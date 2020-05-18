 clock menu more-arrow no yes
an assortment of nigiri and sushi rolls on a blue and white patterned plate Brenna Houck

Where to Grab Sushi in Metro Detroit

There are plenty of opportunities to get fresh sushi rolls, nigiri, and chirashi bowls for dining in or takeout

by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff Updated
by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff Updated
Brenna Houck

There’s really nothing better than pulling up a seat at a sushi bar and watching a chef work their magic slicing and shaping fish into nigiri and rolls. Unfortunately, the pandemic and social distancing mandates have meant cozy sushi bar experiences are on hold. Nevertheless, there are still opportunities for fresh sushi around Detroit— via takeout, delivery, or conveyer belt. From restaurants creating custom carryout bento boxes to spots selling party trays filled with rolls, here’s where to order sushi in metro Detroit right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. One World Market

42705 Grand River Ave #102b
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 374-0844
(248) 374-0844
This sushi bar is located inside a large Japanese grocery store and is a sister restaurant to Noble Fish. The menu including combo trays, rolls, rice bowls, and nigiri is currently available for online ordering and curbside pickup.

2. Ajishin

42270 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 380-9850
(248) 380-9850

The tiny Ajishin attracts big crowds of both locals and tourists to its busy dining room. The exceptionally affordable udon, soba, and sushi, all prepared by a native of Kyoto, are available for carryout.

A chirashi bowl at Ajishin. Brenna Houck

3. Sharaku

6159 Haggerty Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
(248) 960-1888
(248) 960-1888
Sister izakaya Hanzo is closed but Sharaku remains open for limited carryout service and slightly shorter dinner hours in West Bloomfield. Call in to order bento boxes filled with items like sashimi, tempura, and karaage chicken. Udon, curry, and sushi platters with miso soup are also available to go.

4. Kaku Sushi & Poke

126 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 885-8631
(248) 885-8631
This fast-casual mini chain Kaku Sushi & Poke is open for curbside carryout and delivery in Birmingham and Bloomfield. Diners can expect options like yellow tail and eel nigiri as well as specials like sea urchin and spicy tuna crunch rolls. Call in or place orders online.

5. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

736 W Big Beaver Rd
Troy, MI 48084
(947) 218-0707
(947) 218-0707
Kura has attracted long lines since it opened, of diners wanting to see the state’s only conveyer-belt sushi restaurant. Covered with a dome, more than 140 plates, including sushi, ramen, udon, tempura, and more, roll by on a conveyer belt as diners sit at their tables. Diners can grab what they want, or place an order using a tablet at the table, for delivery via “express belt.”

6. Take Sushi Japanese Restaurant

1366 Walton Blvd
Rochester Hills, MI 48309
(248) 652-7800
(248) 652-7800
Take Sushi in Rochester is open for dining in and carryout orders from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Call 248-652-7800 or 248-652-4601 to place orders for a variety of rolls, nagiri, and sashimi.

7. Sozai Restaurant

449 W 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 677-3232
(248) 677-3232
One of the most critically-lauded sushi restaurants to come during the pandemic, Sozai is known both for its commitment to sustainable sourcing practices and for its omakase meals. Make a reservation and order omakase from the sushi bar for a multi-course meal, which grants diners access to dishes that aren’t usually on the menu. The omakase menu gives guests several options ranging from seven courses to the kappo — an hours-long meal that’s limited only by the chef’s imagination.

8. Noble Fish

45 E 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 585-2314
(248) 585-2314
Sushi mainstay Noble Fish had for decades been confined to a cramped space in the back of Noble Fish grocery store. Just before the pandemic hit in January 2020, the eatery unveiled more spacious seating areas. Customers can drop in to pick up a pack of sushi or place an order online  for hand rolls, sushi platters, maki rolls, and more.

an assortment of nigiri and sushi rolls on a blue and white patterned plate Brenna Houck

9. Taqueria y Cenaduria Triángulo Dorado

8065 w Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 652-5247
(313) 652-5247
In the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, diners can find a mashup of culinary traditions in Sinaloa-style sushi. In metro Detroit, there’s only one known restaurant that serves it: Taqueria y Cenaduria Triángulo Dorado. The eatery closed down for several months last year due to pandemic and family-related circumstances but reopened March 25, 2022. Unlike other sushi places, the proteins here are cooked and come in fanciful rolls like the mar y tierra (land and sea) which combines a classic Calfornia roll with steak and shrimp, cream cheese, and a sweet, creamy, and spicy assortment of condiments. Add in a couple of tacos chihuas or a burrito with house-made flour tortillas for a truly unique dining experience.

10. Sushi Gallery

1449 W 14 Mile Rd
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 291-5987
(248) 291-5987
Madison Heights Japanese-Korean strip mall restaurant Sushi Gallery is open for carryout, and delivery via Grubhub, and dining in. The restaurant serves a wide selection of rolls, sushi lunch combos, and affordable platters as well as items like chirashi and pork katsu.

Sushi on a black and red tray. Sushi Gallery [Official photo]

11. BASH Original Izakaya

5069 Trumbull Ave
Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 788-7208
(313) 788-7208
BASH Original Izakaya, across from Wayne State’s athletic fields, offers sushi by the platter or piece for dine in or carryout. Finish things off with green tea, plum wine, or sake.

The corner exterior of Bash Original Izakaya is shown at night with the lights on and a white temporary banner on the side reading Open Now. Brenna Houck

12. The Goblin

2547 Bagley St
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 502-5788
(313) 502-5788
Two friends from Seoul opened a sushi bar in Detroit’s Hubbard Richard neighborhood in May 2021, after finding success in Clinton Township. In addition to the classic California and Philadelphia rolls, sushi chefs also create four-ingredient bowls with fresh rice, avocado, cucumber, and a choice of fish (salmon, tuna, shrimp, or crab salad).

13. Fat Salmon Sushi

11411 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 305-4347
(313) 305-4347

This casual sushi spot serves a variety of affordable rolls and nigiri as well as teriyaki chicken meals and Ramune Japanese sodas. Fans of Korean bibimbap will also find the dish well-represented here. Note, however, that Fat Salmon is closed temporarily. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed March 28 through April 30 due to a family wedding in Korea so be sure to make plans accordingly.

