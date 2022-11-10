8 Essential Places to Get Filipino Food in Metro Detroit

Across metro Detroit are glorious expressions of Filipino food, from beloved dishes like lumpia, longganisa, sisig, and lechon kawali to sweet treats like ube halaya and hopia. These items provide a snapshot of cuisine with stunning diversity from a country of more than 7,000 islands and nearly 200 ethnolinguistic groups.
There is a small but growing array of eateries, bakeries, and grocery stores peppered across the region, a reflection of the spread-out Filipino communities living in suburbs like Sterling Heights and Madison Heights. From the fast-casual vibes coming out of Isla Detroit in Sterling Heights to Filipino barbecue and leche flan at PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit, here’s a rundown of where to find delicious Filipino food in metro Detroit.Read More