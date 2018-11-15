 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chestnut cake with white and matcha green marbling and a purple ube pastry surrounded by green plants and delicate forks.
Chestnut cake and ube pastry at Warda Patisserie.
Michelle Gerard

18 Essential Metro Detroit Bakeries

Where to get the area's finest pastries, cakes, and breads

by Eater Staff Updated
Chestnut cake and ube pastry at Warda Patisserie.
| Michelle Gerard
by Eater Staff Updated
Metro Detroit has no shortage of bakeries offering outstanding cakes, pastries, and breads. The region is also fortunate in that people can take their pick of treats from around the globe. The area is chock-full of enticing storefronts specializing in Mexican, Japanese, Polish, and Lebanese pastries, as well as whole shops devoted to American classics like sweet potato pie. Some spots such as Sister Pie are uniquely Detroit, conjuring flavors found right here in Michigan.

Whether the day calls for a savory egg galette, a frosted sugar cookie, or a sweet and nutty bite of baklava, below find a guide to metro Detroit’s top bakeries.

Did we miss your favorite bakery indulgence? Make your case for why we should add it in the comments or reach us at the tipline.

Sheila's Bakery

This excellent panadería in Springwells offers a kaleidoscope of colorful treats from tres leches cake to chocolate-dipped orejas to conchas. Browsing through the many cases with a pair of tongs will quickly result in a tray piled high with cookies and breads.

2142 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 841-8480
(313) 841-8480
Chocolate dipped pan orejas in a brightly lit pastry case. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Mexicantown Bakery

This Mexicantown staple is a go-to for Southwest Detroit residents and visitors alike. The selection ranges from colorful conchas to sliced sweet breads slathered in frosting to cream cheese and guava danishes. Don’t overlook the tres leches cake — one of the best in the neighborhood.

4300 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 554-0001
(313) 554-0001
Pastry cases topped with a row of pinatas. Michelle and Chris Gerard

La Gloria Bakery

Mexicantown's La Gloria Bakery offers case upon case of sweet treats. Satisfy your dessert craving with a tray full of caramel churros, creamy flan, and festive sugar skulls.

3345 Bagley Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 842-5722
(313) 842-5722
Wheel-shaped cookies in staacks on a counter dusted with granulated sugar. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Lebon Sweets

Step into the land of sweet, cheesy delights at one of Lebon Sweets’ three locations. The Middle Eastern bakeshop is known for its kanafa — a sweet cheese pastry. Consider ordering the “cheese dome,” a dessert sandwich made from sesame bread filled with the melty pastry crusted confection.

13743 Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 846-1383
(313) 846-1383
A cheese dome from Lebon Sweets with soft, seed-encrusted buns surrounding melted kanafeh. Lebon Sweet [Official photo]

Copy Link

This beloved Middle Eastern pastry oasis is known for its baklava. Other traditional choices like ghraybeh butter cookies, nutty maamoul, and awamehs (think fried dough soaked in sweet syrup) are also available. The mall-like setting encourages customers to browse the well-lit pastry cases. Don’t forget to visit the ice cream bar for a scoop of pistachio.

14300 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-1952
(313) 582-1952
baklava Facebook/Shatila Bakery

Copy Link

Now with multiple locations, the original Cass Corridor location of Avalon International Breads has since closed and has relocated a block north inside of Jolly Pumpkin. This Detroit institution is known for its rustic loaves of bread. The shop also offers a rotating selection of pastries, bars, and savory items such as sandwiches.

441 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 262-6115
(313) 262-6115

Copy Link

This French-style pastry shop serves a resplendent selection of breads and pastries alongside coffee and espresso drinks. Choose from options like rustic loaves of sourdough, golden croissants, chocolate eclairs, and well-seasoned ham and cheese quiche. One bonus, Cannelle’s exquisite croissants can also be found in local coffee shops like La Ventana Cafe in Eastern Market.

45 West Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 694-9767
(313) 694-9767
A variety of pastries including large pistachio macarons with raspberries sit in a glass case. Michelle Gerard

Copy Link

Eater Award-winning bakery Warda Pâtisserie is serving some of Detroit's best desserts from a counter inside Trinosophes. Owner Warda Bouguettaya specializes in stunning tarts, pastries, and breads influenced from her world travels. Look out for options like chocolate and passion fruit tarts, pear and almond frangipane tarts, and quiche. Don’t miss the Russian honey cake, a many-layered weekend specialty.

