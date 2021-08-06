Share All sharing options for: Where to Wine and Dine with Views of the Water

Nothing says summer in the Great Lake State quite like enjoying a burger hot off the grill, a pile of fried whitefish with crispy fries, and a cold beer or Aperol spritz. And what makes these warm weather staples even more appealing is the idea that we in Metro Detroit can enjoy them from some of the most spectacular lakeside and riverfront vistas in the country.

Whether it’s a casual weekend brunch, a scenic sunset date, or a day trip on the boat with friends — these destinations provide the opportunity to soak up the sun. A few spots offer waterside live music and dock parking, allowing diners to pull up via bike, car, kayak, and boat.