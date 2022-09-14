Here For The Auto Show? Here’s Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Detroit

Share All sharing options for: Here For The Auto Show? Here’s Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Detroit

Here For The Auto Show? Here’s Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Detroit

Share All sharing options for: Here For The Auto Show? Here’s Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Detroit

Downtown Detroit has experienced an incredible influx of restaurants, bars, and cafes over the past decade. For years and years, the dining options were more or less limited to greasy (and sometimes rat-infested) Coneys, overpriced white table cloth establishments, or boring chains. And forget about grabbing a fancy night cap after work.

That’s all changed. And while many longtime residents may lament about how downtown has has lost its character and has been replaced with unoriginal restaurants, the fact remains that if you’re visiting the city for the first time or conducting business, there have never been so many eating and drinking places to choose from in the 21st century.

Whether you’re hitting up Huntington Place for the North American International Auto Show, a conference, or just headed out for a night on the town, here are 30 downtown options ranging from fine dining chophouses, casual walk-ups, interesting cafes, and swanky bars.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.