8 New Coffee Shops in Detroit to Know

Stay connected and caffeinated at spots downtown, in the North End, and on the east side

8 New Coffee Shops in Detroit to Know

If you really want to know the pulse of a city, just look to its coffeehouses. These are the places where its people commune and caffeinate.

In Detroit, a crop of entrepreneurs has recently opened communal spaces serving up cups of joe, even in the midst of a pandemic. Those new spaces have brightened former chicken shacks, abandoned churches, and dormant buildings with new hot spots on the east and west sides.

Later in 2021, Morningside Cafe will launch on Warren near Outer Drive on the east side, and Black Coffee will bolster North End’s rebound.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.