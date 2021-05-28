16 Great Waterfront Restaurants in Northern Michigan

Where to dine and drink when being on the water matters most

For a place that’s known as the Great Lakes State, good waterside restaurants can be harder to find in Michigan than one would think. And yet, there are some nights where only a waterside location will do. It’s Father’s Day, or your girlfriend’s birthday, or the final night before you have to pry yourself from that Airbnb and—even if you have to settle for one more basket of fried fish—the most important criteria is being so close to the water that you might accidentally fall in.

From white tablecloth fine dining and historic inns to a taco truck and a vintage drive-in, there’s more to these 16 gems than just the view alone, making them favorite waterside spots Up North. (But hey, if you’re “that guy” who actually slips off the dock dressed for dinner (it happens), you’ve been warned.)

Read next: 14 Essential Traverse City Restaurants

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.