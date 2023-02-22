Fuel a Mall Shopping Spree at These 18 Troy Restaurants

The Oakland County suburb of Troy is commonly known for being among the more affluent suburbs of metro Detroit, with high homeownership rates, its proximity to the corporate headquarters of some of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, and its pristine quality of life offerings. The introduction of the Somerset Collection to the city in 1969 — which brought the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue to the region — also gave Troy the distinction as a premiere shopping destination.

And with all those undoubtedly hungry shoppers, and corporate business types in need of spots to host power lunches and dinners — not to mention, a wide range of representation from across the globe — the dining options in Troy are quite varied. From high-end sit-down establishments, hidden gems that deserve a pitstop, and other favorites that can only be found from the menu of a mall food court, here are 18 places to eat and drink in Troy now.