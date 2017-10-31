 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Detroit’s Top Spots for Vegan and Vegetarian Food

An essential guide to meatless dining in the Motor City

by Eater Staff and Courtney Burk Updated
by Eater Staff and Courtney Burk Updated

With a diverse array of options, Metro Detroit’s vegetarian and vegan options range from soul-food comfort favorites, Japanese-inspired noodles and rice bowls, to thoughtfully crafted dishes that highlight fresh greens and locally sourced produce. Many of these restaurants offer all-vegan menus or a mix of vegan and vegetarian options and items for omnivores.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ima

2015 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 502-5959
(313) 502-5959
Chef Mike Ransom grew up eating vegetarian and that experience shines through at Ima. Roughly half of the Asian-influenced menu comprises vegetarian choices such as the earthy forest udon with sesame tofu and smoked trumpet mushrooms and the golden curry rice bowl. Don’t overlook the Ima tacos with roasted tofu and spicy dipping sauce. Three locations in Corktown, Madison Heights, and Midtown provide ample options for carryout and patio dining.

2. Grandma Bob’s Pizza

2135 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 315-3177
(313) 315-3177
Grandma Bob’s is serving pizzas with optional gluten-free crust and plenty of vegan options like the Big Mac with Impossible burger crumble, vegan mozzarella, vegan thousand island dressing, pickles, onions, iceberg lettuce, and sesame seeds. Friday through Sunday, call ahead, order online, or arrange delivery through UberEats.

3. Takoi

2520 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 855-2864
(313) 855-2864
While not strictly vegetarian, Takoi's Thai-influenced menu delivers a respectable selection of flavorful, meatless dishes and rotating vegetarian and vegan specials. Don't miss the red curry with roti, som tum thai, and stir-fried fingerling potatoes. Order ahead through its website for carryout and delivery. The patio is open for service Tuesday through Saturday.

4. Red Star

13944 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 581-1451
(313) 581-1451
Vegans desiring a Chinese food fix need not look any farther than Red Star in Dearborn. The restaurant, which recently transitioned into a carryout-only spot, serves meatless versions of classic Chinese-American favorites like “beef” and broccoli and sesame “chicken.” Call for carryout.

5. Unburger Grill

22018 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 633-0881
(313) 633-0881
Dearborn vegan burger spot Unburger Grill is open for service and accepting online orders. Choose from items like vegan Beyond sausages with chili and cheese, barbecue jackfruit sandwiches, nachos, macaroni salad, and more.

Unburger Grill/Facebook

6. Estella's Vegan Dessert Boutique

19120 Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48223
(313) 288-2206
(313) 288-2206
Known for its pound cake, Detroit’s only vegan dessert boutique also has a menu of tasty items to eat before dessert. The lineup of salads includes tasty kale and black bean, cherry and sweet potato collard green, and chik-n salad. There are also a few wraps and sandwiches.

Pound cake Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique

Copy Link
19614 Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48223
(313) 766-5728
(313) 766-5728
While the East Side location is on a temporary break, Detroit Vegan Soul in Grandmont-Rosedale is accepting online orders for curbside pickup. Plant-based versions of comforting soul food favorites like hush puppies, “catfish” tofu, and smothered tempeh. Many of the options are gluten-free and soy-free for customers with more specific dietary needs.

woman holding plates at detroit vegan soul Facebook/DVS

8. NeeHee's Indian Vegetarian Street Food

45656 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 737-9777
(734) 737-9777
This strictly vegetarian eatery is known for its Indian street food. The extensive menu features items like masala dosas (Indian crepes), dahi puri (crispy, bite-sized wheat balls filled with veggies and chutney), fresh sugarcane juice, and more original recipes such as the aloo tikki burger. The restaurant also includes a menu dedicated to vegan dishes. The expanding Neehee’s chain features locations in Canton and Troy. Order online or stop in for a carryout order.

A metal tray features individual containers filled with different styles of flatbread, rice, and colorful chutneys. Facebook/Neehee’s

9. Chive Kitchen

33043 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 516-7144
(248) 516-7144
Head to Farmington’s Chive Kitchen for vegetarian and vegan food with West Coast and Portuguese influences. The restaurant has moved to a primarily grab-and-go format with ticketed private dinners. The menu cycles regularly, so expect something different during each visit such as lentil and mustard green bolognese or a corned beef reuben sandwich. Order online or purchase tickets for private dinners.

