20 Places to Drink in Detroit Right Now

Detroiters are headed back to the bars, and there’s no shortage of quality bars to visit. The state, after all, is well known for its craft beer scene and the city offers its fair share of cocktail hotspots. There’s also plenty of classic establishments pouring affordable drinks. In this map, find the best of the new guard. Each is less than two years old and brings something different to the table. Whether it be an event space serving up sangria and EDM records, a neighborhood cocktail spot with a custard walk-up window, or a coffee shop-brewery combo, here’s where and what to drink this moment in Detroit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.