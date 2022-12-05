 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants in Detroit, December 2022

17 of Metro Detroit’s Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants

23 Places to Grab a Bite on Monday Night in Detroit

More in Detroit See more maps
Denver Post via Getty Images

10 Places to Find Great Bowls of Soup in Ann Arbor

From ramen and pho to pozole and fiery chili, here’s where to go for soup season in Ann Arbor

by John Reyes
View as Map
by John Reyes
Denver Post via Getty Images

Midwest living has many benefits, but it also means cold weather. Like, teeth-chattering cold. A thick coat and warm cap are usually enough to get by, but sometimes the chills make their way through all the layers and deep down into the bones. When that happens, nothing warms up and satisfies like a big, hearty bowl of soup. And it’s much tastier than a parka.

Ann Arbor has many great soups and stews and the dynamic international community here means that there’s something for every palate. From favorites like lobster bisque, chili, and French onion to ramen and pozole, here are some great soups for the cooler weather.

Read More

Zingerman's Roadhouse

Copy Link

There’s much debate over whether chili is considered a soup (it’s technically a stew) and even more as to whether it can contain beans. There’s no debate, however, that the Roadhouse’s ancho beef chuck chili — with black beans — deserves a spot on this list for its deep, rich flavor and hunks of beef.  

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 663-3663
(734) 663-3663
John Reyes

Also featured in:

Arirang Restaurant

Copy Link

Budae Jjigae, or “army base soup” started as a necessity due to food scarcity in post-war Korea as locals used surplus food from American military bases. Locals took whatever they could find — often canned meats and hot dogs — to create this spicy soup that eventually became part of the national lexicon. Arirang’s version uses pork belly, ham, and sausage and is a highlight on a menu that already features more than a dozen other soups. 

3135 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 222-5959
(734) 222-5959
John Reyes

VKitchen

Copy Link

Many consider pho to be the Vietnamese national dish as it’s enjoyed at all times of the day at households, restaurants, and local street food stalls. Its earthy broth is complemented with rice noodles and meat and is served with garnishes of of herbs, peppers, and other toppings giving the diner the ability customize t their own unique version. V Kitchen does not skimp on the toppings and offers several types of proteins, including a spicy version with three kinds of meat.

883 W Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 930-1988
(734) 930-1988

Also featured in:

Le Dog = La Soup

Copy Link

Hidden among a set of shops on Main Street is local legend Le Dog, a weekday lunch window serving up soups and hot dogs. A constantly-changing lineup of specials joins two mainstays — lobster bisque and chicken tortilla — that have been a local favorite for almost 50 years. 

306 South MAIN Street Suite #1-E, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 327-0091
(734) 327-0091
Le Dog = La Soup

Amadeus Restaurant

Copy Link

Diners don’t need a flight to Vienna to experience a healthy dose of old-world European charm. Everything at Amadeus — from the light fixtures to the decor to the live music — is right out of a classic central European cafe. That authenticity also extends to the menu, which includes two classic soups — ogorkowa, a creamy, dill pickle soup and barszcz, the Polish version of the popular beet soup borscht.

122 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 665-8767
(734) 665-8767
Amadeus

Knight's Steakhouse

Copy Link

Ann Arborites flock to Knight’s for their swimming pool-sized cocktails and hearty steaks. Their French onion soup is a classic and is a great antidote to brisk Michigan weather. 

600 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 887-6899
(734) 887-6899
John Reyes

Also featured in:

Slurping Turtle

Copy Link

Long gone are the days when ramen was only known as a packet of instant noodles prepared by novice home cooks or those looking to stretch their food budget. The past couple of decades have seen dedicated ramen shops opening all across the country as people discover the endless combinations of broths and flavor profiles. Slurping Turtle has some of the best versions of ramen featuring ingredients such as pork belly, chicken, and their popular duck fat fried chicken.

608 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 887-6868
(734) 887-6868

Also featured in:

Lan City Noodle Bar (Ann Arbor)

Copy Link

At Lan City, diners can enjoy fresh noodles that are hand-pulled to order and served in a variety of stir fry dishes and over fifteen different soups. The chong quing soup is a treat for spice seekers with minced pork, vegetables, and noodles in a sinus-clearing Sichuan peppercorn-infused broth.  

1235 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 263-2888
(734) 263-2888
John Reyes

Tmaz

Copy Link

When it comes to heartiness, there aren’t many soups that can match up to pozole — shredded pork and hominy in a pool of rich, spicy chile-infused broth. Tmaz serves a terrific version with a variety of garnishes like lime, shredded cabbage, chopped onions, and cilantro. Alternately, Tmaz’s earthy menudobeef tripe is another stellar option for soup season.

