From all-halal barbecue in Hamtramck to expanded digs for a legendary spot in Southfield, here are the soulful spots to hit now

The Motor City has a plethora of food and culinary traditions derived from Southern traditions, which can be directly attributed to the Great Migration of much of the 20th century in which millions of Black Americans made their way north search of opportunities.

What does that mean for the region’s food scene? A bounty of soul food options — ranging from black-eyed peas, collards, fried chicken, sweet potatoes, okra, and more spread across just about every corner of metro Detroit. While tastes have changed — soul food has gone vegan in some establishments and is increasingly finding its way into fine dining establishments — what remains constant is a variety of eateries that specialize in southern food traditions. Here are 14 places to check out anytime of the year.

Let us know your favorite soul-food restaurant at detroit@eater.com.