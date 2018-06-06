 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A farm house with wood sides and a metal roof surrounded by a beautiful meadow with flowers.
Equal parts working farm, market, restaurant, and brewery, Farm Club opened in July 2020
Andy Wakeman for Designsmiths

14 Essential Traverse City Restaurants

Several stellar new openings combined with a handful of long-standing favorites make the Traverse City dining scene as exciting as we’ve ever seen it

by Stacey Brugeman Updated
Equal parts working farm, market, restaurant, and brewery, Farm Club opened in July 2020
| Andy Wakeman for Designsmiths
by Stacey Brugeman Updated

When most people venture to northern Michigan, they are going for the towering white pines, miles and miles of protected sandy shoreline, and the crackling fireside sunsets. If Traverse City is within reach, they should also take a moment for the food. In recent years, the restaurant scene in this town at the foot of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay has quietly planted the roots of an exciting regional food scene. From a young chef who’s turning heads in an old firehouse, to a cafe that’s leaning into the owner’s Arab roots with a Palestinian rice bowl, to vegan Mexican fare made inside a brewery, here are the restaurants that will make you rethink what to eat while visiting Up North.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Farm Club

10051 Lake Leelanau Dr
Traverse City, MI 49684
Equal parts working farm, market, restaurant, and brewery, this modern Scandinavian-inspired barn and beer garden opened in July 2020 and instantly became an area favorite. The rotating menu always features whatever’s coming out of the Loma Farm fields. Think blistered padrón peppers with aioli or Ailsa Craig sweet onions battered and fried into the freshest onion rings we’ve ever tasted. Pair your meal with a house-brewed beer, such as the East Coast pale made with citra and strata hops. Farm Club is currently offering curbside pickup, take-and-bake style options from the market, and indoor and outdoor seating.

2. Taqueria TC Latino

2749 N West Silver Lake Rd
Traverse City, MI 49684
Judging by the line out the door, everybody knows that Mama Lu’s is the place to celebrate Taco Tuesdays, but a lot of visitors don’t realize that the Traverse City region is also home to a handful of traditional taquerias. Run by husband and wife Adolfo Mendez (originally from Veracruz) and Sandra Rios (whose parents were migrant workers for the area’s fruit industry), this no-frills taco shop on the corner of Zimmerman and Silver Lake roads is perfect for getting your carnitas, carne asada, or menudo fix. Taqueria TC Latino has a few small tables inside, but—without a liquor license — anyone who needs a margarita with their tacos should take it to go.

Two corn tortilla tacos in a takeout container next to a cup of bright red sauce and a cup of bright green sauce with two slices of lime.
Mixed tacos at Taqueria TC Latino
Stacey Brugeman for Eater

3. Wren

303 N St Joseph St
Suttons Bay, MI 49682
Visit Website

Located in the old Suttons Bay firehouse, chef Adam McMarlin and his team spent lockdown refurbishing the historic space — which is now every bit as beautiful as this Detroit native’s food. Look for smart, beautifully plated dishes that feature fleeting, hyper-seasonal ingredients such as ramps and edible lilac blossoms. McMarlin brings a fresh perspective to many area ingredients, like his whitefish ceviche — which is served with jalapeño, cilantro, and radish. Wren is currently offering indoor and outdoor seating.

4. Trattoria Stella

1200 W Eleventh St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Visit Website

Since it opened in 2004, Trattoria Stella has been a grande dame of the Traverse City dining scene. Beloved for their house made burrata, tender grilled octopus, and house charcuterie program, the restaurant is also home to one of the best Italian wine lists in northern Michigan. Stella’s cavernous subterranean dining room is as romantic as it gets — but those who prefer open-air seating can order food and a bottle of wine to go, and nab one of the many outdoor tables that have been added to the greater Village at Grand Traverse Commons property.

5. Hexenbelle

144 Hall St Suite 107
Traverse City, MI 49684
Visit Website

When Alliance restaurant closed in September 2020, Traverse City foodies went into a period of mourning—a game-changing restaurant, gone too soon. It has been a welcome salve to see such a beautiful business take over this space on the northeastern corner of the Warehouse Market building. Rooted in owner Christian Geoghegan’s Arab background, the Palestinian-inspired bakery and coffee shop serves breakfast and lunch — where dishes like shakshuka and hummus bi tahihi shine. Hexenbelle is currently offering online ordering, takeout, and indoor and outdoor seating.

A beige stoneware dish with rice, meat, slices of cucumber, and parsley artfully decorating the top.
Palestinian rice bowl at Hexenbelle
Heather Webber for Hexenbelle

6. Forrest, A Food Studio

408 S Union St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Visit Website

What started as a COVID pivot has quietly become one of the best Thursday night meals in Traverse City. Just a few months before the pandemic, Forrest, A Food Studio opened for cooking classes and catering. While the upscale catering and private chef side of the business remains, cooking class dinners are on hold for the foreseeable future. In their place, the husband and wife team open their doors on Thursday evenings for a four-part happy hour menu — a meat, fish, veg, and pasta such as pork rib culurgiones in brodo. Diners can also take home bottles from a well-curated selection of small-production natural, organic, or biodynamic wines or frozen stuffed pastas to be heated at home.

