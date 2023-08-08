Here Are the Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars to Know Near Wayne State University Now

Midtown is home to some of the biggest employers in the city, including the Detroit Medical Center, Henry Ford Health not far, and of course, Wayne State University. Within walking distance of Old Main, WSU’s castle-like centerpiece along Cass Avenue, students can find dozens of cafes, restaurants, and bars — ideal for studying alone or with friends, celebrating milestones like graduation, or hanging late at night. The following guide has a place perfect for every budget, taste and style; on a campus that has everything you need.

There are many choices for food and drink on Wayne State’s campus — whether you’re a student, faculty member, or visiting the area in general, it’s impossible to leave hungry. But for those occasions when getting out to enjoy the surrounding Midtown area is the only way to go, here are the food and drink options to get excited about this year.