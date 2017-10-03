 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A lamb tagine with pita chips at Saffron De Twah.
A lamb tagine with za'atar pita chips at Saffron De Twah.
Gerard + Belevender

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Detroit

Where to find outstanding Detroit-style pizza, cheeseburger pierogi, and Lebanese food

by Monica Williams Updated
View as Map
A lamb tagine with za'atar pita chips at Saffron De Twah.
| Gerard + Belevender
by Monica Williams Updated

Before the pandemic, the Eater 38 was an attempt to answer the question, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” It was a curated list covering metro Detroit, spanning myriad cuisines and price points. While the premise behind the list remains intact, the ongoing health crisis has shifted priorities for restaurants now tackling the extraordinary service and financial challenges created by the health crisis. In the last year, restaurants have established in-house delivery services, installed takeout windows, and expanded into online ordering.

With these factors in mind, we’ve updated the Eater 38 to include longtime Detroit staples, restaurants with loyal followings, and those creatively stepping up to the challenges of serving during a health crisis. Some restaurants have been added to reflect the changes the pandemic has created. Removal from the Eater 38 does not mean a restaurant isn’t still great and won’t return, but allows for new entries, keeping the 38 a fresh, inclusive, and representative list.

Above all, no matter how normal it may feel to go out and eat again, dining right now is still not the same. This is a tough time for the restaurant industry and its staff, too, so please, if you choose to go out to grab a bite, be kind, be patient and remember to tip well.

Not satisfied with the list we’ve assembled? Make your case for your favorite restaurant in the comments on Twitter, Facebook, or by emailing us at detroit@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

For all the latest Detroit dining intel, subscribe to Eater Detroit's newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. El Asador Steakhouse

1312 Springwells St
Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 297-2360
(313) 297-2360
This southwest Detroit gem is a great spot to splurge on a steak flavored with poblano pepper or savor a plate of grilled fish tacos. Reservations are a must for indoor dining or for seating — parties of four or more — in one of the all-season, enclosed outdoor luminaria. Trays to go are perfect for large parties.

El Asador
The steak at El Asador is flavored with poblano pepper
Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Detroit 75 Kitchen

4800 W Fort St
Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 843-3215
(313) 843-3215
It’s almost impossible to go astray with this food truck’s menu, but it’s always wise to order the 3rd Street Philly with a side of cilantro fries. Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, chopped steak, and provolone are layered between two fresh slices of sesame seed-topped bread and pressed. It’s crispy, spicy, and saucy in all the right ways. The chicken tenders here are also a worthy comfort food.

A customer orders food outside of the Detroit 75 Kitchen food truck on a sunny day during summer 2020.
Reservations are a must for indoor dining or for seating in one of the luminaria at the restaurant
Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

3. Duly's Place

5458 Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 554-3076
(313) 554-3076
For a late-night taste of Detroit’s famous coney dog — a chili dog with mustard and onions on a steamed bun — there’s no better place to indulge than Duly’s Place. It’s open 24-7 for dogs with a satisfying snap or a wallet-friendly breakfast of bacon, eggs, and pancakes. After 11 p.m., it’s carryout only for now. With more than 90 years under its belt, the diner is still a go-to spot for coney island classics with consistency and an ambience worthy of an essential greasy spoon. Be prepared: Duly’s takes cash only, so hit up an ATM on the way.

The exterior of Duly’s Place is shown in an old brick building next to barbershop Southwest Styles. Duly’s has a green and red sign with an arrow pointing towards the restaurant that says “24 Hours” and a red awning.
Duly’s is open 24-7 for coney dogs
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

4. Tamaleria Nuevo Leon

2669 Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-8066
(313) 962-8066
Carryout-only fave Tamaleria Nuevo Leon has been serving handmade tamales to Detroiters since the 1950s. The restaurant keeps the menu simple with fast, friendly service. Expect fillings like pork and chicken alongside rotating specials such as cheese-jalapeño tamales. Don’t forget to take cash and call in large orders ahead of time.

The brick exterior of the white and red Tamaleria Nuevo Leon restaurant.
Tamalera Nuevo Leon has been serving handmade tamales since the 1950s.
Facebook/Tamaleria Nuevo Leon

Also Featured in:

5. Takoi

2520 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 855-2864
(313) 855-2864
Thai-inspired Takoi has shareable offerings like crispy spare ribs, a sea scallops salad, a Thai fried chicken sandwich, and craft cocktails that are almost too pretty to drink. Takoi is a hot commodity, but there are a few options: dine-in, carryout, delivery, or eating on the patio.