10. Taste of Ethiopia

28639 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 905-5560
(248) 905-5560
This popular Southfield-based Ethiopian restaurant offers an impressive lunch buffet and lots of vegan-friendly dishes. Spring for the vegetarian combination plate during dinner and mix and match the vegetarian stews and lentils with a side of injera bread. This spot also offers cocktails, wine, and beer in addition to Ethiopian tea and coffee. Call to make a reservation or carryout order.

Taste of Ethiopia

11. Nosh Pit

304 N Main St
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(313) 486-0777
(313) 486-0777
Vegan favorite Nosh Pit relocated in June 2021 from Hamtramck to Royal Oak, where has a bigger kitchen than its former space. That means a larger menu with more plant-based junk food items like vegan versions of cheese sticks and wings. There’s soups, sandwiches, baked goods, and the famous Lady Fantastic Coney Carrot Dog, named a top vegan hot dog in the country by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

The pickled beet “Reuben” sandwich at nosh pit. Nosh Pit [Official photo]

12. Cacao Tree Cafe

204 W 4th St
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 336-9043
(248) 336-9043
This Royal Oak favorite is known for its raw, vegan food. Diners can expect plenty of big, filling salads alongside items like General Tso’s lettuce wraps, nut “meat” burritos, fresh juices, and smoothies. Open Monday through Saturday with online ordering and carryout.

13. Dos Locos Tacos

10337 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 872-6838
(313) 872-6838
This Hamtramck shop offers three types of vegetarian filling — soy chorizo, mushroom, and black bean — for its tacos and burritos. In addition to the flavorful meatless offerings, customers count on Dos Locos for its late-night hours.

Michelle and Chris Gerard

14. The Kitchen, by Cooking with Que

6529 Woodward Ave suite a
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 462-4184
(313) 462-4184
Part cooking education space, part restaurant, The Kitchen serves on its patio or carryout through online ordering, Tuesday through Friday in New Center. Expect items like a vegan fishless sandwich, macaroni and vegan cheese, and Greek salad among the options. There’s also a selection of smoothies.

15. Norma G's Detroit

14628 E Jefferson Ave
Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 290-2938
(313) 290-2938
Jefferson Chalmers’ Caribbean restaurant Norma G’s is open for carryout service. Call ahead to place orders for vegan meals like potato-chickpea-greenbean curry and coo-coo and callaloo.

16. Pie-Sci

5163 Trumbull Ave
Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 818-0290
(313) 818-0290
Woodbridge’s neighborhood pizzeria Pie-Sci is open for service weekly with a range of creative vegan pizzas, brunch-inspired pizzas, and the option to turn nearly every pizza vegan or gluten-free. Call ahead for carryout or enjoy full-service on the patio, weather permitting.

The red sign behind the wood counter at Pie-Sci in Woodbridge. Michelle and Chris Gerard

17. Street Beet

4626 3rd Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 312-4669
(313) 312-4669
Blockbuster vegan pop-up operates permanently out of the kitchen inside 3rd Street Bar. The team is serving a menu filled with fake chicken sandwiches, Supreme Crunchy Wraps, and pizza and nacho fries.

Vegan crunch wraps from a Street Beet Taco Hell pop-up. sit on a counter next to an open Tecate at PJ’s Lager House. Michelle and Chris Gerard

18. Seva Detroit

66 E Forest Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-6661
(313) 974-6661
Right in the heart of midtown Detroit, Seva serves up imaginative cuisine at this vegetarian restaurant, which has a 50-year history that started in Ohio. Since 2011, it’s attracted vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike for its appetizers such as chili cheese fries, pad Thai, grilled pesto pizza sandwich, and its popular General Tso’s cauliflower.

19. Chili Mustard Onions

3411 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 462-4949
(313) 462-4949
Vegan comfort food spot Chili Mustard Onions is serving up coney dogs and other meatless Coney Island favorites in Brush Park. Call ahead to place carry-out orders or order online Monday-Saturday. Diners can fill up on vegan options like faux chicken hani wraps, vegan coneys, Irish nachos, and the coveted Big Mock burger.

A vegan coney dog on a white plate.
Chili Mustard Onions serves up coney dogs
Michelle Gerard

20. Pietrzyk Pierogi

1429 Gratiot Ave #109
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 614-9393
(313) 614-9393
This pierogi shop tucked away inside Gratiot Central Market takes care of vegetarian and vegan patrons as much as its omni customers. Mix and match different Polish dumplings with fillings like the Vegan Fun Guys and Vegan Kapusta King pierogi.

Two whole pierogis on bed of sauerkraut with what looks like rings of green leeks. Everything is on a blue and yellow decorative plate Mar Manzanares-Bobadilla Brock

Related Maps