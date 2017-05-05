Southwest Detroit’s wildly popular Taqueria El Rey was sadly damaged in a fire earlier this year, however, fans can still enjoy its offerings at a twice-a-weekly popup at Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter St. in Corktown from opening time until supplies run out every Monday and Tuesday. El Rey fills tacos with a generous helping of meat, cilantro, and onion with sliced limes and radishes. The restaurant offers more than 10 options for filling the tacos (the buche and pastor are particularly tasty). Newcomers with a big appetite should also be sure to order a whole grilled chicken, which comes with a side of tortillas for a build-your-own taco experience. The house salsas help to amp up the flavors.