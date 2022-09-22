19 Essential Downriver Mexican Restaurants

Southwest Detroit has been a hub to the city’s Mexican American and greater Latinx community for more than a century, but as with other diaspora populations in the region looking for opportunities for their families, many have migrated to the suburbs over the years, most notably downriver. Lincoln Park has historically been the epicenter of this migration, however, Melvindale, South Gate, and Allen Park have also become known for their growing Latinx communities.

With that, the options for Mexican restaurants abound downriver. Enjoy social media favorites like birria ramen noodles and quesabirria from Los Charros, tortas from Galindo’s, and gigantic burritos from Taco Truck El Paisano. Come sometime this fall, southwest Detroit favorite Taqueria El Rey is also expected make its move to new digs in Lincoln Park. Here are 19 of the best spots to enjoy Mexican cuisine downriver.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.