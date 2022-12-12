 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of tamales with garnishes. Rosa Maria Zamarrón

11 Tamales to Enjoy Year-Round in Detroit

Everyday is tamale season at these tamalerias, bakeries, and restaurants

by Serena Maria Daniels
by Serena Maria Daniels
Rosa Maria Zamarrón

As the holiday season goes into full swing, so does tamale production at the many tamalerias, Mexican bakeries, supermarkets, and Latin restaurants in barrios across the country. And it’s no different in Detroit. While many families prefer to get all of the siblings, cousins, aunts, grandparents, or anyone else willing to join in to make their own tamales, others are conscious of the labor-intensive nature of a tamalada and opt to let the pros do the hard work for them. In Detroit, fans will find a myriad of the quintessential, pillowy masa and protein-stuffed vessels of deliciousness. From the slender corn husk-wrapped Mexican style, the silky banana leaf-wrapped variations from Central and South America, to their Puerto Rican relatives — pasteles en hoja — the possibilities for satisfying one’s cravings here are vast.

Whether you’re looking for a tried and true spot to purchase tamales by the dozen for the family gathering, want to add a few with a traditional meal out, or are curious about how they’re represented throughout Latin America, there’s never bad time to hit up one of these 11 spots in Detroit.

Honey Bee Market - La Colmena

One of Detroit’s most beloved Mexican specialty supermarkets, Honey Bee’s tamale selection is great for a quick weeknight food run. Grab a dozen slender tamales filled with pork in red sauce in the prepared food section and reheat accordingly. Not that there will be any leftovers but if you did want to save some for later, these babies do well in the freezer. And for those who are looking for an already-frozen option, those are also available.

2443 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 237-0295
(313) 237-0295

Algo Especial Super Market

Algo Especial is excellent for picking up otherwise hard-to-find traditional Mexican ingredients — like dried pipian seeds, epazote leaves, and cactus paddles — perfect for those moments when you’re looking to broaden your repertoire in the kitchen or recreate Abuela’s home cooking. The shop is also known for its selection of distinctly fluffy tamales: pork with mole rojo, chicken in salsa verde, rajas and cheese, and sweet, bright-red strawberry or pineapple.

2628 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 963-9013
(313) 963-9013
A yellow hand-written menu on yellow paper of tamales taped on a security window with various knick knacks on display in the background. Rosa Maria Zamarrón

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon

This second-generation spot has been around since the late 1950s and focuses solely on the art of tamale-making. The space does not allow for dining in, as the back of the house is where all the magic happens. This time of year, owner Susy Garza and her crew of tamaleros clock in an average of 70 hours a week churning out pork, chicken, beef, cheese, bean, and dulce tamales. A few notes: These tamales are quite petit so the more, the merrier; customers can order up to 10 dozen at a time; for those who prefer to host a tamalada (a tamale-making party) at home, guests can also purchase up to 50 pounds of pre-made masa; oh, and bring cash because cards are not accepted.

2669 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-8066
(313) 962-8066
Two women in black shirts making tamales using a pile of masa and stacks of corn husks at Tamaleria Nuevo Leon in southwest Detroit in 2019. Rosa Maria Zamarrón

Evie's Tamales

To be clear, this decades-old Mexicantown establishment is famous among longtime Southwest Detroiters for its breakfasts and throwback atmosphere. But it’s the tamales that put this old-school joint on the map. During the holiday season, this third-generation spot assembles thousands of tamales each week, and are available with in flavors such as beans and jalapeños, chicken (spicy or plain), cheese and jalapeños, and sweet. Call ahead for big orders, or include one — or three — along with your plate of nopalitos and scrambled eggs.

3454 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 843-5056
(313) 843-5056
A plate with refried beans, cheesy enchilada, rice, and a tamal. Rosa Maria Zamarrón

La Gloria Bakery

People flock to the family-owned La Gloria Bakery on Bagley for its variety of conchas, churros, cookies, and other Mexican sweets, but also because of its tamales. The narrow tamales here are available with pork, chicken, and cheese and jalapeno, and during the holidays also come with bean and cheese. Like any bakery, items here are made fresh daily so don’t wait until late in the day to pick up a bag, which are available by the dozen.

