village. Michelle Gerard

13 Great Places in Metro Detroit for Takeout or Delivery

From jerk chicken to Detroit-style pizza, the possibilities are endless

by Serena Maria Daniels
View as Map
by Serena Maria Daniels
Michelle Gerard

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Detroit is home to a plethora of takeout options. After all, it is the Motor City and Detroiters are always on the move. And when commuting around town, we need plenty of choices to keep us fed. From grab-and-go sushi trays, Jamaican-style jerk chicken, mountain-high sandwiches, packages of pierogi to heat up at home, to tried-and-true pizza and wings. With the introduction of Uber Eats, GrubHub, and other delivery apps in the region over the past few years, the options to have your favorites dropped off at your doorstep have grown exponentially.

Here, we focus on a variety of beloved metro Detroit eateries that are a step above fast food and promise to provide a fun and fulfilling meal at home. Whether you’re planning for the Super Bowl, a big family get-together, or just don’t feel like getting dressed up to eat out, here are 13 spots for great takeout or delivery.

Read More

Noble Fish

Copy Link

While this beloved sushi spot added an expanded dining area relatively recently, fans can pick up to-go orders of trays of yellow tail nigiri, specialty rolls, or other menu items, along with a limited line of Japanese snacks like candy, cookies, rice cakes, bottled teas, sake, and other Japanese beverages.

45 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 585-2314
(248) 585-2314

Also featured in:

Chef Greg's Soul-N-The Wall

Copy Link

Sandwiches are the ultimate mobile meal and when it comes to Detroit sandwiches, few have achieved the legendary status of the Boogaloo Wonderland at Chef Greg’s Soul-N-the Wall: a hoagie topped with beef, tangy red sauce, American cheese, and caramelized onions. This carryout spot’s signature dish pays tribute to an original recipe at the now-shuttered Brothers Bar-B-Q and to the late “Boogie Wonderland” songwriter Allee Willis, who happened to be a big fan of proprietor Greg Beard’s food.

10009 Curtis St, Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 861-0331
(313) 861-0331

Also featured in:

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

Copy Link

This decades-old carryout restaurant that originated near Eastern Market institution seafood gumbo is a reliable source for takeout comfort. It’s served with shrimp, sausage, okra, celery, onions, tomatoes, and a proprietary blend of gumbo seasonings, along with sides of red beans and rice, jambalaya, and shrimp po’boys. Check out the original Eastern Market location or one of its other spots, on Seven Mile and another in Farmington Hills.

13505 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 397-4052
(313) 397-4052

Also featured in:

The Jamaican Pot

Copy Link

Arguably home to the city’s best jerk chicken, this takeout exclusive spot is situated on a strip mall off Eight Mile. Expect to wait a bit while the busy kitchen carefully prepares each order of curry goat and pepper steak. Meanwhile, that famous jerk chicken is flame-grilled and seasoned with a blend of island spices. To drink, cool down that heat with a bottle of Kola Champagne or keep that spice going with a ginger beer.

14615 M-102, Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 888-8102
(313) 888-8102

Also featured in:

Joe Ann's Bar B-Q

Copy Link

Founded by Grace Owens, Joe Ann’s BBQ has been carrying on the tradition of open charcoal pit barbecue since 1951. Owens’ daughter Joe Ann Proctor is keeping that family tradition alive: Customers can expect options like whole barbecued chicken, tender ribs, and pigs feet — all cooked onsite over an open charcoal-fired pit.

3139 Jerome St, Detroit, MI 48212
(313) 366-3775
(313) 366-3775

Also featured in:

Balkan House

Copy Link

This casual Eastern European eatery makes its home in the lower half of a two-story flat in Hamtramck, but also in Ferndale. Customers can count on the restaurant’s claim to fame — the döner kebab — a great option for takeout. Thin-sliced gyro meat, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion are stuffed inside soft on the inside, crispy on the outside lepinja flatbread with sauce drizzled over the top.

3028 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 262-6234
(313) 262-6234

Also featured in:

Yemen Cafe

Copy Link

This local favorite is known for its Yemeni and Mediterranean cuisine served until 1 a.m. daily and its family-style portions are ideal takeout options. Expect platter-sized pieces of fresh flatbread and flavorful zhug paired with dishes like chicken ghallaba and tender lamb.

8740 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
(313) 871-4349

Also featured in:

Pietrzyk Pierogi

Copy Link

Pierogi are low-key perfect for serving on game day and this pierogi-centric spot is available for pickup at the Gratiot Central Market. Pietrzyk offers in-store shopping, curbside service, and shipping with an online shop, where customers can order packages of frozen pierogi, meal kits with Polish staples, and even pay-it-forward meals to help people in need. Pietrzyk is also available at 20 local retail locations.

