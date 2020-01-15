 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A red cocktail drink served in a martini glass and garnished with a lemon wedge, sitting on top of a white countertop, with bottles in the background
A cocktail served at Sloppy Crab, a new seafood-focused restaurant and bar in downtown Detroit.
Gerard + Belevender

20 Places to Drink in Detroit Right Now

The newest and best bars to visit

by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff Updated
Detroiters are headed back to the bars, and there’s no shortage of quality bars to visit. The state, after all, is well known for its craft beer scene and the city offers its fair share of cocktail hotspots. There’s also plenty of classic establishments pouring affordable drinks. In this map, find the best of the new guard. Each is less than two years old and brings something different to the table. Whether it be an event space serving up sangria and EDM records, a neighborhood cocktail spot with a custard walk-up window, or a coffee shop-brewery combo, here’s where and what to drink this moment in Detroit.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Madam

298 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 283-4200
(248) 283-4200
Slide up to the bar or lounge at this swanky new hotel for cocktails, wine by the bottle, or sparkling brunch punch.  The lounge and dining room menus include pizza, pasta, caviar, and warm appetizers.

2. Ferndale Project

567 Livernois
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 556-5512
(248) 556-5512
An experimental arm of the Eastern Market Brewing Co., Ferndale Project took over the space previously occupied by Livernois Tap.  Ferndale Project, in many ways, reflects the vision of its predecessor with beer as the focus, on-site production, a full menu, extensive indoor seating, and an outdoor biergarten. There’s also an espresso bar, and ciders and sours on the brewery’s menu. EMBC regulars can also find some of its classics on tap such as White Coffee Stout and Market Day IPA as well as new creations like raspberry and blood-orange gose. About half of the food items on the menu are vegan.

3. HM Style Lounge & Chill Room

19566 M-5
Detroit, MI 48223
Owner Herschell Masten, former co-owner of British Sound Systems, a U.K.-based EDM and house music label, brings his experience abroad to Rosedale Park. He’s modeling HM Style on the pubs in London, which double as a community meeting spot. So in addition of being a place to grab a beer or a cocktail, the lounge hosts regular music events, nightly programming based on a musical genre, seniors night, and artists’ events.

4. M Cantina

13214 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 399-9117
(313) 399-9117
For years, M Cantina served an impressive selection of non-alcoholic cocktails. But the owners recently secured a liquor license and have spent months stacking what they believe to be the largest collection of agave-based spirits in Michigan, with more than 1,000 different bottles on hand. Pair a beverage with enticing tacos such as Peking duck, chile relleno, grasshopper, vegan rice . mole barbecue short rib, marinated shrimp, or duck carnitas. 

5. The Iron Gate

3019 Biddle Ave
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 407-7043
(734) 407-7043
Smack in the middle of historic Wyandotte, this stylish bar serves craft beer and wine, amazing cocktails, and creative dishes that are perfect for sharing or for trying more than one. Try the churros, bang bang shrimp over spicy cabbage, marinated beets, or the butter lettuce made with avocado, sugar bacon, radish, jicama, and citrus vinaigrette, for starters.

6. Supergeil

2442 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 462-4133
(313) 462-4133

Supergeil, which just landed in Corktown, specializes in Berlin-style döner kebabs and tinned seafood (sardines, tuna, mackerel, and mussels). It’s owned by David Landrum of Two James Spirits, which has a distillery and tasting room across the street, so unsurprisingly, cocktails also are a draw. The two-page drink menu includes ciders, wine and beer along with a list of gin and tonics that can be enjoyed at its 4 p.m. happy hour.

7. D.PRIME Steakhouse

1777 3rd Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 465-1645
(313) 465-1645
One of the few fine-dining restaurants open seven days, the MGM steakhouse has expanded its hours and its cocktail options. Among cocktails, the Old Smokey includes buffalo trace, rosemary-infused syrup, and angostura bitters; Summer Rain highlights Ciroc summer citrus, basil, passionfruit, and ginger Ale; Layered Down features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Licor 43, Spaulding’s Coffee Liqueur, nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar.

Copy Link
607 Shelby St
Detroit, MI 48226
This intimate underground restaurant in the Financial District may be hard to find initially, but it’s worth the little extra effort. Featuring superb cocktails, such as the classic espresso martini or the Rip Tide, a twist on the classic negroni made with roasted, pineapple Averna, rum and Bruto Americano, round out the cocktail experience with a fanciful shared plates menu featuring beef tartare, and “escar-no” a vegetarian dish that trades shelled gastropods for mushrooms in buttery sauce. For the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour, order cocktail stalwarts like a daiquiri, old fashioned, or amaretto sour — all for $8.

9. Detroit Beer Exchange

1260 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 638-2361
(313) 638-2361
The owner behind Kalamazoo Beer Exchange has brought a stock-market bar to downtown Detroit, where beer costs fluctuate like stock prices. In addition to beer, there are appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, entrees and desserts, and a weekend brunch.