Rainbow lit plastic wall panels frame the window into the kitchen at Takoi. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

6. Ima

2015 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 502-5959
(313) 502-5959
Chef Mike Ransom’s Eater Award-winning izakaya-influenced restaurants in Corktown, Midtown, and Madison Heights are known for their rich earthy broths swimming with udon noodles and karaage fried chicken or tofu sandwiches. At Corktown, there’s a heated tent and patio that’s ventilated.

Hands hold a karaage hot tofu sandwich over a basket filled with potato chips at Ima.
Ima serves a karaage hot tofu sandwich over a basket filled with potato chips.
Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

7. Folk

1948, 1701 Trumbull Ave suite b
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 290-5849
(313) 290-5849
Bobbing and weaving to meet the changing needs of the neighborhood, Folk has become a go-to during the pandemic for everything from sausage rolls to rolls of toilet paper. The cafe and micro market has installed a walk-up window for safer, more convenient service and features an online shop for pre-ordering groceries, beer and wine, as well and a rotating menu of breakfast and lunch items. Limited outdoor seating is also available.

A painted sign for the old Bagley Trumbull Market and an advertisement for Vernor’s flanks a newly installed walk-up window at Folk. Christian Gerard

Also Featured in:

8. Batch Brewing Company

1400 Porter St
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 338-8008
(313) 338-8008
Batch Brewing Company’s New Orleans-influenced menu is available for curbside pickup as are its brews in bottles and cans. The brewery currently offers lots of outdoor seating under an open-air pavilion. Orders may be placed online.

Customers sit at distanced picnic tables inside a partially enclosed pole barn in the Batch Brewing Company parking lot. The picnic tables are on top of astro turf.
The brewery currently offers lots of outdoor seating under an open-air pavilion.
Gerard + Belevender

9. Mudgie's Deli and Bar

1413 Brooklyn St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-2000
(313) 961-2000
Mudgie’s Deli has stepped up to meet the needs of the Corktown neighborhood during the pandemic and bringing a little joy, too. In addition to offering great beer, wine, and reheatable comfort food meals to go, the deli continues to serve excellent sandwiches like the Beefy Bleu — a hoagie stuffed with hot and tender smoked beef brisket, pickled red onions, blue cheese, tangy balsamic vinaigrette, and fire-roasted tomatoes. 

The exterior of Mudgie’s Deli
Mudgie’s Deli has room for outdoor dining
Facebook

Also Featured in:

10. Leila

1245 Griswold St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 816-8100
(313) 816-8100
Father-and-son restaurateurs Sameer and Samy rolled out Leila as an homage to the matriarch of their Lebanese family. While their restaurant Forest offers Italian dining, Leila brings sophistication and a more modern feel to downtown Detroit. The focus here is on small plates (think grilled kibbeh, makanek (spicy lamb sausage) to be shared and paired with a Lebanese pilsner. Make a reservation for dinner Wednesday to Sunday evening.

A view of the interior at Leila looks over the lounge area toward the rectangular bar and an open kitchen at the back of the restaurant.
The elegant Leila makes its home in a historic spot in downtown Detroit.
Michelle Gerard | michellegerard

11. Mink Detroit

1701 Trumbull
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 379-6465
(313) 379-6465
The driving focus at the tiny hotspot Mink is oysters, with a rotating menu of various varieties. Reservations are now being accepted for a four-course tasting menu ($65). In the third week of July, that included crab cholodnik, smoked watermelon, king prawn, clams and rice, grape-leaf wrapped halibut, and tahini ice cream.

A spread of oysters, steamed clams, squash, shrimp rolls, and other items at Mink.
A spread of oysters, steamed clams, squash, shrimp rolls, and other items at Mink.
Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

12. Pietrzyk Pierogi

1429 Gratiot Ave Suite 109
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 614-9393
(313) 614-9393
Owner Erica Pietrzyk is known for her non-traditional takes on Polish dumplings like the Holiday Special, a pierogi packed with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and green beans. It’s those kinds of fun flavors that turned Pietrzyk Pierogi into a hit pop-up restaurant and now a food stall inside Gratiot Central Market. Early in the pandemic, Pietrzyk jumped to action and transitioned her business to curbside service and in-house delivery with an online shop, where customers can order packages of pierogi, meal kits with Polish staples, and even pay-it-forward meals to help people in need.

