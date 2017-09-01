 clock menu more-arrow no yes
U-M fans dressed in blue and maize back the house at Fraser’s Pub and cheer during a football game.
Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor.
Fraser’s Pub

Where to Watch College Football in Ann Arbor

Pub food, beer, and plenty of TVs playing U-M football

by John Reyes
Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor.
| Fraser’s Pub
by John Reyes

Football season is here and there’s nothing like watching a game at a local bar with some equally enthusiastic sports fans. Ann Arbor is a college town and when that college happens to be the University of Michigan, it’s easy to imagine that Saturdays can reach a fever pitch. While the best place to watch a game is still at the stadium, tickets can be hard to find and the food and drink options are limited. Not to mention it can get pretty cold later in the season. Here are 11 of the best sports bars in Ann Arbor for tuning into college football this year.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Next Read: Detroit’s Best Sports Bars, Mapped

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Session Room

3685 Jackson Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Want to avoid the traffic and crowds in downtown Ann Arbor? Head to the Session Room for pizza and a selection of 70 beers on tap. The lofted ceilings allow for unobstructed views of the televisions throughout the huge dining room.

2. Conor O'Neill's

318 S Main St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
This popular Main Street Irish pub is known for being the place to watch the other kind of football (also known as soccer), but fans of American football can also find the televisions at Conor O’Neill’s tuned into the hometown games while customers sip pints of Guinness and feast on fish and chips.

A dark wood back bar with nooks for liquor bottles. Conor O’Neill’s

3. The Pretzel Bell

226 S Main St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old-time University of Michigan alumni may remember the original incarnation of the Pretzel Bell where many celebrated 21st birthdays in a raucous atmosphere filled with photos of past student-athletes. This new version is still heavy on sports memorabilia, but with slightly more sophisticated comfort food. Expect options like fried pickle spears, sliders, and fried chicken sandwiches.

4. Jim Brady's Ann Arbor

209 S Main St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
This Royal Oak restaurant with Detroit roots recently opened its second location on downtown Ann Arbor’s Main Street. In addition to options like jalapeño cheese dip and Delmonico steak, Jim Brady’s boasts a 222-inch retractable TV screen that claims to be the largest of its kind in the state.

A screen airing U-M football hangs below a sign for Jim Brady’s in a room full of TVs, long bars, communal tables, and Sputnik lights. Jim Brady’s [Courtesy photo]

5. Regents Field

204 S Main St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Regents Field serves up all the favorite sports pub fare — from wings to potato skins to nine kinds of burgers.  Those wanting to get their own game action going can play a few rounds of Skee-Ball or darts.

6. Haymaker Public House

203 E Washington St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The Haymaker Public House is geared toward college football fans with its ample televisions, pub food, and two-dozen beers on tap. The giant one-pound pretzel served with beer cheese and Fat Californian burger topped with spicy fried avocado and chipotle mayo can satisfy even the biggest of appetites.

7. Scorekeepers

310 Maynard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The college crowd floods into this downtown bar — better known as “Skeeps” — for late-night dancing and revelry. However, the abundant televisions and pub menu help Scorekeepers maintain its sports bar credibility.

8. The Brown Jug

1204 S University Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
This South University pub has been a popular campus hangout for more than 80 years. Named after the trophy awarded to the winner of the Michigan vs. Minnesota football game, the pub gives its fans a slice of history along with a slice of pizza.

A mirrored back bar is inscribed with the words the Brown Jar and “Go M Blue.” The Brown Jug [Official photo]

9. The Garage Bar

618 Church St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
This South University-area spot takes its name from the garage doors that roll up to give football fans the feeling of being outdoors while being sheltered from any bad weather. Enjoy more than 30 beers on tap and Pizza House’s full menu.

10. Side Biscuit

1232 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Not in the mood to be around crowds? Head over to Side Biscuit to take home some gourmet wings. In addition to the traditional flavors, they have an ever-changing lineup that includes Kaeser (Korean Caesar), Panang Thai curry, and Jamaican jerk.

11. Fraser's Pub

2045 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Fraser’s has been a legendary neighborhood tavern for more than 50 years. The classic pub menu, a craft beer list populated with mostly Michigan beers, and the short walk to the football stadium make it an ideal spot for a pre-game meal and drinks. Abundant TV screens keep more than a few fans around for the game.  

Fraser’s Pub [Official photo]

