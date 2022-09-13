Share All sharing options for: 16 Spots to Drink Beer and Celebrate Oktoberfest in Metro Detroit

It’s time to don that lederhosen and grab a stein of bier

It’s about that time of year when Detroiters trade in their shorts, sun dresses, a frozen cocktails for layers and warm comfort food, and with that comes Oktoberfest. The two-week, carbohydrate-filled festival of beer and merriment held each year in Munich since the early 19th century has a presence here in the Motor City. This year, Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

Expect beer tents, Bavarian music, warm pretzels, filling spaetzle, bratwurst, lederhosen, stein hoisting competitions, and big ol’ frothy steins of märzen served in large liter steins. Märzen is a lager that originated in Bavaria with The medium-to-full bodied Bavarian lager is traditionally served at the Munich Oktoberfest and plenty of breweries around Metro Detroit craft the special brew just for the occasion.

Several events taking place this year are in collaboration with DeutschTroit, a regional German-themed food pop-up and catering company.

Here are 16 breweries, bars, and restaurants that are hosting Oktoberfest celebrations and serving beer and food menus highlighting German fare in metro Detroit.

