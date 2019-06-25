 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a slice of square sausage pizza is served onto a small white plate.
A Detroit-style square at Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park.
Michelle and Chris Gerard

14 Places Dishing Up Detroit-Style Pizza

Where to find crispy cornered slices in the home of the square pizza

by Brenna Houck Updated
A Detroit-style square at Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park.
| Michelle and Chris Gerard
by Brenna Houck Updated

With its crispy, caramelized brick cheese corners and porous crust, it’s no surprise that Detroit-style pizza is catching on like wildfire across the country. Compared to its competition, the square pizza is extremely versatile, accommodating all types of toppings from charred and curled roni cups to al pastor. It’s also lighter than a Chicago-style pizza, meaning more than one slice can be consumed in a sitting without feeling overstuffed.

Today, fans of square pizza can still find the original recipe served at Buddy’s on Conant in Detroit, where it’s been baked in blue steel pans since 1946. But there are many other worthy versions around the metro area to try. From über cheesy, sauce-on-top squares at Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park to the spicy Bangladeshi-style naga slices at Amar Pizza in Hamtramck, here’s where to check out Detroit’s regional style around town.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Buddy's Pizza

17125 Conant St
Detroit, MI 48212
(313) 892-9001
When people say Detroit-style square pizza, they mean Buddy’s Pizza. While the restaurant has expanded to more locations over the years and will eventually go national, the restaurant on Conant is the original, the beloved, the often imitated but never (in the minds and hearts of Detroiters) surpassed. It’s legendary, plain and simple. Plenty of toppings are available, but most go for the classic square pie baked into blue steel pans and topped with loads of melty, caramelized brick cheese, pepperoni, and a drizzle of red sauce on top.

a square pepperoni pizza being served onto plates over a black and white checked tablecloth with macaroni and cheese in a dish.
Buddy’s Pizza on Conant.
Michelle and Chris Gerard

2. Loui's Pizza

23141 Dequindre Rd
Hazel Park, MI 48030
(248) 547-1711
Founded by a former pizza chef from Buddy’s and Shield’s, Loui’s in Hazel Park serves a hearty version of Detroit-style square pizza with a perfectly charred yet buttery crust, melted cheese, and robust sauce. Don’t forget to add and antipasto salad to the order and maybe a bottle of Chianti. It’s currently open just three days a week for dinner service, noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so plan accordingly.

A square pizza with sausage and two slices taken out sits on a metal pan surrounded by plates of pizza, salad, and glasses of water or beer. Michelle and Chris Gerard

3. Como's Restaurant

22812 Woodward Ave Suite 100
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 677-4439
Como’s, a longtime Italian restaurant at the corner of Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue underwent major renovations, returning in 2019 with trendy Detroit-style pizza. Chef Zack Sklar’s version of the square pan pizza uses a sourdough starter that’s fermented for three days to give it a light, spongy, flavorful crust that’s complemented by toppings such as hand-cut pepperonis and Grana Padano cheese. This spot has vegan and gluten-free options on the menu, too.

A square pizza sits on a rack over a metal pan. It’s topped with thick-cut pepperoni, basil, and cheese. Michelle Gerard

4. Palazzo Di Pizza

1222 E Eleven Mile Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(855) 233-7872
This carryout square pizza spot in Royal Oak was co-founded by the late World Champion pizza maker and Detroit Style Pizza Company operator Shawn Randazzo, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with brain cancer. Some believe Randazzo helped spark the current Detroit-style pizza craze at U.S. restaurants by presenting the style on a national stage. The menu for Palazzo Di Pizza features a blend of traditional brick cheese and mozzarella with dollops of red sauce on top and fresh grated Parmesan. Toppings range from spicy peppers and sausage to chicken carbonara pizza complete with bacon and alfredo sauce. A large pizza here comes in the form of two small pizzas for a total of eight crispy corners. Place orders online for carryout or call ahead.

5. Jet's Pizza

333 W Eleven Mile Rd
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 548-1210
For a quick Detroit-style carryout or delivery pizza fix there’s no denying the allure of Jet’s, a Sterling Heights-based chain known for its trademarked eight-corner pizza. Place orders online or by text.