3182 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
(734) 477-6089
(734) 477-6089
Tmaz

Bellflower

Copy Link

Located in downtown Ypsilanti, Bellflower has received much well-deserved acclaim for its elegant, Southern-inspired menu made from local ingredients. The gumbo here changes based on what’s currently best available and often includes ingredients such as shrimp, duck, smoked lamb, or sausage.

209 Pearl St # 202, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
John Reyes

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Zingerman's Roadhouse

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

There’s much debate over whether chili is considered a soup (it’s technically a stew) and even more as to whether it can contain beans. There’s no debate, however, that the Roadhouse’s ancho beef chuck chili — with black beans — deserves a spot on this list for its deep, rich flavor and hunks of beef.  

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 663-3663
(734) 663-3663
John Reyes

Arirang Restaurant

3135 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Budae Jjigae, or “army base soup” started as a necessity due to food scarcity in post-war Korea as locals used surplus food from American military bases. Locals took whatever they could find — often canned meats and hot dogs — to create this spicy soup that eventually became part of the national lexicon. Arirang’s version uses pork belly, ham, and sausage and is a highlight on a menu that already features more than a dozen other soups. 

3135 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 222-5959
(734) 222-5959
John Reyes

VKitchen

883 W Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Many consider pho to be the Vietnamese national dish as it’s enjoyed at all times of the day at households, restaurants, and local street food stalls. Its earthy broth is complemented with rice noodles and meat and is served with garnishes of of herbs, peppers, and other toppings giving the diner the ability customize t their own unique version. V Kitchen does not skimp on the toppings and offers several types of proteins, including a spicy version with three kinds of meat.

883 W Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 930-1988
(734) 930-1988

Le Dog = La Soup

306 South MAIN Street Suite #1-E, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Hidden among a set of shops on Main Street is local legend Le Dog, a weekday lunch window serving up soups and hot dogs. A constantly-changing lineup of specials joins two mainstays — lobster bisque and chicken tortilla — that have been a local favorite for almost 50 years. 

306 South MAIN Street Suite #1-E, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 327-0091
(734) 327-0091
Le Dog = La Soup

Amadeus Restaurant

122 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Diners don’t need a flight to Vienna to experience a healthy dose of old-world European charm. Everything at Amadeus — from the light fixtures to the decor to the live music — is right out of a classic central European cafe. That authenticity also extends to the menu, which includes two classic soups — ogorkowa, a creamy, dill pickle soup and barszcz, the Polish version of the popular beet soup borscht.

122 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 665-8767
(734) 665-8767
Amadeus

Knight's Steakhouse

600 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Ann Arborites flock to Knight’s for their swimming pool-sized cocktails and hearty steaks. Their French onion soup is a classic and is a great antidote to brisk Michigan weather. 

600 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 887-6899
(734) 887-6899
John Reyes

Slurping Turtle

608 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Long gone are the days when ramen was only known as a packet of instant noodles prepared by novice home cooks or those looking to stretch their food budget. The past couple of decades have seen dedicated ramen shops opening all across the country as people discover the endless combinations of broths and flavor profiles. Slurping Turtle has some of the best versions of ramen featuring ingredients such as pork belly, chicken, and their popular duck fat fried chicken.

608 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 887-6868
(734) 887-6868

Lan City Noodle Bar (Ann Arbor)

1235 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

At Lan City, diners can enjoy fresh noodles that are hand-pulled to order and served in a variety of stir fry dishes and over fifteen different soups. The chong quing soup is a treat for spice seekers with minced pork, vegetables, and noodles in a sinus-clearing Sichuan peppercorn-infused broth.  

1235 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 263-2888
(734) 263-2888
John Reyes

Tmaz

3182 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

When it comes to heartiness, there aren’t many soups that can match up to pozole — shredded pork and hominy in a pool of rich, spicy chile-infused broth. Tmaz serves a terrific version with a variety of garnishes like lime, shredded cabbage, chopped onions, and cilantro. Alternately, Tmaz’s earthy menudobeef tripe is another stellar option for soup season.

3182 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
(734) 477-6089
(734) 477-6089
Tmaz

Bellflower

209 Pearl St # 202, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Located in downtown Ypsilanti, Bellflower has received much well-deserved acclaim for its elegant, Southern-inspired menu made from local ingredients. The gumbo here changes based on what’s currently best available and often includes ingredients such as shrimp, duck, smoked lamb, or sausage.

209 Pearl St # 202, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
John Reyes

Related Maps