 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

24 Essential Detroit Bars to Try

Here Are the 17 New Metro Detroit Bars to Know in May

Here’s Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Detroit

More in Detroit See more maps
A dining room set on the water, with view of Canada’s casino across the river Joe Muer Seafood

Where to Wine and Dine with Views of the Water

Eat, drink, and enjoy live music on metro Detroit’s waterfronts

by Courtney Burk Updated
View as Map
by Courtney Burk Updated
Joe Muer Seafood

Nothing says summer in the Great Lake State quite like enjoying a burger hot off the grill, a pile of fried whitefish with crispy fries, and a cold beer or Aperol spritz. And what makes these warm weather staples even more appealing is the idea that we in Metro Detroit can enjoy them from some of the most spectacular lakeside and riverfront vistas in the country.

Whether it’s a casual weekend brunch, a scenic sunset date, or a day trip on the boat with friends — these destinations provide the opportunity to soak up the sun. A few spots offer waterside live music and dock parking, allowing diners to pull up via bike, car, kayak, and boat.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Captain Jim's Marina & Bar

Copy Link

This local watering hole is a transformed pole barn that is accessible via land or boat. A cool breeze from the river coasts in under the open rolling garage doors and live music is frequent. Guests can enjoy a selection of domestic cold beers by the bucket, and cocktails. Pizza, wings, and broasted chicken from Jim’s Galley — located just down the street — are also on hand.

13500 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173
(734) 224-2099
(734) 224-2099
Captain Jim’s Marina & Bar

JP's Waterfront

Copy Link

This waterfront bar and grill is situated inside Humbug Marina and recently renovated its docks and extended its outdoor space. Guests can enjoy views of the river from the upper or lower patio, listen to live entertainment, select from daily specials such as half-off wine and charcuterie boards on Wednesdays. Other specialties include beer-battered cod fish sandwiches and burgers like the JP Mac — topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island dressing.

13200 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173
(734) 672-6299
(734) 672-6299
Michelle & Chris Edelbrock

The Waterfront Wyandotte

Copy Link

This dockside restaurant offers American lunch and dinner fare ranging from burgers and crab cakes to salads and veggie pizza. Try the tasty signature coconut shrimp with orange marmalade sauce and a hint of horseradish, but understand that what customers really go for are the views of the Detroit River. Grab a seat next to the window, pull up in a boat, or enjoy the breeze from the spacious patio overlooking the water.

507 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 286-9046
(734) 286-9046

Detroit Princess Riverboat

Copy Link

Enjoy a cruise down the Detroit River for lunch to see the sunset and city skyline filled with lights, or purchase tickets to the Motown cruise to enjoy all the greatest hits of Detroit in the 1950s. Cruises are family-friendly and offer a buffet selection of baked chicken alongside a prime rib carving station. Tickets do sell out fast, so be sure to book a cruise online in advance.

131 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48226
(877) 338-2628
(877) 338-2628

Joe Muer Seafood

Copy Link

With sweeping views of the Detroit River and Windsor, this is the spot for a romantic date or a business lunch. The menu includes spicy tuna tartar and Instagram-worthy beverages. Alongside a colossal shrimp cocktail, king crab legs, and Maine lobster, Joe Muer features a raw bar and sushi.

400 Renaissance Center #1404, Detroit, MI 48243
(313) 567-6837
(313) 567-6837

Also featured in:

Highlands

Copy Link

Gaze at the Detroit and Windsor skyline from the 71st floor of the Ren Cen. From there, step out into High Bar, an inviting rectangular lounge decorated with brass and green with velvety chairs and sofas for sipping scotch with a view. Options like an oyster with horseradish granita, tequila-lime, tobacco, and cucumber and the wagyu beef tartare with smoked egg yolk and marrow toast — make this a celebratory spot for the big occasions. And don’t forget to pop a bottle from the large wine list, where bottles are kept in a temperature-controlled display.

400 Renaissance Center floor 71, Detroit, MI 48243
(313) 877-9090
(313) 877-9090

Also featured in:

Sindbad's Restaurant and Marina

Copy Link

This dockside restaurant has been serving seafood to Detroit’s boating crowd for nearly 70 years. Boaters can anchor in Sindbad’s marina and head up to the dining room for sprawling waterfront views and a feast of rock lobster tails and fried shrimp.

100 St Clair St, Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 822-8000
(313) 822-8000
Sinbads Detroit

Also featured in:

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

Copy Link

The sunny, spacious canalside patio at Coriander Kitchen & Farm is a stellar spot to grab a bite and some drinks and enjoy the outdoors. Because of the restaurant’s close proximity to the Jefferson Chalmers waterways, diners can easily drive, bike, walk, or even paddle in. Enjoy a farm margarita on the spacious patio, and if there’s a wait guests can grab snacks from Coriander and other local provisions from their small market inside.

