Huddle, a walk-up window with soft serve ice cream from the owners of Gather and Cøllect, is open in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Huddle [Courtesy photo]

15 Metro Detroit Soft Serve Spots for Sunny Days

Where to find swirly treats around town

by Courtney Burk Updated
Huddle [Courtesy photo]

It’s among the many signs of spring that Detroiters watch out for: opening day at the ice cream stand. With longer days ahead, the seasonal specialty shops and sweet treat windows are awakening for a busy season of cones twisted high with soft serve ice cream. These 15 spots offer a variety of soft serve with water ice, vegan Dole Whip, pup cups, and soft swirls between warm waffle patties and fresh-baked cookies.

Did we miss a favorite soft serve spot? Give us your feedback at the tipline.

Detroit Water Ice Factory

This downtown shop is all about water ice — similar to Italian ice, though fans swear it’s creamier. The Motown Twist swirls soft serve ice cream atop Detroit Water Ice’s signature treat and is available in a Korean egg bubble waffle with additional toppings.

1014 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
Huddle Soft Serve

Huddle’s soft serve window opened for the season on March 1 and is perfect for a stroll down Parker’s Alley. Choose a flavor from chocolate, vanilla, or twists with toppings of sprinkles, sea salt, chocolate chips, and cherry or chocolate dips.

2 John R St, Detroit, MI 48226

Cold Truth

The stand features a rotating menu with options that have include lavender, vegan blueberry, chocolate, and vegan sweet cream soft serve. Order it in a fresh vegan, gluten-free waffle cone or a cup topped with vegan dark chocolate or milk chocolate shell, wafer cookies, and be sure to keep an eye out for seasonal special flavors.

4240 Cass Ave suite 100, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 680-1199
(313) 680-1199

Family Treat

The longstanding restaurant and ice cream stand relaunched for the year on February 6. The beloved southwest Detroit spot been serving treats of soft serve, thick milkshakes, chili cheese fries, and foot-long hot dogs since taking over the former Tastee Freeze in the 1980s. To go along with your twist cone, check out Taco Tuesdays — a staple of this stand for more than 30 years.

2010 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 841-3522
(313) 841-3522

Burk's Igloo

The corner cone booth with a cartoon igloo and penguin sells short-order menu items ranging from coneys and fries to the Avalanche — made with soft-serve ice cream and chock-full of one's favorite candy. The season here runs from the first week in March to the last week in October.

10300 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 872-6830
(313) 872-6830

Two Birds

The sister shop of the Detroit window resides in this West Village bar and opened for the season on March 8th. Head into this older house that’s been transformed into a bar with a seasonal ice cream window, and grab a cone of soft serve along with a cocktail. Or enjoy the best of both with the hummer — a Detroit original that features Hawaiian rums and Huddle vanilla custard.

8130 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI 48214

River Breeze Dairy Freeze

The renovated gas station turned mom and pop ice cream parlor is perfect for a Belle Isle snack. In addition to selling soft serve on waffle cones in the shape of cartoon characters or in sundaes, River Breeze also sells hot dishes like nachos, foot-long hot dogs, fries, fish dinners, and a Southern favorite — fried okra.

10800 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 331-8226
(313) 331-8226
River Breeze Dairy Freeze (courtesy photo)

Bee Queen Dairy & Ice Cream

The Eastpointe dairy parlor kicks off the season on April 1 with a variety of soft serve and non-dairy options. For those seeking a creative twist — try the “flavor of the week”.

14700 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021
(313) 707-5760
(313) 707-5760
Bee Queen Dairy and Ice Cream/Facebook

Erma's Original Frozen Custard

This metro Detroit ice cream stand is known for its frozen custard and fans make it a point to watch out for new flavors as they’re announced around this time of year. The multi-location stands are expected to open in April.

2080 E 14 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092
(586) 275-2447
(586) 275-2447

Golden Cone

Downtown Royal Oak’s ice cream shop Golden Cone offers a variety of Guernsey ice cream flavors as well as chocolate and vanilla custard. The stand, as well as their sister stand in Madison Heights, can also be counted on for a swirl of non-dairy Dole Whip soft serve. The Madison Heights stand is open, and Royal Oak is anticipating an early spring open once the weather breaks.

207 W 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 607-9060
(248) 607-9060
Golden Cone Frozen Custard & Ice Cream (Facebook)

Jim's Frostie Treats

Soft-serve and assorted fruit flavors of Dole Whip are served at this Royal Oak staple. Grab a cone of Superman to enjoy with the man of steel as he oversees operations from his phone booth out front. Season opener is set for March 15.

1528 E Eleven Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 399-7919
(248) 399-7919

Doug's Delight

This classic Hazel Park snack stand serves Matt and Mo’s Italian beef sandwiches alongside creamy chocolate and vanilla soft serve in cones, sundaes, Dougie’s, and cookie sandwiches. There are even pup cups topped with milk bones available for dogs.

1108, 24110 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Custard Hut

Custard Hut is known for waffle custard sandwiches. Swirls of frozen custard in flavors of cake batter and Nutella between warm buttery waffles with toppings like fresh sliced strawberries, sprinkles, and fruity pebbles. The whole thing is dusted in powdered sugar and wrapped in tin foil. There are plenty of good, old fashioned ice cream cones, too.

25947 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 278-5577
(313) 278-5577

Bob Jo's Frozen Custard

This seasonal Downriver standby doles out frozen desserts of cool and creamy flavors like coconut custard and blueberry frozen yogurt from a walk-up window daily, starting at 12 p.m. Weekly specials keep things interesting. This 75-year-old-stand is cash only and does not accept credit card payments.

4071 Quarry Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 282-6818
(734) 282-6818

Custard Corner

March 17 marks the start of the season for this Trenton custard stand that serves favorites and non-dairy options from the walk-up window and after-hours and off-season through an ice cream vending machine that has a large selection of pints.

2972 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 771-4396
(734) 771-4396
Custard Corner/Facebook

