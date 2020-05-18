Share All sharing options for: Where to Grab Sushi in Metro Detroit

There are plenty of opportunities to get fresh sushi rolls, nigiri, and chirashi bowls for dining in or takeout

Share All sharing options for: Where to Grab Sushi in Metro Detroit

There’s really nothing better than pulling up a seat at a sushi bar and watching a chef work their magic slicing and shaping fish into nigiri and rolls. Unfortunately, the pandemic and social distancing mandates have meant cozy sushi bar experiences are on hold. Nevertheless, there are still opportunities for fresh sushi around Detroit— via takeout, delivery, or conveyer belt. From restaurants creating custom carryout bento boxes to spots selling party trays filled with rolls, here’s where to order sushi in metro Detroit right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.