Steak tartare on a black plate with yellow flowers sprinkled atop a small egg yolk at Marrow
Steak tartare from Marrow in West Village.
Michelle Gerard

Feast on Juicy Steaks at These Detroit Restaurants

These spots are a cut above

by Courtney Burk and Dorothy Hernandez Updated
Steak tartare from Marrow in West Village.
| Michelle Gerard
by Courtney Burk and Dorothy Hernandez Updated

Thanks in part to the auto industry, Detroit has a rich restaurant history rooted in iconic steakhouses. These classic chop houses were the ideal spots for businessmen to splurge on a meal or impress a client and helped give the Motor City its Midwestern meat-and-potatoes reputation.

As times and tastes changed, some of those establishments went by the wayside. Others such as the London Chop House have found new life in the nostalgia of steakhouse dining. From high-end modern steakhouses to old-school bars serving beef by-the-ounce and taquerias slicing flank steak atop crispy fries, here are 12 excellent spots to savor a juicy steak dinner. All of these establishments have a takeout or patio seating option for safer service.

A number of metro Detroit restaurants have resumed dine-in service. The level of service offered is indicated on each map point. However, this should not be taken as endorsement for dining in, as there are still many safety concerns and the state is advising that people avoid in-person dining. For updated information on coronavirus cases in your area, please visit the state of Michigan’s coronavirus tracker. Studies indicate that there is a lower exposure risk when outdoors, but the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Capers

14726 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48205
This east side institution offers a casual setting for enjoying a swimming pool-sized margarita and a steak. The beef is sold by-the-ounce (currently available to-go) and cooked to the customer’s specifications. Well-done is an option though Caper’s offers a winking disclaimer that states it cannot guarantee any steak cooked more than medium-well. As far as styles, the restaurant offers four cuts of steak: Delmonico (ribeye), New York strip, T-bone, and filet.

2. Marrow

8044 Kercheval Ave
Detroit, MI 48214
This restaurant-butcher shop combo is so much more than that with a menu showcasing offal in various dumplings and yakitori skewers. That being said, Marrow also gladly indulges patrons seeking out a quality, locally sourced steak dinner. Choose something special from the butcher’s case to prepare at home or reserve a table indoors or on the heated patio for the $60 tasting menu featuring options like beef tartare and beef with harissa-rosemary potatoes.

A tattooed arm reaches into the butcher case at Marrow. Gerard + Belevender

3. Jose's Tacos

2510 Market St
Detroit, MI 48207
Tacos, quesadillas, and burritos are a staple at at this family-owned taqueria with locations in Eastern Market and downtown. One-inch-thick flank steaks are marinated in lime juice and seasonings, grilled, and then cut into thin strips and dressed over crisp shoestring fries. Grab the steak tacos, burritos, and asada fries for carryout from the Eastern Market location and walk next door for outdoor seating, beer, and cocktails. Delivery is also available through Seamless and Grubhub.

4. Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails

15 E Kirby St D
Detroit, MI 48202
This neighborhood restaurant inside the elegant Park Shelton building next to the Detroit Institute of Arts is aptly named after the green liqueur. Chartreuse pays homage to all things green with garden installations, fresh and locally sourced vegetables, and bright and creative menu offerings. The grass fed beef tenderloin is adorned with a potato pave, mushrooms, and a horseradish cream. Chartreuse accepts orders online for takeout and also offers limited reservations for dine-in and patio seating.

The beef tenderloin adorned with a potato pave, mushrooms, and a horseradish cream Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails courtesy

5. SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

438 Selden St
Detroit, MI 48201
This trendy Midtown restaurant features contemporary Italian plates and is known for its noodle dishes prepared with organic, heritage whole wheat flour that’s milled in-house. The 24-ounce bone-in prime ribeye with roasted mushrooms drizzled with marsala sauce highlights the team’s technique with meat and vegetables and pairs well with a variety of wine offerings. SheWolf is currently taking reservations for outdoor and indoor seating as well as some limited takeout options. The restaurant also offers several subscriptions through Table22.