1429 Gratiot Ave Suite 109, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 614-9393
(313) 614-9393

Also featured in:

Midtown Shangri-La

Copy Link

This Cantonese restaurant in the Cass Corridor offers an all-day dim sum menu featuring classics like steamed pork buns, rice rolls, and cakes. A variety of curries, noodle dishes, and soups are also on hand for your takeout needs.

4710 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-7669
(313) 974-7669

Also featured in:

Yumvillage

Copy Link

Specializing in flavorful Afro Caribbean dishes served in the style of a grain bowl, Yum Village has become beloved for its jerk chicken, curry chicken, crisp and juicy suya fried chicken, and vegan akara (black eyed pea fritters) — all of which travel well in takeout orders. Protein options can also be built into a combo bowl with additions like maafe rice (flavored with West African peanut stew), fried ginger-curry chickpeas, sweet pepper salad, and West African jollof rice with tomato, garlic, and smoked peppers. A second location in West Village has also given east siders more options for fiery Afro Caribbean cuisine.

6500 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

Also featured in:

Sicily's pizzeria and subs

Copy Link

Yes, the relatively new dining space at Sicily’s is gorgeous and welcoming, this neighborhood mainstay has been known for its takeout and delivery menu for decades. The all-halal spot serves up classics like meat lovers and and Hawaiian pizza with beef bacon, along with creative takes like the Garlic Lovers, made with white sauce and loaded with meatballs and beef pepperoni. Customers can also find items like cheesesteaks and sub sandwiches here. The restaurant accepts orders for both takeout and delivery and even has its own app.

3554 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 554-0755
(313) 554-0755

Also featured in:

Michigan & Trumbull

Copy Link

Detroit-style pizza has been enjoying national popularity for years now and one of Detroit’s most promising, modern interpretations of the square pie comes from the takeout-friendly Michigan and Trumbull in Corktown. Fun, unconventional topping combinations include the McLovin’, a white pizza featuring ground beef, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh iceberg lettuce, and a shower of sesame seeds with “Awesome Sauce” that faithfully mimics a certain fast-food hamburger. Round out the meal with sides like Teader fries, deep-fried calzones known as Boblo Boats, and antipasto salad. Orders can be placed online.

1441 W Elizabeth St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 637-4992
(313) 637-4992

Also featured in:

City Wings

Copy Link

This New Center restaurant knows its way around a wing, but customers won’t find any standard battered and fried birds here. City Wings tosses its Amish chicken in a variety of sauces and seasonings ranging from traditional spicy buffalo wings with three levels of heat to parmesan-garlic to curry.

2896 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 871-2489
(313) 871-2489

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Noble Fish

45 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017

While this beloved sushi spot added an expanded dining area relatively recently, fans can pick up to-go orders of trays of yellow tail nigiri, specialty rolls, or other menu items, along with a limited line of Japanese snacks like candy, cookies, rice cakes, bottled teas, sake, and other Japanese beverages.

45 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 585-2314
(248) 585-2314

Chef Greg's Soul-N-The Wall

10009 Curtis St, Detroit, MI 48221

Sandwiches are the ultimate mobile meal and when it comes to Detroit sandwiches, few have achieved the legendary status of the Boogaloo Wonderland at Chef Greg’s Soul-N-the Wall: a hoagie topped with beef, tangy red sauce, American cheese, and caramelized onions. This carryout spot’s signature dish pays tribute to an original recipe at the now-shuttered Brothers Bar-B-Q and to the late “Boogie Wonderland” songwriter Allee Willis, who happened to be a big fan of proprietor Greg Beard’s food.

10009 Curtis St, Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 861-0331
(313) 861-0331

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

13505 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48235

This decades-old carryout restaurant that originated near Eastern Market institution seafood gumbo is a reliable source for takeout comfort. It’s served with shrimp, sausage, okra, celery, onions, tomatoes, and a proprietary blend of gumbo seasonings, along with sides of red beans and rice, jambalaya, and shrimp po’boys. Check out the original Eastern Market location or one of its other spots, on Seven Mile and another in Farmington Hills.

13505 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 397-4052
(313) 397-4052

The Jamaican Pot

14615 M-102, Detroit, MI 48235

Arguably home to the city’s best jerk chicken, this takeout exclusive spot is situated on a strip mall off Eight Mile. Expect to wait a bit while the busy kitchen carefully prepares each order of curry goat and pepper steak. Meanwhile, that famous jerk chicken is flame-grilled and seasoned with a blend of island spices. To drink, cool down that heat with a bottle of Kola Champagne or keep that spice going with a ginger beer.

