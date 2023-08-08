 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 24: In this drone image, Spartan Stadium is seen in this aerial view prior to the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on October 24, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images). Getty Images

The Essential Places to Eat and Drink in East Lansing

From the MSU Dairy Store, a wine bar cafe bookstore combo, to sweet and savory crepes, here’s where the Michigan State kids are dining now

by Julianne Noye
by Julianne Noye
Getty Images

Back-to-school season is here and in East Lansing, there is no shortage of restaurants to choose from for fellow Michigan State students. Whether in the mood for a quick coffee, planning a night out with friends downtown at the bars, or deciding to have a night in, the options are vast.

Within campus and right along the Grand River strip, choose from favorites like ice cream flavors from the MSU Dairy Store fit for a Trojan, French-inspired brunch from For Crepe Sake, late-night desserts from Insomnia Cookies, Chicago-style deep dish pies at Pizza House, and more. With an array of successful food establishments, MSU students will be satisfied with their dining experiences in the East Lansing area.

Hooked

A bookstore, coffee shop, and wine bar all in one, Hooked is the ideal place to indulge in your book obsessions all while having a drink on the side. After opening its doors in 2022, the cafe has become the new hotspot for locals to study. Weekly themes such as Wine Wednesday, Happy Hour Saturday and Student/Teacher Fridays offer customers a chance to enjoy deals off the spot’s many offerings.

3142 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 721-1330
(517) 721-1330

Crunchy's

In operation since 1982, Crunchys is a must-see place to visit on game days with friends. Named after owner Paul Grattarola’s nickname when in college, this casual restaurant offers good eats like wraps, tacos, burgers, and more. Events often take place here with comedy nights on Mondays, trivia every Tuesday, and karaoke nights Thursday through Saturday.

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 351-2506
(517) 351-2506

Graduate Rock Bar

The Graduate Hotel chain complements college towns across the country, with its preppy aesthetics that are designed to fit its locale. Situated within the East Lansing outpost is the Graduate Rock Bar, which offers a picturesque view of MSU’s campus from the 10th floor and a rustic, old-school campus feel with plaid-accented walls, creating an overall relaxing vibe for friends and family. Come here for cocktails with silly, locations-specific names like the Spartan Spritz, Izzo Highball, or the M.A.C Manhattan giving an ode to MSU and the city. Note that after 8 p.m. daily, the spot is open for customers aged 21 and up.

133 Evergreen Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 348-0900
(517) 348-0900

Beggar's Banquet

This locally-owned establishment is named after the Rolling Stones’ album “Beggars Banquet” and is a go-to for family dinners, special occasions, or a simple night out downtown. In addition to its rotating beer menu and filling menu of comfort foods, Beggars Banquet also does an impressive breakfast and brunch, with its heaping breakfast bowls, burritos, Benes, and shareable snacks.

218 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 351-4540
(517) 351-4540

Foster Coffee Company

Foster Coffee Co. embraces strengthening the community through coffee. Most vendors at this establishment come from Michigan, so you know where your dollars are going. This two-story establishment decorated with an industrial feel is a great space for students to do work while enjoying Foster’s popular drinks like lattes sweetened with caramel or honey, and specialty drinks like the strawberry matcha or espresso mule.

196 Albert St, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 679-0303
(517) 679-0303

HopCat

This growing Michigan chain offers customers a rotating selection of locally-brewed beers. Paired up with the brew pub’s famous Cosmik Fries or a vegan Crunchy Buddha Bowl with a blend of exotic grains and you have yourself a satisfying, balanced meal. Expect beers from Brew Detroit, Lansing Brewing Company, New Holland Brewing, and more.

300 Grove St, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 816-4300
(517) 816-4300

Blue Owl Coffee East Lansing

This small business centered within the Grand River strip offers a variety of coffee, tea, and small breakfast items like bacon, egg, and cheese bagels, muffins, scones. Students are able to enjoy the cozy vibes from this shop to study and can enjoy Blue Owls open mic night that occurs several times a month.

213 Ann St Suite C, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 679-6959
(517) 679-6959

For Crêpe Sake

It is all about crepes at this small but sweet place on M.A.C Ave. Launching in 2014 at Lansing City Market, For Crepe Sake relocated downtown to serve locals and MSU students sweet and savory crepes. Sweet crepes include the Campfire — topped with marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate glaze — while the savory side features creative flavor combos like the Orchard — prepared with ham, cinnamon apple butter, aged white cheddar, and caramelized onions. In addition, customers can select from a variety of Belgian waffles topped high with fruit, sweet sauces like caramel or Nutella, or even à la mode with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

211 M. A. C. Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 721-1251
(517) 721-1251

Omi Sushi

This is a favored destination for students in search of sushi rolls, sashimi, noodles, hot pots, and filling bento boxes. Varying from about 5 to 8 pieces per plate, the options range from the stalwart spicy tuna, salmon, or California roll to house specialties like Fresh Spring, Crunch Vegas, and others. The open area with a modern feel gives off a chill vibe for those wanting to relax after a long day of classes.

210 M. A. C. Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-2222
(517) 337-2222

MSU Dairy Store

This iconic dairy shop is located in the heart of campus in Anthony Hall. The Dairy Foods Complex includes the dairy processing plant, which makes the dairy products and unique ice cream that is sold and served to visitors. With 13 various flavors rotating on a weekly basis like Izzo’s Malted Madness, Spartan Swirl, Leelenau Black Cherry, and more it is worthy enough to take a quick break from class to stop by. Note that the store is cashless, so prepare accordingly with alternate forms of payment.

474 S Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI 48824
(517) 355-8466
(517) 355-8466

The Peanut Barrel

When the weather calls for an epic patio, check out the Peanut Barrel, which offers streetside seating. Classic bar food like burgers, sandwiches, salads, chips, and nuts go well with the spot’s variety of local brews on tap and affordable beers by the bottle. Hang here on Game Day for the ultimate in people watching of folks headed to the stadium.

521 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 351-0608
(517) 351-0608

Insomnia Cookies

This college campus-friendly chain is a night owl’s destination for whenever those sugar cravings arise. Customers can order as late as 2:45 a.m. Friday and Saturdays or 12:45 a.m. the rest of the week. Select classics like chocolate chunk, peanut butter chip, and snickerdoodle or go deluxe and opt for fun combos like confetti, chocolate, peanut butter, cup, salted caramel and more. Make it an ice cream sandwich and pick from the chain’s ice cream flavor options. Order a box of your favorites for you and your friends to share during those late night study sessions.

603 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 418-6072
(517) 418-6072

Conrad's Grill

The Conrad’s Grill chain has locations in Michigan and Illinois and is known for its late night delivery service, craveable fried foods, and popular Conrad’s Conwrap sandwiches filled with delicacies like mac ‘n cheese bites, sweet Thai chicken, or tots. Open until 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Thursdays through Saturdays) this is the spot for folks looking for a late-night meal.

1219 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 333-7104
(517) 333-7104

Pizza House

Chicago college kids can get a taste of home at this homage to the Chicago-style deep dish. Build your own pizza pie in any size or choose from the pizzeria’s long list of toppings like chicken pesto, spicy, Mediterranean, or spicy barbecue. Deep dish is not the only option, customers can also enjoy traditional or thin crust here. This restaurant welcomes groups of all sizes, with capacity for up to 400 seats — making it easy to get in on game days.

4790 Hagadorn Rd Stes 114-116, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 336-0033
(517) 336-0033

