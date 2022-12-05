10 Places to Find Great Bowls of Soup in Ann Arbor

From ramen and pho to pozole and fiery chili, here’s where to go for soup season in Ann Arbor

Midwest living has many benefits, but it also means cold weather. Like, teeth-chattering cold. A thick coat and warm cap are usually enough to get by, but sometimes the chills make their way through all the layers and deep down into the bones. When that happens, nothing warms up and satisfies like a big, hearty bowl of soup. And it’s much tastier than a parka.

Ann Arbor has many great soups and stews and the dynamic international community here means that there’s something for every palate. From favorites like lobster bisque, chili, and French onion to ramen and pozole, here are some great soups for the cooler weather.