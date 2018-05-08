 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Customers seated around a fire pit on the roof of the Monarch Club on a sunny afternoon in downtown Detroit Gerard + Belevender

11 Ideal Detroit Rooftop Restaurants and Bars

Soak up some sunshine on these outdoor dining decks

There’s no better way to mark the longer, warmer summer days in Detroit than with a cold drink on a patio — and all the better if it happens to be on a rooftop with views.

Where once Detroit rooftop bars and patios were few and far between, over the past several years local restaurants such as Johnny Noodle King and Atwater Brewery have upgraded to add rooftop patios. Others, such as the Monarch Club, have taken advantage of recently renovated skyscrapers, opening perched lounges with stellar views of the city. These options are worthy of a visit for various reasons: great views of the skyline or river, a cool breeze, a lively atmosphere, and good food and drinks.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Good Times On The Ave

19416 Livernois
Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 739-6601
This full-service bar and restaurant serves traditional American comfort food in a lively spot above Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. Signature dishes include creole shrimp and cheese grits, shrimp cake Benedict, chicken and waffles, and a lobster roll, all of which can be paired with a cold beer, wine, or a cocktail.

2. Johnny Noodle King

2601 W Fort St
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 309-7946
Southwest Detroit ramen bar Johnny Noodle King took advantage of extended dining room closures during the pandemic by upgrading its building. The renovated restaurant now sports a double-decker layout with a rooftop dining area that offers views of the Ambassador Bridge alongside non-traditional riffs on Japanese noodle dishes and crispy gyoza.

3. UFO Factory

2110 Trumbull
Detroit, MI 48216
After a disastrous construction accident forced renovations of the original bar, UFO Factory returned with a dreamy cloud motif that stretches up to the roof. Dubbed the Cloud Deck, customers can enjoy beers, hot dogs and tots from Laika Dog, and music on a cozy perch overlooking Trumbull.

4. Michigan & Trumbull

1441 W Elizabeth St
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 637-4992
Detroit-style pizza slinger Michigan & Trumbull blessed Corktown with a full-scale restaurant and bar in early 2020. Diners can gather on the cozy roof for crispy cornered slices and barbecue chip-flavored waffle fries, plus plenty of beer, wine, and cocktails.

5. Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-2700
One of Detroit’s original craft breweries, Motor City Brewing Works is a favorite for its creative brick-oven pizzas and beers. The bar also is a destination for summer rooftop patio seekers. The small deck overlooks the brewery’s Canfield Street entrance and features a handful of top tables shaded by umbrellas. There’s additional patio seating on the ground level.

A view from above of the Motor City Brewing Works building on a sunny day.
Michelle and Chris Gerard

6. Lumen

1903 Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 626-5005
With 360-degree rooftop views of downtown Detroit and Beacon Park, Lumen’s 45 rooftop seats are prime spots for kicking back with a Belgian beer. Take a peek over the park or the neighboring Grand Army of the Republic castle while sipping Delirium Tremens over a bowl of pei mussels or New American bites. Lumen also offers seating in its bright indoor dining room, and outdoor seating on street level.

Tables and chairs on the rooftop of a building overlook a skyscraper
The rooftop deck at Lumen sits above Beacon Park.
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Copy Link
47 E Adams Ave St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 262-6114
A relatively new addition to downtown’s entertainment district, national chain Tin Roof revived the former Cheli’s Chili building new Comerica Park, providing baseball fans with a spot to hang before and after games. Expect music and a menu with options like smoked cheddar cheeseburgers with bacon jam and hot chicken sandwiches.

8. The Monarch Club

33 John R St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 306-2400
One of the highest rooftop patios in the city, The Monarch Club is perched atop the Metropolitan Building. It’s a chill and elegant place to cocktails and dine on herb-crusted lamb chops and tenderloin sliders while taking in sweeping views of downtown Detroit from three terraces. Make a reservation online.

A few chairs sit on a rooftop patio with a tall skyscraper in the near background
The Monarch Club sits atop the penthouse at the Metropolitan Building
Michelle Gerard

9. Sloppy Crab Restaurant

519 E Jefferson
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 800-5114
Located in Bricktown, Sloppy Crab attracts diners with lobster tacos and saucy seafood boils. The restaurant also sports a rooftop deck for laid-back outdoor drinking.

10. Cøllect

1454 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48207
(586) 850-0205
Cøllect has a laid-back rooftop patio above the Indian-influenced restaurant Bunny Bunny on Gratiot Avenue. The deck is filled with picnic tables, making it a nice, casual spot to watch the sunset while sipping one of the beer bar’s nine rotating drafts or enjoying a glass of wine.

11. Atwater Brewery and Taphouse

237 Jos Campau
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 877-9205
Atwater Brewery has a rooftop biergarten, with seating for 65, that affords views of the Detroit River and the historic Rivertown district. The bar is perched above the company’s brewhouse (accessed via an outdoor stairway) and has a rotating taps, with a menu centered on the lighter summer beers like the signature Dirty Blonde Ale and Whango Mango Wheat.

Several long wooden picnic tables accompanied by benches atop a rooftop that has a bar with chairs in the background. Two midrise buildings are in view.
Atwater Brewery’s rooftop affords views of Rivertown and the Detroit River.
Atwater

