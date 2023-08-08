 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Essential Places to Eat and Drink in East Lansing

The Most Affordable Restaurants in Ann Arbor, Home of the University of Michigan

23 Must-Try Sandwiches to Seek Out in Metro Detroit

More in Detroit See more maps
Aerial view of Detroit city with Woodward ave. Getty Images

Here Are the Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars to Know Near Wayne State University Now

The campus is set in Midtown, otherwise known as Cass Corridor, and is home to casual cafes, fine dining, and student budget-friendly lunch options

by Amelia Benavides-Colón
View as Map
by Amelia Benavides-Colón
Getty Images

Midtown is home to some of the biggest employers in the city, including the Detroit Medical Center, Henry Ford Health not far, and of course, Wayne State University. Within walking distance of Old Main, WSU’s castle-like centerpiece along Cass Avenue, students can find dozens of cafes, restaurants, and bars — ideal for studying alone or with friends, celebrating milestones like graduation, or hanging late at night. The following guide has a place perfect for every budget, taste and style; on a campus that has everything you need.

There are many choices for food and drink on Wayne State’s campus — whether you’re a student, faculty member, or visiting the area in general, it’s impossible to leave hungry. But for those occasions when getting out to enjoy the surrounding Midtown area is the only way to go, here are the food and drink options to get excited about this year.

Read More

Pie Sci Pizza

Copy Link

The corner of Trumbull and Merrick is the go-to after a Warriors sports game, with pizza, burgers, and Japanese food all within walking distance of the campus athletics district. Pie Sci Pizza is famous for its weird, innovative pizza combinations, which in the past has included Taco’s Modern Life with vegan cauliflower-walnut “chorizo,” roasted corn, white onions, vegan mozzarella, radish slaw, cilantro, and lime. Next door, Woodbridge Pub offers a full bar and live music. The nearby Bash Original Izakaya gives diners an extensive array of sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi to satisfy every sushi lover’s desires with mochi and matcha s’mores for dessert.

5163 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 818-0290
(313) 818-0290

Honest John's

Copy Link

The cure to your hangover, or the cause of it, either way, Honest John’s is worth a trip while on Wayne State’s campus. Known for its cozy atmosphere and late-night hours, cocktails rotate seasonally but The Fromo, a frozen mimosa and house special, is a staple year-round. It’s hard to imagine a better morning until the order of Chicken & Waffles and Fruity Pebble French Toast arrives at the table.

488 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-5646
(313) 832-5646

Also featured in:

Barcade

Copy Link

If you need a fun group date idea, check out Barcade, a haven of ping pong tables and arcade games with beer taps flowing all night long. Great beer is just one of the many things Detroit is known for and Nain Rouge Brewery embodies that perfectly in its unique collection of on-tap beers including Pilsner “Dead Ass Perfect”, red IPA “Boppin’” and Hazy IPA “‘Fuzz.” On the same block, Condado Tacos offers playful specialty tacos and a built-your-own station — complete with vegan options. Also make sure to stop by the city’s newly opened Vigilante Kitchen & Bar, an Asian-influenced fusion restaurant featuring an extensive line of brews from Nain Rouge Brewery, also situated in the same complex.

666 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 285-9410
(313) 285-9410

Also featured in:

The Potato Place

Copy Link

Through 30 years and multiple owners, The Potato’s Place’s status as a campus staple has never shifted. Ginormous baked potatoes are topped with everything from the classic sour cream to cajun shrimp to corned beef. And for those not ready to take on the potato, every menu item can be swapped for wide-buttered egg noodles instead.

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 833-8948
(313) 833-8948

Also featured in:

Charminar Biryani House - Express

Copy Link

For those craving the rich species of Indian cuisine, while on a college student budget no need to look further than Charminar Biryani House — Express. A full selection of biryani including goat, chicken, lamb or vegetables is just the beginning. The butter chicken has the perfect blend of spices and is perfect for first-timers, with the garlic naan being the star of the show always.

111 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-6236
(313) 974-6236

Also featured in:

La Palma

Copy Link

Among the favorite Mediterranean spots in the area is La Palma, which offers kabobs, shawarmas, stuffed grape leaves, and lentil soup. Share a Famous Three appetizer of hummus, baba ghanouj, and tabouli between friends, fill up on a gallayah platter with choice of lamb, beef, or chicken, sauteed veggies, garlic sauce, and olive oil, or keep it light with a freshly-squeezed juice or smoothie.

113 E Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 833-5000
(313) 833-5000

Also featured in:

Fork In Nigeria

Copy Link

Whether you’re a business professional on a lunch break or just looking for something new, Detroit has become a hub for the most unique and exciting food trucks. Fork In Nigeria offers freshly prepared fufu, jollof rice, goat, chicken, plantain delicacies, and other Nigerian specialties — all from the convenience of a food truck.

