A rectangular cake slice with white frosting and yellow dots of fruit compote covered in crumble with an orange-colored flower on the plate. Katie Laskowska [Official photo]

8 Essential Places to Get Filipino Food in Metro Detroit

From takeout-friendly turo turo spots and ube ice cream, to generous portions of lechon kawali, here’s a snapshot of where to find Filipino food

by Eleanore Catolico
Katie Laskowska [Official photo]

Across metro Detroit are glorious expressions of Filipino food, from beloved dishes like lumpia, longganisa, sisig, and lechon kawali to sweet treats like ube halaya and hopia. These items provide a snapshot of cuisine with stunning diversity from a country of more than 7,000 islands and nearly 200 ethnolinguistic groups.

There is a small but growing array of eateries, bakeries, and grocery stores peppered across the region, a reflection of the spread-out Filipino communities living in suburbs like Sterling Heights and Madison Heights. From the fast-casual vibes coming out of Isla Detroit in Sterling Heights to Filipino barbecue and leche flan at PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit, here’s a rundown of where to find delicious Filipino food in metro Detroit.

Oriental Market

This market near Bedford Woods Park in Southfield sells Filipino sweet treats like hopia and ube, savory items like siopao, a steamed bun with various fillings, and other Asian grocery items.

29758 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076
(248) 424-9838
(248) 424-9838

Edo Ramen restaurant

In Royal Oak, Filipino executive chef Eddie Bautista serves up popular entrees like sisig, lechon kawali, and adobo as well as the playful ube ice cream stuffed in a fried cinnamon cake. If you come to dine-in, you also may enjoy the Asian-fusion restaurant’s fun, rock ‘n roll vibe.

4313 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 556-5775
(248) 556-5775

Edamame Sushi

In Madison Heights is Edamame Sushi, a stronghold of Japanese and Filipino comfort food. Edamame Sushi offers adobo, sisig, bangus (milkfish) and other main courses, as well as breakfasts like tosilog. If you want to satiate your sweet tooth, try the turon (banana lumpia).

31632 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 597-4500
(248) 597-4500

Filipinas Oriental Food

It’s best to come in the morning to eat before the food runs out at this turo turo or “point-point” spot in Warren. Owned by Sonia Sutter, the hybrid restaurant/grocery store offers Filipino classics cafeteria-style, such as longanisa, laing, fried pompano fish, paksiw na bangus (stewed milkfish), upo (sauteed bottle gourd), and adobo. Filipinas also carries specialty items like banana sauce and ready-made desserts like ube halaya. You’ll also find colorful sweet treats like hopia in a display cooler. The interior of the spot is embellished with visual reminders of the islands, like a painting of the Taal Volcano or trinkets decorated with the country’s flag. Filipinas also serves as a shipping point for balikbayan boxes, or packages of gifts and essentials people send to their loved ones back home in the Philippines.

3866 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092
(586) 558-8550
(586) 558-8550
A person holding a black tray of with a large plate of rice and two sides in foam bowls. Rosa Maria Zamarron

Isla Detroit

Isla Detroit, a fast casual eatery with a refined approach, is run by classically trained chefs J.P. Garcia and Jacqueline Diño-Garcia. Isla offers a wide selection of rice bowls, noodle bowls and desserts, and some of the entrees reflect the cooking styles of Iloilo, a province in the Philippines’ Visayas region, like the batchoy, a noodle dish served with beef shank and bone broth. Other hearty meals include lechon kawali (crispy pork belly), varieties of pancit as well as sweets like the tropical ube cake and sans rival. As for the interior, a mural featuring both Filipino and American eagles decorates the restaurant’s gray wall, which showcases the chefs’ love for both countries.

2496 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights, MI 48310
(586) 883-7526
(586) 883-7526

Red Ribbon Cake Shop

This sweet shop in Sterling Heights serves up beloved desserts like the sans rival cake, sticky rice, cassava cake, and other Filipino fare. Customers can also enjoy hot plates of adobo and pancit if they come into the shop.

36889 Ryan Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310
(586) 978-1580
(586) 978-1580

Rice 'N Roll

Perched near the shores of Lake St. Clair, Rice ‘N Roll offers savory Filipino delights, like pork and chicken adobo, pork and chicken skewers, dinuguan, or pork blood stew, and menudo, a stew of sautéed pork, tomato sauce, carrots and potatoes. The restaurant currently only offers takeout.

27751 Harper, St Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 217-5947
(586) 217-5947

PizzaPlex

A popular neighborhood haunt, PizzaPlex’s exudes an inviting charm as well as a mission of sustainability. Parts of the decor are made from salvaged wood and pizza boxes are made from recyclable materials, to name a few. The dining area is also spacious, giving customers enough room to feast on some Filipino favorites like leche flan, achara, and pork, chicken, or tofu barbecue. These recent additions join a well-established menu of certified, Neapolitan pizzas at the laidback eatery in southwest Detroit. On Saturdays, guests can stay late and let loose with karaoke.

4458 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 757-4992
(313) 757-4992
A person in gloved hands pulling apart meat on a fuschia plastic cutting board. Rosa Maria Zamarron

