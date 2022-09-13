 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A neon sign that says Dakota Inn Quality Beer Rathskeller illuminated at night in downtown Detroit
Outside the Dakota Inn Rathskeller in downtown Detroit.
GB in Detroit

16 Spots to Drink Beer and Celebrate Oktoberfest in Metro Detroit

It’s time to don that lederhosen and grab a stein of bier

by Courtney Burk
Outside the Dakota Inn Rathskeller in downtown Detroit.
| GB in Detroit
by Courtney Burk

It’s about that time of year when Detroiters trade in their shorts, sun dresses, a frozen cocktails for layers and warm comfort food, and with that comes Oktoberfest. The two-week, carbohydrate-filled festival of beer and merriment held each year in Munich since the early 19th century has a presence here in the Motor City. This year, Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

Expect beer tents, Bavarian music, warm pretzels, filling spaetzle, bratwurst, lederhosen, stein hoisting competitions, and big ol’ frothy steins of märzen served in large liter steins. Märzen is a lager that originated in Bavaria with The medium-to-full bodied Bavarian lager is traditionally served at the Munich Oktoberfest and plenty of breweries around Metro Detroit craft the special brew just for the occasion.

Several events taking place this year are in collaboration with DeutschTroit, a regional German-themed food pop-up and catering company.

Here are 16 breweries, bars, and restaurants that are hosting Oktoberfest celebrations and serving beer and food menus highlighting German fare in metro Detroit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

HOMES Brewery - Brewpub

HOMES Brewery is ringing in Oktoberfest with a New Munich Day celebration on Sept. 16 at both their brewpub and campus locations. The celebration will include a beer release alongside German-themed food. New Munich Märzen is a dry-hopped Oktoberfest lager and suggested pairings are the currywurst and red cabbage kimchi, wienerschnitzel katsu sando, and hoppel poppel (German breakfast casserole). New Munich will also be available online for pickup at the brewpub.

2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
HOMES Brewery

River's Edge Brewing Company

On Sept 24, DeutschTroit will be pulling up to the Milford brewery with authentic German fare to pair with their German-style beers. Spiders from Marzen Oktoberfest Lager, Sword in the Skill Schwarzbier, Kolsch, and a new Helles will be available at the Oktoberfest celebration. Good Times Band and Brother Crowe will provide the music Limited edition half and full-liter ceramic steins will be available for sale, with fill included.

125 S Main St Suite 400, Milford, MI 48381
River’s Edge Brewing Co

Drafting Table Brewing Company

Dress to impress for a chance to win prizes at the Wixom brewery’s Oktoberfest party. On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 there will be limited beer releases, food by DeutschTroit, and a very competitive stein holding competition.

49438 Pontiac Trail, Wixom, MI 48393
Drafting Table Brewing Company

Kickstand Brewing Company

The microbrewery and restaurant in Commerce Township are hosting its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 17. Live music, German-inspired food, an Oktoberfest beer release, photo booth, and games of stein racing and keg rolling will be a part of the celebration. The event is 21-plus.

3050 Union Lake Rd #4a, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48382
Kickstand Brewing Company

Bierkeller Tavern & Eatery

Oktoberfest hits downriver’s German tavern and eatery Sept. 16 and 17. A large tent will be placed outside the building for extended festivities, including live music, German and craft beer, and

a German food menu featuring twists on German classics. German spring rolls, roasted ox sandwich, pulled pork sliders, and bacon-wrapped kielbasa bites accompany classic Bavarian pretzel sticks and German chili. German attire is encouraged.

20085 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180
Bierkeller

Supergeil

Tickets are available for Supergeil’s second annual celebration of Oktoberfest on Sept. 25. Live music, a costume contest for the best Oktoberfest attire, raffle, and beer, and an all-you-can-eat food menu are all included in the $55 ticket price. The menu includes beer chicken, brats and knackwursts, sauerkraut, schnitzel, and homemade soft pretzels. Live music will be provided by Route 161 Happy Wanderers and the Kielbasa Kings.

2442 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
Supergeil

Batch Brewing Company

For the past eight years, Batch Brewing Company has transformed into Batch Brauerei — its alter ego that comes out just for Oktoberfest. This year festivities take place from Sept 16-18 featuring live music, a German-themed menu, and steins available for purchase for $25, which includes the first liter of beer. Options include festbier, pilsner, zwichelbier, helles, dortmunder, schwarzbier, vienna lager, hefeweizen, and goses.