Stuffed pasta with decorative ridges along the top that make them look like pinecones are swimming in broth.
Pork Rib culurgiones in pork rib brodo with micro herbs and parsley oil. 
Forrest Moline for Forrest, A Food Studio

7. The Good Bowl

328 E Front St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Visit Website

Those who run into town on rainy days, should run into Good Bowl for pho Saigon topped with tender beef brisket or grilled turmeric tofu, the locally-loved crispy pork ribs, or weekly specials such as bun rieu — a tomato, crab, and pork noodle soup from owner Soon Hagerty’s childhood. Hagerty and chef Tony Vu are doing more than turning out “enlightened Vietnamese food,” they are also busy giving back. Every quarter they ask guests to nominate local, national, and global charities to which the business donates a portion of sales. Charities for the current quarter are Title Track’s E3 program, Stop AAPI Hate, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Good Bowl is currently offering indoor and outdoor seating, as well as meals to go.

A white bowl of pho with lots of mint and sliced jalapeños.
Pho Saigon with beef brisket
John Stocki for Good Bowl

8. The Little Fleet

448 E Front St
Traverse City, MI 49686
Visit Website

This collection of food trucks in downtown Traverse City remains as popular as ever, with throngs of visitors and residents alike flocking to Little Fleet for the smoked potato tacos from Happy’s Taco Shop, the smash burgers from Glendale Ave., or the pulled pork sandwich from Cordwood BBQ. In the summer, most people sit outside, but don’t miss the drinks that are being shaken inside — some of the most well-crafted cocktails in town.

9. The Cooks’ House

115 Wellington St
Traverse City, MI 49686
Visit Website

When we ask Traverse City chefs which area restaurants they respect, Cooks’ House is almost always part of the answer. This 24-seat restaurant that’s been open for more than a decade is as on-point as it’s ever been. In pre-Covid times they often brought guest chefs up from down state, but their in-house team is just as talented. Dishes such as radishes three ways (butter poached, pickled, and raw), salt crust baked celeriac with black garlic, or a kabocha creme brulee with bhel puri are served as part of a five- or seven-course tasting menu. Cooks’ House is currently offering indoor and outdoor seating.

10. Raduno

545 E Eighth St
Traverse City, MI 49686
Visit Website

Prefer to spend your northern Michigan vacation never leaving your cottage? Then don’t miss stopping at Raduno for some ready-made meals before settling in. This deli-style cafe features a rotating selection of salads, vegetable sides, and daily specials, but the house-made pastas are especially impressive. Owner Janene Silverman, who lived in Piedmont for 20 years, uses stone ground organic flour to make pasta in house—which will seriously up your pasta salad game this season. Raduno is currently offering indoor seating, outdoor seating, curbside takeout, and catering.

11. Oakwood Proper Burgers

1108 E Eighth St
Traverse City, MI 49686
Visit Website

A vacant mid-century modern building on Eighth Street is now home to some of the best burgers in town. Opened in February 2021, Oakwood offers six enormous burgers, including its namesake which is beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, and house ranch stacked between an Old Mission Bakery bun. Don’t miss Oakwood Proper’s garlic-parmesan fries or the hand-spun peanut butter milkshake using ingredients from a single source creamery.

12. Bubbie's Bagels

1215 E Front St
Traverse City, MI 49686
Visit Website

New York and Los Angeles can have their bagel wars. There’s no question who is making the best bagels in northern Michigan. Named for the owner’s Jewish grandmother, Bubbie’s opened its doors in February 2020 and instantly became a beloved addition to the community. While the Super Nova, with scallion cream cheese, nova lox, pickled red onion, capers, and micro dill is a fan favorite — a plain bagel with one of the shop’s seasonal cream cheeses is not to be missed. Think: strawberry, ramp, or sorrel.

13. Rad.ish Mexican Street Food

3593 Bunker Hill Rd
Williamsburg, MI 49690
Visit Website

How cool is it that a Mexican American woman originally from a suburb of Los Angeles is now making vegan Mexican food from the back of a brewery on East Bay? From a carryout window inside of the new Stonehound Brewing, Lisa Moberly is serving street fries smothered in avocado and salsa verde, jackfruit taquitos, and a loaded burrito that she says is a mashup of her Mexican roots and Southern California childhood. Pair her spicy selections with the Arbutus Triangle Hoppy Lager from Stonehound and it won’t even occur to you that this is an entirely vegan meal — unless of course, that’s exactly why you’re there.

14. Samsara Southeast Asian Cuisine

4025 Chums Village Dr
Traverse City, MI 49685
Visit Website

Anyone traveling north by way of 31 or 131 should stop at Chums Corner before checking into that VRBO. Located halfway between Menards and Blain’s Farm & Fleet is some of the best southeast Asian takeout in the North. The husband and wife team behind Samsara are originally from Cambodia and Laos and cook up family recipes and other beloved dishes from home using each menu item’s Thai name. Their offerings include the usual suspects like pad Thai and crab rangoons, but we can vouch for the larb—bright, flavorful, crisped chicken that you place in fresh pieces of lettuce like a taco—and the addictive Ghang Gahree, a tumeric curry with fresh vegetables and your choice of protein. Samsara is takeout only at this time.

Chicken larb appetizer in a black plastic to-go container next to a white paper rice container filled with orange carrots, green peppers, and golden tofu thats swimming in a tumeric-orange sauce.
Chicken larb and tofu Ghang Gahree from Samsara
Stacey Brugeman for Eater