Copy Link
25 E Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 774-1190
(313) 774-1190
Olinan American-Mediterranean brasserie from restaurateur Holly McClain, opened in downtown Detroit in September in the former PuppetArt Theater building. The small plates and paella can be accompanied by a white, red, or rose; bottles or drafts; and a few cocktails. Drink at the bar or at a dining room table.

11. Sloppy Crab Restaurant

519 E Jefferson
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 800-5114
(313) 800-5114
This newer restaurant and bar on Jefferson Avenue comes from the powerhouse behind the popular Sloppy Chops eatery. The minimalist interior serves as a classy backdrop to enjoy a bar equipped with a variety of premium spirits, along with small plates like lobster and crab cakes, salmon bites, and fried jumbo shrimp. When warmer weather arrives, while away in the sun on the spot’s rooftop bar.

A red cocktail drink served in a martini glass and garnished with a lemon wedge, sitting on top of a white countertop, with bottles in the background
A cocktail served at Sloppy Crab, a new seafood-focused restaurant and bar in downtown Detroit
Gerard + Belevender

12. Collect Beer Bar

1454 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48207
The bar atop Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market specializes in self-distributed local beers and hard-to-find beers and customers can fill 32-ounce growlers to-go. Order food for carryout from Bunny Bunny and take it upstairs to the roof.

13. Spot Lite Detroit

2905 Beaufait St
Detroit, MI 48207
Spot Lite is a performance space, small record store, and art gallery. It also includes a bar/cafe. Owned by Jesse Cory and Roula David, a former bartender, means visitors can sip on classic martinis, sangria, mojito, and pesca while listening to EDM. The bar’s signature cocktails also come with tiny pieces of art from the print shop next door that are daintily affixed to glasses so guests can take home a little memento of the evening.

14. Metropolitan Variety Store + Bar and Kitchen

8047 Agnes St
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 469-0976
(313) 469-0976
Set inside the former Craft Work space in West Village, the cocktails nicely complement the eatery’s menu, which highlights local Michigan produce with Latin American influences. For example, the Fall Rouge, a toasty gin-based drink, gives Michigan cherries a shout out with a vanilla cherry syrup.

15. Two Birds

8130 Kercheval Ave
Detroit, MI 48214
The teams that run downtown Detroit custard window Huddle, Eastern Market bar Collect, and east side tropical craft cocktail and rum bar Lost River partnered to run this West Village haunt. Go to this old house for wine, cocktails (vodka-, gin-, and rum-based ), custard, or a mix of both. One of the highlights is the take on the hummer, which is said to have originated in Detroit. It includes two Hawaiian rums along with Huddle vanilla custard.

16. Good Vibes Lounge

16801 Harper Ave
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 499-8127
(313) 499-8127
The East English Village bar is a neighborhood spot that’s gained popularity through word of mouth, and a clientele diverse in age, ethnicity, and class. Good Vibes credits the to-go cocktails, as well as its more recent ticketed brunches featuring trap and R&B music, and popular dishes like its lobster burger and the seafood combo for the bar’s survival and success.

17. Oak & Reel

2921 E Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 270-9600
(313) 270-9600
Oak and Reel is a contemporary Italian restaurant with a primary focus on seafood. The bar is primarily focused on wine with a mix of by-the-glass choices and bottles ranging in price from $39 to $450. Drinks also include classic and Italian-styled cocktails such as spritzes, negronis, and old-fashioneds.

18. Dragonfly

2929 E Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48202

The folks behind Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails and The Oakland bar in Ferndale recently opened Freya, a tasting menu establishment, and Dragonfly, a more casual bar that leans in on the low ABV movement with a variety of cocktails, low alcoholic beverages, and mocktails — both set next to each other in the Milwaukee Junction area. Herbal teas, fruits and veggies, and natural sweeteners are used to flavor cocktails like the Forgotten Kingdom with Smokey Mist Tea Liqueur, oolong tea liqueur, and ginger, honey, and lemon. Happy hour is available 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

19. Hotel Saint Regis Detroit

3071 E Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 873-3000
(313) 873-3000
The Hotel St. Regis has recently renovated its B L V D Lounge in the lobby, bringing back midcentury glamour to Midtown. Customers here enjoy a twist on the classics. Sit in the golden suede chairs around the bar, while overlooking East Grand Boulevard. On Fridays, live entertainment includes open mic and poetry readings.

20. The Lexington Bar

5063 Trumbull
Detroit, MI 48208
Former Proof martini lounge owner Dave Frassetto and his friend Julius, started serving libations in the Woodbridge neighborhood last year. The bar features 20 taps of beer, cider and seltzer, plus cocktails inspired by the musical tastes of the staff, Each day, there are $5 specials on beer and a shot, and on a rancor (2 ounces of vodka and a can of Red Bull),

