14 Essential Traverse City Restaurants

Several stellar new openings combined with a handful of long-standing favorites make the Traverse City dining scene as exciting as we’ve ever seen it

When most people venture to northern Michigan, they are going for the towering white pines, miles and miles of protected sandy shoreline, and the crackling fireside sunsets. If Traverse City is within reach, they should also take a moment for the food. In recent years, the restaurant scene in this town at the foot of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay has quietly planted the roots of an exciting regional food scene. From a young chef who’s turning heads in an old firehouse, to a cafe that’s leaning into the owner’s Arab roots with a Palestinian rice bowl, to vegan Mexican fare made inside a brewery, here are the restaurants that will make you rethink what to eat while visiting Up North.