4219 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 285-8485
(313) 285-8485

Also featured in:

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

Copy Link

Nothing screams a post-graduation feast better than high quality pasta in a cozy, yet luxurious setting. At SheWolf, the flour is milled on-site, making for some of the freshest pasta options available in the city. For a special tasting-menu experience, the Cucina Curata goes for $99 per person and includes many of the restaurant’s favorites, all curated by the chef. Otherwise, indulge in classics like the cacio e pepe, the fagioli alla puttanesca made with Michigan-grown beans, and top off the meal with a wine from the spot’s vast collection.

438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3992
(313) 315-3992

Also featured in:

Detroit Shipping Company

Copy Link

The Detroit Shipping Company offers a little something for everyone, thanks to its diverse roster of food vendors. Constructed out of repurposed shipping containers, this food hall includes six restaurants, a full bar, and a limited selection of shops and event space. COOP Caribbean Fusion is famous for its 24-hour marinated chicken and the Nepalese dumplings at Momo Cha are something worth dreaming about. Halal Street brings the New York City food truck to the streets of Midtown with a full array of gyros and rice platters.

474 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 462-4973
(313) 462-4973

Also featured in:

ima

Copy Link

Conveniently located directly across the street from campus’ iconic Old Main, Ima offers hot bowls of udon, pho, and ramen, as well as a full bar. Next door, SuperCrisp offers a takeout experience with a menu of halal-friendly burgers, hot dogs — most available in vegetarian and vegan versions.

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 883-9788
(313) 883-9788

Also featured in:

Bronx Bar

Copy Link

The Bronx’s doors have been open since the mid-1930s, first serving as a hub for poor factory employees and sex workers before evolving into a dive bar for the history books. Infamous bartender Charleen Dexter retired from 42 years behind the bar a few years ago, but the chicken sandwiches and burgers continue to impress. Leave your mark on WSU’s campus with a visit to the Bronx and pour one out for Charleen.

4476 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-8464
(313) 832-8464

Also featured in:

Seasons Market & Cafe

Copy Link

One of the few locations where you can get your weekly grocery shopping done while drinking a freshly pressed smoothie, Seasons Market is Cass Avenue’s neighborhood grocery store. Purchase seasonal produce, fresh bread, locally sourced ingredients, and grab-and-go meals from nearby restaurants. Stop by the second-floor terrace or take in the scenery from the adjoining garden.

4125 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 462-2022
(313) 462-2022

Also featured in:

Haraz Coffee House

Copy Link

Located in the bowels of the Detroit Medical Center, with an on-campus location coming soon to Anthony Wayne Drive, Haraz Coffee offers freshly brewed Yemeni coffee guaranteed to stimulate your senses. With locations across Michigan and Kentucky, Haraz also offers coffee brewing and latte art classes for the more experienced coffee connoisseurs. Specialty drinks include pistachio lattes, chai with cream and haraz spice, Turkish coffee, among others. For a sweet finish, try a milk cake made with saffron and rose milk and topped with whipped cream.

119 Garfield St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 800-5159
(313) 800-5159

Also featured in:

Stadt Garten

Copy Link

Midtown’s German beer and wine patio features a robust beverage menu of wine and beer from Germany and underrepresented regions of Europe — all ordered from a window facing the spot’s outdoor garden area. Guests can grab a bottle of wine, share a handful of snacks, and gather around a small fire pit on cool summer evenings. A great option for groups wanting to kick back with beers or wine from the comfort of an outdoor patio.

3980 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 500-0000
(313) 500-0000

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Pie Sci Pizza

5163 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48208

The corner of Trumbull and Merrick is the go-to after a Warriors sports game, with pizza, burgers, and Japanese food all within walking distance of the campus athletics district. Pie Sci Pizza is famous for its weird, innovative pizza combinations, which in the past has included Taco’s Modern Life with vegan cauliflower-walnut “chorizo,” roasted corn, white onions, vegan mozzarella, radish slaw, cilantro, and lime. Next door, Woodbridge Pub offers a full bar and live music. The nearby Bash Original Izakaya gives diners an extensive array of sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi to satisfy every sushi lover’s desires with mochi and matcha s’mores for dessert.

5163 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 818-0290
(313) 818-0290

Honest John's

488 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201

The cure to your hangover, or the cause of it, either way, Honest John’s is worth a trip while on Wayne State’s campus. Known for its cozy atmosphere and late-night hours, cocktails rotate seasonally but The Fromo, a frozen mimosa and house special, is a staple year-round. It’s hard to imagine a better morning until the order of Chicken & Waffles and Fruity Pebble French Toast arrives at the table.

488 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-5646
(313) 832-5646

Barcade

666 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201

If you need a fun group date idea, check out Barcade, a haven of ping pong tables and arcade games with beer taps flowing all night long. Great beer is just one of the many things Detroit is known for and Nain Rouge Brewery embodies that perfectly in its unique collection of on-tap beers including Pilsner “Dead Ass Perfect”, red IPA “Boppin’” and Hazy IPA “‘Fuzz.” On the same block, Condado Tacos offers playful specialty tacos and a built-your-own station — complete with vegan options. Also make sure to stop by the city’s newly opened Vigilante Kitchen & Bar, an Asian-influenced fusion restaurant featuring an extensive line of brews from Nain Rouge Brewery, also situated in the same complex.