3345 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 842-5722
(313) 842-5722
A man with a black shirt holding an open plastic bag of tamales in his hands. Rosa Maria Zamarrón

Antojitos El Catracho Restaurant

This Honduran diner serves a range of filling comfort foods including pupusas with loroco flower, and fried yucca, as well as several Central American breakfast staples like platanos served with black beans and crema. The spot also specializes in Honduran-style tamales. While they also use corn dough, the masa here is silkier in texture than its Mexican counterparts and come wrapped in a banana leaf. As for fillings, the tamales here are stuffed with rice, chunks of potatoes, sweet peas, and choice of chicken or beef. Wash it down with Banana Tropical and Kolashampan sodas or a warm mug of atol de elote.

4627 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 784-9361
(313) 784-9361
Tamales and pupusas on plates at Antojitos El Catracho. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Pollo Chapin

Folks longing for a reminder of the iconic Guatemalan fried chicken chain Pollo Campero can take comfort at this independently owned, family-operated establishment, whose menu draws inspiration from the legendary Central American eatery. In addition to its intensely crunchy chicken combos, Pollo Chapin also offers more traditional fare, including a plump, slightly spicy Guatemalan tamal that’s wrapped in a banana leaf and stuffed with bone-in chicken. Each tamal comes with cabbage coleslaw and a dinner roll.

2054 Junction Ave, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 843-1885
(313) 843-1885

Prince Valley Market

Another supermarket tamale force to be reckoned with is Prince Valley Market on Michigan Avenue, where, on top of its vast offerings of produce, baked goods, and prepared Mexican fare, the store also bangs out upwards of 1,000 tamales a day during the holiday season. Purchase them ready-made by the dozen in pork or chicken with red sauce, as well as meat-free jalapeño and cheese. For the families that want to throw down with a tamale-making party at home, Prince Valley also sells all of the ingredients needed for a DIY experience.

5931 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210
(313) 898-9717
(313) 898-9717

La Cuscatleca

For the Salvadoran diaspora community in Detroit, La Cuscatleca is a mainstay for groceries, sweet and satisfyingly warm cups of atol de elote, and a brief menu of Central American specialties, including its banana leaf-wrapped, soft tamales prepared with shredded chicken or pork. Throw in a couple of savory pupusas made with rice flour and choice of fillings, and you’ve got yourself a filling and satisfying source of comfort food.

6343 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210
(313) 894-4373
(313) 894-4373

Rincon Tropical

Pasteles en hoja are the Puerto Rican relatives of tamales, and they’re available at Rincon Tropical on Michigan Avenue — one of the few established brick and mortar Puerto Rican eateries in town (though there are a number of informal, home-based Puerto Rican eateries throughout Southwest Detroit, if you’re lucky enough to know their whereabouts). Instead of using corn masa, pasteles en hoja utilize a base of savory, unripened plantain that’s mashed into a dough-like consistency and spread over a banana leaf. At Rincon Tropical, they’re available with pork or chicken. Be sure to call ahead as the hours here are said to be somewhat inconsistent. Round out the holiday festivities by whipping up a batch of coquito.

6538 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210
(313) 334-8526
(313) 334-8526

El Rey de las Arepas

Venezuelans also have their unique version of the tamal, known as the hallaca and for those ambitious folks hoping for a taste of them in Detroit, they can place a special order at El Rey de las Arepas during the holiday season. The hallacas here are available in beef, pork, or chicken that are combined with olives, raisins, capers, and onions, and wrapped in banana leaves that are tied neatly with string. A tray of hallacas, along with the spot’s signature arepas make for a holiday feast fit for any sized party. Fun fact: El Rey de las Arepas is also a favorite destination for the many Major League Baseball players who hail from Venezuela, including Miguel “Miggy” Cabrera, the Tigers’ legendary first baseman and designated hitter.

7701 McGraw Ave, Detroit, MI 48210
(313) 307-2210
(313) 307-2210