14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 822-4434
(313) 822-4434
An overhead view of the grill setup and socially distance picnic tables at Coriander on a sunny day. Gerard + Belevender

Also featured in:

Watermark Bar and Grille

Copy Link

Arrive by boat or car to Watermark, which is located in Safe Harbor Jefferson Beach Marina. The year-round waterfront destination serves Greek fare, American pub grub, and surf-and-turf selections such as calamari, grilled octopus, lamb chops, pasta, pizza, and a Big Fat Greek Burger, topped with kasseri cheese and tzatziki. The outside deck, which includes a tiki bar, has seating for 125.

24420 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
(586) 777-3677
(586) 777-3677

Mike's on the Water

Copy Link

With its nautical aesthetic and ample space in the marina for boat docking, Mike’s on the Water in St. Clair Shores is popular with locals spending a day out near the Michigan Harbor Marina. Sip chilled cocktails in plastic cups on the lively waterfront patio or on the rooftop while filling up on its acclaimed lobster rolls.

24600 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
(586) 872-2630
(586) 872-2630

Also featured in:

Zef's Dockside Bar + Kitchen

Copy Link

This dockside bar and kitchen serves entrees of bourbon salmon, perch, and street tacos in the downstairs dining room. On the weekends there is often a wait so guests can head to the upstairs bar to enjoy waterfront views, hand-crafted cocktails, and a slightly different menu offering of popcorn fries (fried shrimp and fries), smash burgers, and Fig & Pig pizza — pulled pork, caramelized onions, goat cheese, with a balsamic drizzle.

24026 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
(586) 879-6279
(586) 879-6279

Bumpers Landing

Copy Link

Open year-round, this Harrison Township sports bar gets packed during Michigan’s boating season. Guests can pull up to a boat well and enjoy watching the activity on the Clinton River both inside the space and from their outdoor patio. The menu is packed with bar classics of burgers, nachos, and buckets of ice-cold domestic beer.

31970 N River Rd, Harrison Twp, MI 48045
(586) 630-0501
(586) 630-0501

Brown's Bar

Copy Link

Take the ferry by car or boat up to this bar on the Middle Channel off of Harsen’s Island, which is open from noon to sunset. The menu offers everything from a big crunchy fish sandwich to poke tuna — served with greens, ginger, wakame, mango, wasabi cream, and sweet chili. Hurricanes are served by the bucket and come with one or two straws if you feel like sharing. It’s a burger and cold beer spot with docks that fill up quickly on sunny days.

6630 Middle Channel Dr, Harsens Island, MI 48028
(810) 748-3640
(810) 748-3640
Brown’s Bar on Harsen’s Island

Cabana Blue Lakefront Sports Bar & Grill

Copy Link

What was previously an empty plot of land is now a thriving hotspot for boaters and those who enjoy views of the water paired with cajun broiled walleye, barbecue chicken flatbread, mojitos, and the Shark Bait — a fishbowl cocktail packed with rum, vodka, blue curacao, and blue candy fish. The 2,000-square-foot patio is covered, allowing for the views to be enjoyed rain or shine.

7317 Dyke Rd, Clay Township, MI 48001
(586) 900-2500
(586) 900-2500

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Captain Jim's Marina & Bar

13500 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173

This local watering hole is a transformed pole barn that is accessible via land or boat. A cool breeze from the river coasts in under the open rolling garage doors and live music is frequent. Guests can enjoy a selection of domestic cold beers by the bucket, and cocktails. Pizza, wings, and broasted chicken from Jim’s Galley — located just down the street — are also on hand.

13500 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173
(734) 224-2099
(734) 224-2099
Captain Jim’s Marina & Bar

JP's Waterfront

13200 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173

This waterfront bar and grill is situated inside Humbug Marina and recently renovated its docks and extended its outdoor space. Guests can enjoy views of the river from the upper or lower patio, listen to live entertainment, select from daily specials such as half-off wine and charcuterie boards on Wednesdays. Other specialties include beer-battered cod fish sandwiches and burgers like the JP Mac — topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island dressing.

13200 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173
(734) 672-6299
(734) 672-6299
Michelle & Chris Edelbrock

The Waterfront Wyandotte

507 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192

This dockside restaurant offers American lunch and dinner fare ranging from burgers and crab cakes to salads and veggie pizza. Try the tasty signature coconut shrimp with orange marmalade sauce and a hint of horseradish, but understand that what customers really go for are the views of the Detroit River. Grab a seat next to the window, pull up in a boat, or enjoy the breeze from the spacious patio overlooking the water.

507 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 286-9046
(734) 286-9046

Detroit Princess Riverboat

131 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48226

Enjoy a cruise down the Detroit River for lunch to see the sunset and city skyline filled with lights, or purchase tickets to the Motown cruise to enjoy all the greatest hits of Detroit in the 1950s. Cruises are family-friendly and offer a buffet selection of baked chicken alongside a prime rib carving station. Tickets do sell out fast, so be sure to book a cruise online in advance.

131 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48226
(877) 338-2628
(877) 338-2628

Joe Muer Seafood

400 Renaissance Center #1404, Detroit, MI 48243

With sweeping views of the Detroit River and Windsor, this is the spot for a romantic date or a business lunch. The menu includes spicy tuna tartar and Instagram-worthy beverages. Alongside a colossal shrimp cocktail, king crab legs, and Maine lobster, Joe Muer features a raw bar and sushi.

