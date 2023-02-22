 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mall Food Guides
The interior of Somerset Collection, a mall situated in Troy, Michigan. Shutterstock

Fuel a Mall Shopping Spree at These 18 Troy Restaurants

Whether you’re visiting the Somerset Collection or just hanging out in the neighborhood these restaurants hit the spot

by Courtney Burk
by Courtney Burk
Shutterstock

The Oakland County suburb of Troy is commonly known for being among the more affluent suburbs of metro Detroit, with high homeownership rates, its proximity to the corporate headquarters of some of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, and its pristine quality of life offerings. The introduction of the Somerset Collection to the city in 1969 — which brought the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue to the region — also gave Troy the distinction as a premiere shopping destination.

And with all those undoubtedly hungry shoppers, and corporate business types in need of spots to host power lunches and dinners — not to mention, a wide range of representation from across the globe — the dining options in Troy are quite varied. From high-end sit-down establishments, hidden gems that deserve a pitstop, and other favorites that can only be found from the menu of a mall food court, here are 18 places to eat and drink in Troy now.

Honey Tree At Somerset North

This locally-owned chain serves Greek-influenced coney island classics in the food court of Somerset Collection North. Enjoy lawash wraps, gyros, and coneys on level 3 in the ambiance of bustling shoppers, vaulted greenhouse-like ceiling, and art installations.

2800 W Big Beaver Rd # X-341, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 816-9111
(248) 816-9111

Brown Bag Popcorn

Serving up gourmet popcorn in flavors of butter me up, dill pickle, carmelicious! and 13 others in brown lunch bags. Shoppers can munch on a delicious snack while window shopping or stock up on large quantities for movie night. All proceeds of Brown Bag Popcorn go to SAY Detroit — a charity that provides food, family health clinics, and educational programming to families in need.

2800 W Big Beaver Rd Somerset, Collection North Level 3, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 792-2283
(248) 792-2283

J. Alexander's Restaurant

A contemporary American restaurant known for its breaded or grilled seafood and extensive wine selection. Hooks under the bar accommodate multiple shopping bags, and during times of high volume, it’s encouraged to leave a name at the host stand and walk the mall while waiting.

2800 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 816-8379
(248) 816-8379

Crumpets

The relaxed and calm aesthetic of Crumpets is a welcome contrast to the bustling mall and Somerset Inn, with which it shares space. Enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner at this hotel eatery featuring European-inspired cuisine. This space hosts many business lunches and has enough seating to accommodate parties of all sizes.

2601 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 643-2211
(248) 643-2211

Shield's Restaurant Bar Pizzeria

Founded in Detroit in 1937, Shield’s is known for its pan pizzas. The metro area chain, which reestablished itself in Detroit proper in 2019, offers a classic version of the square with sauce on top of a generous helping of brick cheese.

1476 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 637-3131
(248) 637-3131

Lebanese Grill Troy

This casual outfit serves traditional Lebanese and Mediterranean favorites like falafel, kebabs, and shawarma. The party platters are packed with various options, including vegan and vegetarian, and serve parties ranging in size from two to ten — though it’s cautioned when dining here that the portion sizes can almost always guarantee you’ll be bringing home leftovers.

1600 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 526-1444
(248) 526-1444

Mon Jin Lau

In its third generation, the Chin family has owned and operated Mon Jin Lau, “House of Ten Thousand Jewels” since 1969. The high-energy ambiance is complemented by Nu-Asian cuisine — a multi-Asian cross-cultural fusion of foods from China, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, and Japan. Ladies, keep an eye on their social media as they often host giveaways for half off on Wednesdays.

1515 E Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-2332
(248) 689-2332

Polish Market

In addition to offering imported pantry staples, Polish Market includes a hot food bar with specialties such as breaded chicken, pork chops, kraut, and pierogi. Pair with fresh bread from the bakery and links of homemade kielbasa.

2938 E Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 577-5334
(248) 577-5334

Gran Castor

The airy, pink-and-white-hued eatery offers cuisine with hints of Latin American influence, along with margaritas, frosé, and beer. The fireplace in the lounge creates a cozy vibe that can be enjoyed with beverages and appetizers while waiting for a table or hanging with friends.

2950 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 278-7777
(248) 278-7777

Crispelli's Bakery & Pizzeria - Troy

Part bakery, part pizzeria, Crispelli’s is known for stone-fired thin-crust pizza and fresh baked bread. The style of pizza harkens back to the old work with thinner dough, light on the cheese, and artisanal. Detroit-style is also available for those that can’t get enough deep dish.

645 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 680-0066
(248) 680-0066

Ashoka Indian Cuisine

Ashoka specializes in Moghali, South Indian, North Indian, and Indian Chinese cuisines. The menu offers a large selection of samosas, biryani, dosa, and masala. Mango lassis are a great compliment to the spice that accompanies many dishes.

3642 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-7070
(248) 689-7070

Lukich's Family Dining

This long-running diner features a menu of Polish and American comfort food served in spacious surroundings with decor that harkens back to the ‘90s. Pierogi, stuffed cabbage, and potato pancakes can be ordered family-style and are showcased in rotating daily specials.

3900 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 528-9955
(248) 528-9955

Lolo Potluck - Mediterranean / Egyptian

Tucked back in the Rochester Square strip mall is Lolo Potluck, which serves Egyptian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Koshary, Egypt’s national dish, and popular street food — is made with white rice, lentils, macaroni, and chickpeas and is topped with homemade sauce and caramelized onions.

3950 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 817-6763
(248) 817-6763

Ridley's Bakery Cafe

This local fixture began as a small bakery that offered homemade baked goods and coffee. As the demand grew, the bakery’s menu extended to include daily soups, lunch specials, and a full cafe menu with sandwiches and salads.

4054 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085
(248) 689-8638
(248) 689-8638

Jay Jay's Bistro

This former Big Boy now pulls fresh-baked pitas from the oven and serves Mediterranean gyros, homemade soups, and an all-day breakfast menu packed with classics. To pair, the beverage menu offers coffee drinks and bright and bold cocktails with decadent garnishes.

2995 E Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48085
(248) 817-5399
(248) 817-5399

The fast-casual ramen shop invites guests to enjoy the classic Japanese creamy white tonkotsu and chicken paitan broths in a comfortable setting that allows for parties both large and small. Alongside ramen, there’s a wide selection of specialty sushi, cashau buns, and rice bowls.

5365 Crooks Rd, Troy, MI 48098
(248) 792-6015
(248) 792-6015

Loccino Italian Grill & Bar

Classic Italian plates of chicken piccata, fettuccine alfredo broccoli, and toasted cheese ravioli are served in a romantic, white tablecloth, upscale setting. The backdrop of the wooden bar is piled high with bottles of wine from Italy, France, and California. Happy Hour is served Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5600 Crooks Rd #106, Troy, MI 48098
(248) 813-0700
(248) 813-0700

El Guanaco Troy Restaurant

With locations in Troy and Auburn Hills, El Guanaco marries the flavors of Mexican and Salvadoran food. On the Salvadoran side, fans flock to this restaurant and market for its pupusas, fried yuca, and breakfast platters with eggs, black beans and rice, fried plantains, and sour cream. For Mexican comforts, the menu features tacos, quesadillas, and tortas. Plus, here you have a chance to familiarize yourself with the nuances of Mexican and Salvadoran-style tamales and empanadas.

1710 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 526-0622
(248) 526-0622