6. Green Lantern Pizza

28960 John R Rd
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 541-5439
This old-school pizza parlor mini chain goes back more than 60 years to when Thomas and Irene Vettraino bought an old farmhouse bar in Madison Heights complete with a Prohibition era green lantern. The restaurant serves three styles of pizza including a Detroit-style pan pizza covered in a thick layer of melty cheese and perfectly curled roni cups with little pools of grease at the center. Unlike the traditional Detroit-style, sauce here is placed beneath the cheese rather than layered over the top. Place orders online or call ahead to grab a pizza from one of the chain’s multiple suburban locations while restaurants in Madison Heights, Clinton Township, and Berkley serve dine-in customers.

7. Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant

24443 Gratiot Ave
Eastpointe, MI 48021
(586) 777-5391
This Eastpointe pizzeria was established by Buddy’s founder Gus Guerra and thus also claims to serve a version of the original Detroit-style pizza recipe. Per tradition the pizzas at Cloverleaf are baked in a high-walled, rectangular pan in order to amplify the crunchy, cheesy corners. It’s an absolutely essential stop on a tour of metro Detroit’s most iconic pizzerias and the restaurant group now accepts online orders, in addition to folks dining in.

A square pizza with pepperoni on a round table with a red and white checked tablecloth. Michelle and Chris Gerard

8. Amar Pizza

12195 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 366-0980
Hamtramck staple Amar Pizza fuses Bangladeshi, American, and Italian flavors into some really intriguing pies. While rounds and thin-crust pizzas are available, it’s hard to go wrong with Amar’s square pizza. Unlike the classic version served less than two miles away at Buddy’s, Amar puts sauce underneath the cheese rather than on top. Options like Meat Lover’s pizzas are available, but this carryout shop is known for its Bangladeshi pizzas such as the spicy chicken naga. Place orders online for carryout.

tandoori chicken pizza in a square pan detroit-style pan Eater

9. Z's Villa

42 Piquette Ave
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 874-2680
Tucked inside a big Victorian house in Milwaukee Junction, Z’s Villa is known for its massive outdoor area filled with patio games and beach volleyball. The square pan pizzas here are topped with a three-cheese blend and served whole or by-the-slice. Customize the pizza with toppings like pepperoni, kielbasa, hot peppers, and anchovies.

10. Shield's Pizza

5057 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 262-6087
Founded in Detroit in 1937, Shield’s is known for its pan pizzas. The metro area chain, which reestablished itself in Detroit proper in 2019, offers a classic version of the square with sauce on the top of a generous helping of brick cheese. The restaurants are full service with a family-friendly atmosphere, but also offer carryout and online ordering.

11. Pie-Sci

5163 Trumbull Ave
Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 818-0290
Neighborhood pizzeria favorite Pie-Sci serves an eclectic selection of rotating pizza specials with punny names. Customers can order a round pizza here, but the square slices with crunchy corners and a buttery crust are superb. Choose from options like the Weird Al Pastor with white sauce mozzarella, al pastor pork, red onion, pineapple, and a helping of cilantro and lime. Pie-Sci is also vegan-friendly. Make sure to call ahead (and keep calling if you don’t get through the first time) to place an order for curbside pickup or dine out on the patio.

12. Michigan & Trumbull

1441 W Elizabeth St
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 637-4992
Of Detroit’s new guard of square-style pizza shops, Michigan & Trumbull stands out from the rest for its quality-meets-lowbrow approach to ingredients. The Corktown newcomer embraces a dive bar aesthetic and pays homage to fast food favorites with options like the McLovin — the square pizza version of a cheeseburger complete with sesame seeds. Fill out the order with sides like the deep fried Boblo Boat calzones or barbecue chip-flavored waffle fries. The restaurant also sells beer, wine, and bottled condiments to-go. Place orders online for curbside pickup and delivery, or

13. Grandma Bob’s Pizza

2135 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 315-3177
Shortly after opening, Grandma Bob’s embraced the Detroit-style pizza and it quickly became a hit. Choose from options like sausage-pistachio or a Hawaiian-style square with chorizo, pineapple, and onions, and pickled jalapeno. The restaurant also features plenty of vegan options. Dine in or grab pizza to-go with online ordering.

14. Belle Isle Pizza

7869 E Jefferson Ave
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 331-1222
West Village’s carryout shop Belle Isle Pizza serves hand-tossed, thin-crust, and Detroit-style pizza. The menu features a variety of Detroit-themed signature pies including the Corktown with corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, swiss, sauerkraut, and caraway seeds. Patrons can also build-their-own. Place orders online for pickup or delivery.