1400 Porter St, Detroit, MI 48216
a beer of boot clinking a can of beer Batch Brewing Company

Brew Detroit

The indoor and outdoor Oktoberfest celebration on Sept 17 will include music, food, and lots of beer. Instead of the traditional brass band, Brew Detroit will host Deejay Eric Abby the Professor, followed by the Reefermen.

1401 Abbott St, Detroit, MI 48216
Brew Detroit

Cøllect Beer Bar

Cøllect Beer Bar will hold its rooftop Oktoberfest party on Oct. 1, featuring a large selection of German-style beers on draft, by the bottle, and can. Bring your own food and steins available for select brews on-site.

1454 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207

St. Joseph Shrine

St. Joseph Shrine will host its fifteenth annual family-friendly Oktoberfest 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 featuring a special German dinner, Oktoberfest beers, a stein-holding competition (registration required), and live Bavarian music alongside jazz and Motown sounds. The Beer Garden opens from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

1828 Jay St, Detroit, MI 48207
St. Joseph Oktoberfest

Stadt Garten

Midtown’s German beer and wine patio is hosting its first Oktoberfest party from Oct. 1 and 2. In addition to its already robust beverage menu of German wine and beer, the event will host a food truck, other beers, and indoor and outdoor seating. Outside food is welcome and more updates will be provided on Instagram as the date approaches.

3980 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Dakota Inn

The ceremonial keg tapping on Sept. 24 marks the beginning of Dakota Inn Rathskeller’s Oktoberfest parties, which span five weekends from mid-September through early November every year. Each weekend the restaurant piles patrons into the hall to raise pints of beer and sing-along as live bands play traditional tunes like the schnitzel bank. Hearty plates of vinegary suerbraten, kaespatzle, and other German classics are churned out of the kitchen. Reservations are highly encouraged. Chicken hats are also strongly recommended.

17324 John R St, Detroit, MI 48203
GB in Detroit

FRAMEbar

GERMANbar at FRAMEbar with DeutschTroit is bringing steins of beer, modernized rock renditions of the polka, and chef-refined shared plates to Hazel Park from Sept. 7 to Oct. 2. The menu includes house-made soft pretzels, warm beer cheese, ladjäger (dry cured sausage), beer-braised beef brisket, and fluffy potato dumplings. The Haus Bar Takeover includes traditional German brews including saison, hefeweizen, doppelbock, and local Oktoberfest brews. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended. Lederhosen is completely optional.

23839 John R Rd #1, Hazel Park, MI 48030
a tablescape of German food Joe Vaughn / Frame

Urbanrest Brewing Company

Urbanrest brings Oktoberfest to Ferndale with activities for friends and family. Strap on lederhosen and enjoy a pint — or stein — of the Helles lager or märzenbier. Stichfass (gravity cask) tapping and rauch märzen release take place at noon. Custom ceramic steins will be available for purchase, and the stein hoisting competition begins at 4 p.m. on Sept. 24. Festival games, and Oompah music will play throughout the celebration.

2615 Wolcott St, Ferndale, MI 48220
Urbanrest Brewing Company

Brown Iron Brewhouse Royal Oak

This Royal Oak brewery is hosting an authentic German Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. Chicken JagerSchnitzel, Berlin currywurst, German roast chicken, and black forest cake will accompany the large selection of German imports that will be available on tap. Wear a dirndl or lederhosen to receive a 10 percent discount.

30955 Woodward Ave Suite 510, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Brown Iron Brewhouse

Carpathia Club

The German club hosts an Oktoberfest party incorporating Oma’s original recipes of sauerkraut (there’s an eating competition for this one), potato salad, bratwurst, and schnitzel-on-a-stick. The Carpathia Blasmusikaten (brass musicians), strolling accordion players, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, and dance performances provide family-filled entertainment. And the beer list consists of German imports of Paulaner, Paulaner Marzen, Hacker Pschorr, and Hacker Pschorr Weisse. Entry is $5 and those younger than 21 get in free.

38000 Utica Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Carpathia Club

