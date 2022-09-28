14 Essential Restaurants for Great Latin Food in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit is known for its robust array of Mexican food, thanks to the waves of migration from Mexico for more than a century and proprietors who continue to invest in regional cooking styles from around the country. However, there’s so much more to Latin cuisine than tacos, burritos, and botanas. Metro Detroit is also home to a sizable number of folks with roots in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, all over Central America, and South America.

In fact, relative newcomer, Barda, an Argentine restaurant in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood turned heads earlier this year when the eatery was named a James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant, suggesting that we’ve only scratched the surface in terms of ways to celebrate the region’s vast offerings of Latin American cuisine.

Whether you’re in the mood for cheesy pupusas, filling Venezuelan arepas stuffed with shredded beef, Guatemalan-style fried chicken, arroz con gandules, or a big plate of Peruvian lomo saltado, here’s a guide to some of the most compelling Latin American restaurants in metro Detroit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.