1464 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207
Chestnut cake with white and matcha green marbling and a purple ube pastry surrounded by green plants and delicate forks. Michelle Gerard

Copy Link

Beyond the decadent pies, this West Village bakery turns out a variety of pastries like scones and breakfast galettes. The ever-changing menu focuses on seasonal Michigan ingredients and runs the gamut from cardamom tahini squash pie to buckwheat chocolate chip cookies to rose pistachio shortbread cookies. The cafe regularly features soups with pie crust croutons.

8066 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 447-5550
(313) 447-5550
A slice of pie collapsed on a plate with cherry filling falling out and a big dollop of fresh whipped cream on top. Bill Addison

Copy Link

This old-school Italian bakery draws customers from across the metro area with its sub sandwiches and pizzas. All the breads are made fresh daily alongside a collection of pastries, doughnuts, and cakes. The pros know to order a cannoli; they’re filled-to-order.

21830 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
(586) 772-6731
(586) 772-6731
The bakery counter at Bommarito has pink, yellow, and green tagboard signs over the top. Bommarito Bakery [Official photo]

Copy Link

This family-owned bakery specializes in Polish and European baked goods, featuring a variety of danishes, cakes, pastries, and of course, paczki. Pastry favorites include Hungarian horns, available in cheese, almond, or poppyseed.

9833 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 875-1334
(313) 875-1334
Pastries and bunt cakes sit in a window display at New Palace Bakery. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Copy Link

Charming neighborhood bakery and cafe Good Cakes and Bakes offers fresh cakes and desserts by the slice and to-order on the Avenue of Fashion. Owner April Anderson’s gooey butter cakes are a house specialty.

19363 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 468-9915
(313) 468-9915
Half a bundt cake drizzled with white icing sits on a glass cake stand. Good Cakes and Bakes/Facebook

Copy Link

Sweet potatoes are the main ingredient to this family-owned Old Redford bakery's success. The orange tubers add flavor and a golden color to the restaurant's pies, cakes, cookies, and ice creams, and even makes for a sweet and savory chicken and waffles experience.

17337 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI 48219
(313) 532-7996
(313) 532-7996

Copy Link

Moose Pastry & Tea stepped in to fill the big shoes of Pastry House Hippo last winter. The new ownership is carrying on the tradition of adorable Japanese-style pastries such as custard-filled turtle bread and matcha-red bean buns. The primarily carryout bakery has also added an extensive list of Taiwanese milk teas to its repertoire.

42130 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48375
(248) 946-4954
(248) 946-4954
A variety of Japanese style breads on a red tray including one shaped like a turtle. Brenna Houck

Copy Link

Clawson newcomer White Wolf offers a wide variety of Japanese and French pastries in a roomy, modern space with an coffee bar. Find everything from macarons to cheese pan to matcha crepe cakes on offer. For something savory, there are katsu and tamago sandwiches.

31 E 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 268-3349
(248) 268-3349
Round pastries dusted with powdered sugar and topped with drips of icing and pieces of lemon. White Wolf Patisserie [Website]

Copy Link

This Chinese bakery in Madison Heights is teeming with sweet treats such as red bean buns and egg tarts as well as savory items such as meat pies and hot dog buns. There’s also a vast selection of bubble teas. Don’t forget to bring cash.

30941 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-9899
(248) 588-9899

Copy Link

Ackroyd’s in Redford features a wide variety of Scottish-style pastries (both sweet and savory) like meat pies, sausage rolls, pasties, scones, and tarts. Designer fern tea cakes are available year-round with special decorations during the holidays.

25137 Plymouth Rd, Redford Charter Twp, MI 48239
(313) 532-1181
(313) 532-1181

Copy Link

With locations in downtown Rochester, Royal Oak, and more recently, in Midtown, this bakery focuses on European rustic loaves, baguettes, French Levain and New Country sourdough, and a variety of flaky croissants — available in both sweet and savory.

3800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 770-5969
(313) 770-5969