Two whole pierogis on bed of sauerkraut with what looks like rings of green leeks. Everything is on a blue and yellow decorative plate
Erica Pietrzyk is known for her non-traditional takes on Polish dumplings like the Holiday Special, a pierogi packed with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and green beans
Mar Manzanares-Bobadilla Brock

Also Featured in:

13. Louisiana Creole Gumbo

2051 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 567-1200
(313) 567-1200
Gumbo is the main event at this 50-year-old Eastern Market carryout restaurant and it’s served with loads of shrimp, sausage, and vegetables. The eponymous dish is offered alongside bayou favorites red beans and rice, jambalaya, and shrimp po’boys. This joint is snug and often crowded, but there’s a second location on Seven Mile and one that opened in October 2021 in Farmington Hills.

The yellow sign facing gGatiot for louisiana creole gumbo on a sunny day.
Gumbo is the main event at this 50-year-old Eastern Market carryout restaurant and it’s served with loads of shrimp, sausage, and vegetables
Brenna Houck

Also Featured in:

14. Marrow

8044 Kercheval Ave
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 652-0200
(313) 652-0200
Named one of Eater’s best new restaurants in 2019, Marrow has been a crucial source for everything from local meats and cheeses to flour to beer and wine during the pandemic. The West Village butcher shop and restaurant is currently offering limited dinner service inside and on the heated patio. Reservations are required for the five-hour prix-fixe chef’s tasting menu. Among the prepared food options, customers can place orders for dumplings, crab pot pie, and cacio e pepe, and more.

A tattooed arm reaches into the butcher case at Marrow.
Marrow has been a crucial source for everything from local meats and cheeses to flour to beer and wine during the pandemic.
Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

15. Sister Pie

8066 Kercheval Ave
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 447-5550
(313) 447-5550
Sister Pie is a nationally renowned Detroit destination with a fresh rotation of pie flavors rolling out monthly, The shop helmed by Eater Young Gun Lisa Ludwinski has been motivated by the pandemic to find new ways to serve its community like providing groceries and delivery service to neighbors in need. The bakery currently is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for orders online, or for sidewalk sales.

A slice of pie collapsed on a plate with cherry filling falling out and a big dollop of fresh whipped cream on top. Bill Addison

Also Featured in:

16. Rose's Fine Food and Wine

10551 E Jefferson Ave
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 822-2729
(313) 822-2729
Charming East Jefferson restaurant Rose’s Fine Food and Wine puts a fresh, seasonal twist on the diner genre with options like buckwheat pancakes, beans and greens, and potato doughnuts. As a bonus, many of the dishes are vegan and gluten-free without skimping on flavor. Currently, Rose’s is doing carryout with online ordering and allowing shoppers to browse the deli case for bread, cheeses, and condiments. Rose’s also offers a wide selection of wines. Delivery is available to select ZIP codes.

Also Featured in:

17. Grey Ghost Detroit

47 Watson St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 262-6534
(313) 262-6534
New American favorite Grey Ghost remains one of the few committed seven-day-a-week dinner options in town. Purchase entrees like duck pot pie, cheeseburgers, and dry-aged New York strip steak to-go as well as cocktails, beer, and wine.

The exterior of Grey Ghost and its enclosed patio on a sunny fall day.
New American favorite Grey Ghost offers seating on an enclosed patio
Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

18. Detroit Shipping Company

474 Peterboro St
Detroit, MI 48201
This shipping container food hall in the Cass Corridor neighborhood is keeping diners fed with curbside pickup, delivery, and outdoor dining during the pandemic. Detroit Shipping Co. is a hub of international cuisines including Bangkok 96’s Thai street food, Nepalese dumplings from Momo Cha, jerk chicken from Coop, and more. Place orders online with the individual restaurants.

