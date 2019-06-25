14 Places Dishing Up Detroit-Style Pizza

With its crispy, caramelized brick cheese corners and porous crust, it’s no surprise that Detroit-style pizza is catching on like wildfire across the country. Compared to its competition, the square pizza is extremely versatile, accommodating all types of toppings from charred and curled roni cups to al pastor. It’s also lighter than a Chicago-style pizza, meaning more than one slice can be consumed in a sitting without feeling overstuffed.

Today, fans of square pizza can still find the original recipe served at Buddy’s on Conant in Detroit, where it’s been baked in blue steel pans since 1946. But there are many other worthy versions around the metro area to try. From über cheesy, sauce-on-top squares at Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park to the spicy Bangladeshi-style naga slices at Amar Pizza in Hamtramck, here’s where to check out Detroit’s regional style around town.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.