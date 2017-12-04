Feast on Juicy Steaks at These Detroit Restaurants

Thanks in part to the auto industry, Detroit has a rich restaurant history rooted in iconic steakhouses. These classic chop houses were the ideal spots for businessmen to splurge on a meal or impress a client and helped give the Motor City its Midwestern meat-and-potatoes reputation.

As times and tastes changed, some of those establishments went by the wayside. Others such as the London Chop House have found new life in the nostalgia of steakhouse dining. From high-end modern steakhouses to old-school bars serving beef by-the-ounce and taquerias slicing flank steak atop crispy fries, here are 12 excellent spots to savor a juicy steak dinner. All of these establishments have a takeout or patio seating option for safer service.

A number of metro Detroit restaurants have resumed dine-in service. The level of service offered is indicated on each map point. However, this should not be taken as endorsement for dining in, as there are still many safety concerns and the state is advising that people avoid in-person dining. For updated information on coronavirus cases in your area, please visit the state of Michigan’s coronavirus tracker. Studies indicate that there is a lower exposure risk when outdoors, but the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.