666 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 285-9410
(313) 285-9410

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Through 30 years and multiple owners, The Potato’s Place’s status as a campus staple has never shifted. Ginormous baked potatoes are topped with everything from the classic sour cream to cajun shrimp to corned beef. And for those not ready to take on the potato, every menu item can be swapped for wide-buttered egg noodles instead.

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 833-8948
(313) 833-8948

Charminar Biryani House - Express

111 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

For those craving the rich species of Indian cuisine, while on a college student budget no need to look further than Charminar Biryani House — Express. A full selection of biryani including goat, chicken, lamb or vegetables is just the beginning. The butter chicken has the perfect blend of spices and is perfect for first-timers, with the garlic naan being the star of the show always.

111 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-6236
(313) 974-6236

La Palma

113 E Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201

Among the favorite Mediterranean spots in the area is La Palma, which offers kabobs, shawarmas, stuffed grape leaves, and lentil soup. Share a Famous Three appetizer of hummus, baba ghanouj, and tabouli between friends, fill up on a gallayah platter with choice of lamb, beef, or chicken, sauteed veggies, garlic sauce, and olive oil, or keep it light with a freshly-squeezed juice or smoothie.

113 E Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 833-5000
(313) 833-5000

Fork In Nigeria

4219 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Whether you’re a business professional on a lunch break or just looking for something new, Detroit has become a hub for the most unique and exciting food trucks. Fork In Nigeria offers freshly prepared fufu, jollof rice, goat, chicken, plantain delicacies, and other Nigerian specialties — all from the convenience of a food truck.

4219 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 285-8485
(313) 285-8485

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201

Nothing screams a post-graduation feast better than high quality pasta in a cozy, yet luxurious setting. At SheWolf, the flour is milled on-site, making for some of the freshest pasta options available in the city. For a special tasting-menu experience, the Cucina Curata goes for $99 per person and includes many of the restaurant’s favorites, all curated by the chef. Otherwise, indulge in classics like the cacio e pepe, the fagioli alla puttanesca made with Michigan-grown beans, and top off the meal with a wine from the spot’s vast collection.

438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3992
(313) 315-3992

Detroit Shipping Company

474 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201

The Detroit Shipping Company offers a little something for everyone, thanks to its diverse roster of food vendors. Constructed out of repurposed shipping containers, this food hall includes six restaurants, a full bar, and a limited selection of shops and event space. COOP Caribbean Fusion is famous for its 24-hour marinated chicken and the Nepalese dumplings at Momo Cha are something worth dreaming about. Halal Street brings the New York City food truck to the streets of Midtown with a full array of gyros and rice platters.

474 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 462-4973
(313) 462-4973

ima

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Conveniently located directly across the street from campus’ iconic Old Main, Ima offers hot bowls of udon, pho, and ramen, as well as a full bar. Next door, SuperCrisp offers a takeout experience with a menu of halal-friendly burgers, hot dogs — most available in vegetarian and vegan versions.

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 883-9788
(313) 883-9788

Bronx Bar

4476 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

The Bronx’s doors have been open since the mid-1930s, first serving as a hub for poor factory employees and sex workers before evolving into a dive bar for the history books. Infamous bartender Charleen Dexter retired from 42 years behind the bar a few years ago, but the chicken sandwiches and burgers continue to impress. Leave your mark on WSU’s campus with a visit to the Bronx and pour one out for Charleen.

4476 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-8464
(313) 832-8464

Seasons Market & Cafe

4125 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

One of the few locations where you can get your weekly grocery shopping done while drinking a freshly pressed smoothie, Seasons Market is Cass Avenue’s neighborhood grocery store. Purchase seasonal produce, fresh bread, locally sourced ingredients, and grab-and-go meals from nearby restaurants. Stop by the second-floor terrace or take in the scenery from the adjoining garden.

4125 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 462-2022
(313) 462-2022

Haraz Coffee House

119 Garfield St, Detroit, MI 48201

Located in the bowels of the Detroit Medical Center, with an on-campus location coming soon to Anthony Wayne Drive, Haraz Coffee offers freshly brewed Yemeni coffee guaranteed to stimulate your senses. With locations across Michigan and Kentucky, Haraz also offers coffee brewing and latte art classes for the more experienced coffee connoisseurs. Specialty drinks include pistachio lattes, chai with cream and haraz spice, Turkish coffee, among others. For a sweet finish, try a milk cake made with saffron and rose milk and topped with whipped cream.

119 Garfield St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 800-5159
(313) 800-5159

Stadt Garten

3980 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Midtown’s German beer and wine patio features a robust beverage menu of wine and beer from Germany and underrepresented regions of Europe — all ordered from a window facing the spot’s outdoor garden area. Guests can grab a bottle of wine, share a handful of snacks, and gather around a small fire pit on cool summer evenings. A great option for groups wanting to kick back with beers or wine from the comfort of an outdoor patio.

3980 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 500-0000
(313) 500-0000

Related Maps