6. Grey Ghost

47 Watson St
Detroit, MI 48201
This Brush Park favorite prides itself on meat, so it’s fitting that it opened up in the former home of Ye Olde Butcher Shop. Familiar cuts are reimagined with interesting twists such as New York strip sourced from Fairway Packing, dry-aged with celery root, giardiniera, and chimichurri. Customers can also find options like filet mignon with mushroom zip sauce and bone-in pork chops with mustard glaze. Order the full menu to-go.

Grey Ghost Official Photo

7. D.PRIME Steakhouse

1777 3rd Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
D.PRIME steakhouse picks off where Wolfgang Puck left off in the MGM Grand casino. It’s fine dining without a smart casual dress code. Favorites include a 34-ounce tomahawk prime ribeye, veal oscar with king crab “Oscar style” and a burger on a brioche bun with aged cheddar, confit bacon, fried egg, red onion marmalade, and pickle. Outstanding sides include the truffle mac and cheese and Yukon gold potato puree.

8. London Chop House

155 W Congress St
Detroit, MI 48226
During Detroit’s heyday, the London Chop House was considered one of the best restaurants in the country — the type of place to see and be seen. The steakhouse catered to auto barons, businessmen, public officials, and celebrities of all stripes. In 2012 — more than 20 years after the original establishment closed — the Detroit classic was revived to its original splendor. Start off the meal with caviar service with vodka pours, before moving on to the meat portion of the meal. All steaks at the London Chop House are finished with garlic butter and served with au poivre with chimichurri or béarnaise sauce. Premium cuts include 35-day dry aged ribeye, American wagyu ribeye, a bison tenderloin, and Australian wagyu New York strip. Even the “hamburger steak” is opulent. It’s made with A4 wagyu and foie gras. Customers can currently order their meal to-go for a luxe at home meal or reserve a seat at the restaurant.

9. El Asador Steakhouse

1312 Springwells St
Detroit, MI 48655
Don’t be fooled by the casual, no-frills ambiance. The steaks at this southwest Detroit gem are top-notch. This Springwells staple is not only known for Mexican fare such as tacos, burritos, and enchiladas but also expertly prepared beef. Feast on the ribeye steak con rajasa chargrilled ribeye with poblano pepper green sauce — or the filet mignon topped with guajillo-ancho-chipotle butter sauce. For those who seek halal meat, El Asador also fits the bill. Outdoor seating is available in private luminarias and reservations can be made by phone. Takeout is also available.

10. La Bistecca Italian Grille

39405 Plymouth Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
All the steaks at La Bistecca are certified Piedmontese, considered by some to be more tender and lean than other types of beef. Steaks such as the filetto di manzo (tenderloin), New York strip, and the chef’s choice ribeye cowboy cut are served with this old-school Italian Plymouth steakhouse’s in vintage sauce, a version of the classic zip sauce. Reservations are available for indoor dining, or customers can call to place orders to-go.

11. Big Rock Chophouse

245 S Eton St
Birmingham, MI 48009
This upscale Birmingham restaurant takes the steakhouse experience to the next level. The restaurant offers some splurge-worthy cuts such as the Imperial Wagyu. Dress up the meat with add-ons like blue cheese gratin and crab Oscar. But the best pairing is perhaps one of the wines from the extensive cellar boasting more than 400 selections. 

12. The Clawson Steakhouse

56 S Rochester Rd
Clawson, MI 48017
This old-school Clawson staple dishes up hearty entrees such as the signature porterhouse steak and the New Yorker (a center cut dry-aged sirloin strip with zip sauce). For surf and turf lovers, the Manhattan scallops and steak offers the best of both worlds. Takeout and delivery are available in addition to dine-in service.

13. Mr. Paul's Chop House

29850 Groesbeck Hwy
Roseville, MI 48066
Founded by Paul and Peter Gogo in 1968, Mr. Paul’s Chophouse has been serving traditional steaks and seafood in its dimly lit, brick-walled dining room for over 50 years. Offerings range from Chateaubriand served tableside to New York sirloin from Creekstone Farms to a 28-day, dry-aged ribeye. The classic Caesar is a great addition for the full steakhouse experience, including an extra-large pepper grinder for tableside seasoning. Dine-in is available but patrons can also get a steak fix to-go by calling ahead or placing an order in person.

