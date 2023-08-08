The Essential Places to Eat and Drink in East Lansing

From the MSU Dairy Store, a wine bar cafe bookstore combo, to sweet and savory crepes, here’s where the Michigan State kids are dining now

Back-to-school season is here and in East Lansing, there is no shortage of restaurants to choose from for fellow Michigan State students. Whether in the mood for a quick coffee, planning a night out with friends downtown at the bars, or deciding to have a night in, the options are vast.

Within campus and right along the Grand River strip, choose from favorites like ice cream flavors from the MSU Dairy Store fit for a Trojan, French-inspired brunch from For Crepe Sake, late-night desserts from Insomnia Cookies, Chicago-style deep dish pies at Pizza House, and more. With an array of successful food establishments, MSU students will be satisfied with their dining experiences in the East Lansing area.