14615 M-102, Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 888-8102
(313) 888-8102

Joe Ann's Bar B-Q

3139 Jerome St, Detroit, MI 48212

Founded by Grace Owens, Joe Ann’s BBQ has been carrying on the tradition of open charcoal pit barbecue since 1951. Owens’ daughter Joe Ann Proctor is keeping that family tradition alive: Customers can expect options like whole barbecued chicken, tender ribs, and pigs feet — all cooked onsite over an open charcoal-fired pit.

3139 Jerome St, Detroit, MI 48212
(313) 366-3775
(313) 366-3775

Balkan House

3028 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

This casual Eastern European eatery makes its home in the lower half of a two-story flat in Hamtramck, but also in Ferndale. Customers can count on the restaurant’s claim to fame — the döner kebab — a great option for takeout. Thin-sliced gyro meat, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion are stuffed inside soft on the inside, crispy on the outside lepinja flatbread with sauce drizzled over the top.

3028 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 262-6234
(313) 262-6234

Yemen Cafe

8740 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212

This local favorite is known for its Yemeni and Mediterranean cuisine served until 1 a.m. daily and its family-style portions are ideal takeout options. Expect platter-sized pieces of fresh flatbread and flavorful zhug paired with dishes like chicken ghallaba and tender lamb.

8740 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
(313) 871-4349

Pietrzyk Pierogi

1429 Gratiot Ave Suite 109, Detroit, MI 48207

Pierogi are low-key perfect for serving on game day and this pierogi-centric spot is available for pickup at the Gratiot Central Market. Pietrzyk offers in-store shopping, curbside service, and shipping with an online shop, where customers can order packages of frozen pierogi, meal kits with Polish staples, and even pay-it-forward meals to help people in need. Pietrzyk is also available at 20 local retail locations.

1429 Gratiot Ave Suite 109, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 614-9393
(313) 614-9393

Midtown Shangri-La

4710 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

This Cantonese restaurant in the Cass Corridor offers an all-day dim sum menu featuring classics like steamed pork buns, rice rolls, and cakes. A variety of curries, noodle dishes, and soups are also on hand for your takeout needs.

4710 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-7669
(313) 974-7669

Yumvillage

6500 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

Specializing in flavorful Afro Caribbean dishes served in the style of a grain bowl, Yum Village has become beloved for its jerk chicken, curry chicken, crisp and juicy suya fried chicken, and vegan akara (black eyed pea fritters) — all of which travel well in takeout orders. Protein options can also be built into a combo bowl with additions like maafe rice (flavored with West African peanut stew), fried ginger-curry chickpeas, sweet pepper salad, and West African jollof rice with tomato, garlic, and smoked peppers. A second location in West Village has also given east siders more options for fiery Afro Caribbean cuisine.

6500 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

Sicily's pizzeria and subs

3554 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216

Yes, the relatively new dining space at Sicily’s is gorgeous and welcoming, this neighborhood mainstay has been known for its takeout and delivery menu for decades. The all-halal spot serves up classics like meat lovers and and Hawaiian pizza with beef bacon, along with creative takes like the Garlic Lovers, made with white sauce and loaded with meatballs and beef pepperoni. Customers can also find items like cheesesteaks and sub sandwiches here. The restaurant accepts orders for both takeout and delivery and even has its own app.

3554 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 554-0755
(313) 554-0755

Michigan & Trumbull

1441 W Elizabeth St, Detroit, MI 48216

Detroit-style pizza has been enjoying national popularity for years now and one of Detroit’s most promising, modern interpretations of the square pie comes from the takeout-friendly Michigan and Trumbull in Corktown. Fun, unconventional topping combinations include the McLovin’, a white pizza featuring ground beef, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh iceberg lettuce, and a shower of sesame seeds with “Awesome Sauce” that faithfully mimics a certain fast-food hamburger. Round out the meal with sides like Teader fries, deep-fried calzones known as Boblo Boats, and antipasto salad. Orders can be placed online.

1441 W Elizabeth St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 637-4992
(313) 637-4992

City Wings

2896 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202

This New Center restaurant knows its way around a wing, but customers won’t find any standard battered and fried birds here. City Wings tosses its Amish chicken in a variety of sauces and seasonings ranging from traditional spicy buffalo wings with three levels of heat to parmesan-garlic to curry.

2896 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 871-2489
(313) 871-2489

Related Maps