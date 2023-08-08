The Essential Places to Eat and Drink in East Lansing

Back-to-school season is here and in East Lansing, there is no shortage of restaurants to choose from for fellow Michigan State students. Whether in the mood for a quick coffee, planning a night out with friends downtown at the bars, or deciding to have a night in, the options are vast.
Within campus and right along the Grand River strip, choose from favorites like ice cream flavors from the MSU Dairy Store fit for a Trojan, French-inspired brunch from For Crepe Sake, late-night desserts from Insomnia Cookies, Chicago-style deep dish pies at Pizza House, and more. With an array of successful food establishments, MSU students will be satisfied with their dining experiences in the East Lansing area.Read More