11 Tamales to Enjoy Year-Round in Detroit

As the holiday season goes into full swing, so does tamale production at the many tamalerias, Mexican bakeries, supermarkets, and Latin restaurants in barrios across the country. And it’s no different in Detroit. While many families prefer to get all of the siblings, cousins, aunts, grandparents, or anyone else willing to join in to make their own tamales, others are conscious of the labor-intensive nature of a tamalada and opt to let the pros do the hard work for them. In Detroit, fans will find a myriad of the quintessential, pillowy masa and protein-stuffed vessels of deliciousness. From the slender corn husk-wrapped Mexican style, the silky banana leaf-wrapped variations from Central and South America, to their Puerto Rican relatives — pasteles en hoja — the possibilities for satisfying one’s cravings here are vast.

Whether you’re looking for a tried and true spot to purchase tamales by the dozen for the family gathering, want to add a few with a traditional meal out, or are curious about how they’re represented throughout Latin America, there’s never bad time to hit up one of these 11 spots in Detroit.