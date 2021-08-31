 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Black-Eyed Pea, Blue Gingham, Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Corn, Dinner, Dishware, Drink, Eating, Family Dinner, Family Style, Food, Fork, Fried Chicken, Ice Tea, Latin American Cuisine, Place Mat, Plate, Silverware, Spoon, Sweet Potato, Table, Table Knife, Wide-Angle Lens. Getty Images/iStockphoto

14 Stops for Stellar Soul Food in Detroit

From all-halal barbecue in Hamtramck to expanded digs for a legendary spot in Southfield, here are the soulful spots to hit now

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Motor City has a plethora of food and culinary traditions derived from Southern traditions, which can be directly attributed to the Great Migration of much of the 20th century in which millions of Black Americans made their way north search of opportunities.

What does that mean for the region’s food scene? A bounty of soul food options — ranging from black-eyed peas, collards, fried chicken, sweet potatoes, okra, and more spread across just about every corner of metro Detroit. While tastes have changed — soul food has gone vegan in some establishments and is increasingly finding its way into fine dining establishments — what remains constant is a variety of eateries that specialize in southern food traditions. Here are 14 places to check out anytime of the year.

Let us know your favorite soul-food restaurant at detroit@eater.com.

SavannahBlue

SavannahBlue, which makes its classy home out of a moody second-floor dining room overlooking Detroit’s little-known Times Square, describes its cuisine as a “Northern take on Southern comfort food” and hospitality. The menu includes shrimp and grits, an Alabama chicken sandwich on brioche, and braised oxtail over risotto. Take note of the dress code.

1431 Times Square, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 926-0783
(313) 926-0783

They Say Restaurant

Known for its ribs, wings, and live jazz, They Say also has a reputation for other meatier offerings with a Southern bent such as turkey chops, rib tips, and salmon croquettes. The restaurant also serves up wings and jazz at its Harper Woods outpost. Finish dinner off with bread pudding or red velvet cheesecake.

267 Jos Campau, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 446-4682
(313) 446-4682

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

Gumbo is the main event at this decades-old Eastern Market carryout restaurant and it’s served with loads of shrimp, sausage, and vegetables. The eponymous dish is offered alongside bayou favorites red beans and rice, jambalaya, and shrimp po’boys. There are also baked and barbecue chicken meals. This joint is snug and often crowded, but are also locations on Seven Mile and Farmington Hills.

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 567-1200
(313) 567-1200
Louisiana Creole Gumbo in Eastern Market

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

A Memphis institution, this national chain serves up fiery fried birds, fried pickle slices, fried okra, slightly sweet beans, and more. Order it with a pecan, sweet potato, or chess pie.

4101 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 818-0324
(313) 818-0324
gus’s world famous fried chicken detroit Gerard + Belevender

Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

Named for the famous late Detroit boxer, this restaurant serves all-day brunch in a cute dining room daily and has gained a reputation as a place to see and be seen among some of the city’s political and cultural elite. The menu features southern favorites, including cinnamon roll flapjacks, bananas foster French toast, bread pudding, shrimp and grits, and Joe Louis’s favorite, country-fried steak cheese grits.

6549 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 788-8338
(313) 788-8338

Raven Lounge & Restaurant

If the music doesn’t draw you in, the aroma from the kitchen will. The live music and joyful jamming bring patrons to their feet. Those who are seated are usually enjoying the piping-hot fried fish (perch, salmon, catfish, shrimp) with hot-water cornbread, and cheesy mac and cheese.

5145 Chene, Detroit, MI 48211
(313) 924-7133
(313) 924-7133

Detroit Vegan Soul West

The soul food here has never harmed a soul: It’s all vegan. These days, the spot currently offers online orders for pickup. Vegan soul offers just-as-tasty plant-based versions of comforting soul food favorites such as hush puppies, “catfish” tofu, and smothered tempeh.

19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48223
(313) 766-5728
(313) 766-5728
Detroit Vegan Soul

Sweet Potato Sensations

Sweet potato ice cream, chicken and sweet potato waffles, sweet potato cookies, and cornbread — Sweet Potato Sensations does it all, working hard to preserve the legacy of George Washington Carver. Headed to the Old Redford neighborhood eatery? Try the pie first.

17337 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI 48219
(313) 532-7996
(313) 532-7996
mini sweet potato pies Sweet Potato Sensations

Motor City Soul Food

Everyone from Andrew Zimmern of the Travel Channel to comedian DL Hughley has raved about the carryout spot Motor City Soul Food. Now with an east Jefferson location, guests can kick back and enjoy the spot’s staples of fried chicken, okra, black-eyed peas, mac and cheese neck bones, ham hocks, and oxtail all in a welcoming dining space.

12700 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 863-7685
(313) 863-7685

Chef Greg's Soul-N-The Wall

When it comes to Detroit sandwiches, few have achieved the legendary status of the Boogaloo Wonderland at Chef Greg’s Soul-N-the Wall carryout spot: a hoagie topped with beef, tangy red sauce, American cheese, and caramelized onions. This hole-in-the-wall’s signature dish is a nod to an original recipe at the now-shuttered Brothers Bar-B-Q and to the late “Boogie Wonderland” songwriter Allee Willis. Greg’s is known for the sandwich but the fried okra and mac and cheese are also worth the trip.

10009 Curtis St, Detroit, MI 48221

Detroit Soul

This east-side family-owned carryout institution always serves up friendly smiles and some of the best soul food in the city. The show-stopping turkey wings are the best sellers, by far. The ribs from the smoker out front are tasty, too. Don’t forget the fixins’, which are flavored with turkey instead of ham hocks or fatbacks: baked beans, collards, cabbage, green beans, and potato salad, for starters.

14300 E Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48215

Soul 2 Go

This relatively new east side spot is led by a mother-son duo. As the name suggests, Soul 2 Go focuses on takeout, particularly in the ribs department. Select full or half slabs of beef or pork ribs, whole or half barbecue chicken, fried chicken or turkey chops, sides of candied yams, cornbread dressing, seafood pasta salad, peach cobbler for dessert, and more.

9900 Whittier Ave, Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 332-0165
(313) 332-0165

HAMTOWN BBQ & SOULFOOD

Soul food has gone halal in Hamtramck with the addition of the long-awaited Hamtown BBQ & Soul Food situated in a small storefront on Caniff. The takeout-friendly spot serves smoked beef ribs, macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, fried fish, mini loaves of cornbread, and more.

2206 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 826-6068
(313) 826-6068

Cornbread Restaurant & Bar

Around since 1997, this award-winning sit-down soul food has relocated and now carries a liquor license so that guests can enjoy a cocktail while experiencing the spot’s legendary traditional favorites and low-country cuisine, including fried chicken and waffles, smothered pork chops, down home cat fish, vegetarian options, and more.

29852 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 208-1680
(248) 208-1680

Related Maps