400 Renaissance Center #1404, Detroit, MI 48243
(313) 567-6837
(313) 567-6837

Highlands

400 Renaissance Center floor 71, Detroit, MI 48243

Gaze at the Detroit and Windsor skyline from the 71st floor of the Ren Cen. From there, step out into High Bar, an inviting rectangular lounge decorated with brass and green with velvety chairs and sofas for sipping scotch with a view. Options like an oyster with horseradish granita, tequila-lime, tobacco, and cucumber and the wagyu beef tartare with smoked egg yolk and marrow toast — make this a celebratory spot for the big occasions. And don’t forget to pop a bottle from the large wine list, where bottles are kept in a temperature-controlled display.

400 Renaissance Center floor 71, Detroit, MI 48243
(313) 877-9090
(313) 877-9090

Sindbad's Restaurant and Marina

100 St Clair St, Detroit, MI 48214

This dockside restaurant has been serving seafood to Detroit’s boating crowd for nearly 70 years. Boaters can anchor in Sindbad’s marina and head up to the dining room for sprawling waterfront views and a feast of rock lobster tails and fried shrimp.

100 St Clair St, Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 822-8000
(313) 822-8000
Sinbads Detroit

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit, MI 48215

The sunny, spacious canalside patio at Coriander Kitchen & Farm is a stellar spot to grab a bite and some drinks and enjoy the outdoors. Because of the restaurant’s close proximity to the Jefferson Chalmers waterways, diners can easily drive, bike, walk, or even paddle in. Enjoy a farm margarita on the spacious patio, and if there’s a wait guests can grab snacks from Coriander and other local provisions from their small market inside.

14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 822-4434
(313) 822-4434
An overhead view of the grill setup and socially distance picnic tables at Coriander on a sunny day. Gerard + Belevender

Watermark Bar and Grille

24420 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080

Arrive by boat or car to Watermark, which is located in Safe Harbor Jefferson Beach Marina. The year-round waterfront destination serves Greek fare, American pub grub, and surf-and-turf selections such as calamari, grilled octopus, lamb chops, pasta, pizza, and a Big Fat Greek Burger, topped with kasseri cheese and tzatziki. The outside deck, which includes a tiki bar, has seating for 125.

24420 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
(586) 777-3677
(586) 777-3677

Mike's on the Water

24600 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080

With its nautical aesthetic and ample space in the marina for boat docking, Mike’s on the Water in St. Clair Shores is popular with locals spending a day out near the Michigan Harbor Marina. Sip chilled cocktails in plastic cups on the lively waterfront patio or on the rooftop while filling up on its acclaimed lobster rolls.

24600 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
(586) 872-2630
(586) 872-2630

Zef's Dockside Bar + Kitchen

24026 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080

This dockside bar and kitchen serves entrees of bourbon salmon, perch, and street tacos in the downstairs dining room. On the weekends there is often a wait so guests can head to the upstairs bar to enjoy waterfront views, hand-crafted cocktails, and a slightly different menu offering of popcorn fries (fried shrimp and fries), smash burgers, and Fig & Pig pizza — pulled pork, caramelized onions, goat cheese, with a balsamic drizzle.

24026 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
(586) 879-6279
(586) 879-6279

Bumpers Landing

31970 N River Rd, Harrison Twp, MI 48045

Open year-round, this Harrison Township sports bar gets packed during Michigan’s boating season. Guests can pull up to a boat well and enjoy watching the activity on the Clinton River both inside the space and from their outdoor patio. The menu is packed with bar classics of burgers, nachos, and buckets of ice-cold domestic beer.

31970 N River Rd, Harrison Twp, MI 48045
(586) 630-0501
(586) 630-0501

Brown's Bar

6630 Middle Channel Dr, Harsens Island, MI 48028

Take the ferry by car or boat up to this bar on the Middle Channel off of Harsen’s Island, which is open from noon to sunset. The menu offers everything from a big crunchy fish sandwich to poke tuna — served with greens, ginger, wakame, mango, wasabi cream, and sweet chili. Hurricanes are served by the bucket and come with one or two straws if you feel like sharing. It’s a burger and cold beer spot with docks that fill up quickly on sunny days.

6630 Middle Channel Dr, Harsens Island, MI 48028
(810) 748-3640
(810) 748-3640
Brown’s Bar on Harsen’s Island

Cabana Blue Lakefront Sports Bar & Grill

7317 Dyke Rd, Clay Township, MI 48001

What was previously an empty plot of land is now a thriving hotspot for boaters and those who enjoy views of the water paired with cajun broiled walleye, barbecue chicken flatbread, mojitos, and the Shark Bait — a fishbowl cocktail packed with rum, vodka, blue curacao, and blue candy fish. The 2,000-square-foot patio is covered, allowing for the views to be enjoyed rain or shine.

7317 Dyke Rd, Clay Township, MI 48001
(586) 900-2500
(586) 900-2500

Related Maps