The ribs are on a plate slathered in a dark guava barbecue sauce with grilled corn covered in cheese and sprinkled with purple cabbage slivers and cilantro.
Detroit Shipping Co. is a hub of international cuisines including Bangkok 96’s Thai street food, Nepalese dumplings from Momo Cha, ribs (above), and a more
Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

19. Rocco's Italian Deli

3627 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3033
(313) 315-3033
Modern Italian deli Rocco’s in Cass Corridor has been safely feeding its guests during the pandemic with online ordering and curbside pick-up for a range of products including dry pasta, coffee, bread, and options like take-and-bake rigatoni. Don’t overlook the sandwiches here. The Zio Freddo’s Got Serious Beef is a popular option with melting provolone over a crusty hoagie roll stuffed with fragrant beef braised and spicy giardiniera.

The brick exterior of Roccco’s Italian Deli on a cloudy day.
Don’t overlook the sandwiches at Rocco’s
Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

20. Selden Standard

3921 2nd Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 438-5055
(313) 438-5055
This stylish dinner spot for New American cuisine focuses on seasonal small plates such as halloumi, octopus, roasted carrot salad, and rigatoni. The craft cocktails are just as creative and important. Patio reservations are available online “day of” as weather allows.

Also Featured in:

21. Shangri-La

4710 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-7669
(313) 974-7669
This beloved Cantonese restaurant in the Cass Corridor is a popular destination for all-day dim sum, and is a great spot for takeout, too. Call in to order rich duck noodle soup, warming congee with preserved egg and pork, almond boneless chicken, and more.

Also Featured in:

22. Pie-Sci Pizza

5163 Trumbull Ave
Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 818-0290
(313) 818-0290
Neighborhood pizzeria favorite Pie-Sci serves an eclectic selection of rotating pizza specials with punny names. Customers can order a round pizza here, but the square slices with crunchy corners and a buttery crust are particularly excellent. Choose from options like the Weird Al Pastor with white sauce mozzarella, al pastor pork, red onion, pineapple, and a helping of cilantro and lime. Pie-Sci is also vegan-friendly. Call ahead (and keep calling if you don’t get through the first time) to place an order for pickup or to dine on the patio.

The red sign behind the wood counter at Pie-Sci in Woodbridge. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

23. Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails

15 E Kirby St D
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 818-3915
(313) 818-3915
A bright-green jewel just across the street from the Detroit Institute of Arts, Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails offers meals for sale online for curbside pick-up. The menu features options like grill kits, caesar salads, and its famous twice-cooked egg alongside beer, wine, and to-go cocktails. Reservations are available for the patio, weather permitting. 

a salad with yellow and pink radishes in a black bowl Bill Addison/Eater

Also Featured in:

24. Hamido

13251 W Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-0660
(313) 582-0660
Hamido, a bustling Lebanese diner, runs a brisk carryout business in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights with family platters that are ideal for a big feast at home. Start here with Lebanese breakfast or entrees like a crisp, refreshing fattoush salad; falafel rich in pungent garlic flavor; shawarma; and kibbeh.

Two chicken shawarma, including one sliced in half, on a plate with a pile of pickled veggies in the background.
Hamido, a bustling Lebanese diner, runs a brisk carryout business with options like shawarma
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

25. Baobab Fare

6568 Woodward Ave Suite 100
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 265-3093
(313) 265-3093
Baobab Fare is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba, who fled Burundi for the United States in 2014, bringing tasty recipes from their home country. Since opening its doors, Baobab Fare has drawn in throngs of diners, who are encouraged to eat outside of their comfort zone.

A shot looking down the bar at Baobab Fare with six bright yellow bar stools set atop a blue and white tile floor Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

26. Saffron De Twah

7636 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48213
(586) 359-6138
(586) 359-6138
Eater Detroit’s 2019 restaurant of the year has proved itself to be not only a great spot for takeout during the pandemic but also an advocate for its community, feeding people in need through a variety of Saffron Community Kitchen programs. Saffron is offering several monthly subscriptions so customers can cook with chef Omar Anani or enjoy Moroccan-influenced cuisine, desserts, and non-alcoholic cocktails to-go. After a long hiatus, the restaurant reopens Thursday, November 4.

A Moroccan tea set, a red dip with pita chips, a lamb tagine, harissa potatoes, coffee, and more on a wooden table with blue and white-patterned woven center pieces. Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

27. Yemen Cafe

8740 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
(313) 871-4349
This local favorite is known for its Yemeni and Mediterranean cuisine served until 1 a.m. daily in a diner-style atmosphere. Expect platter-sized pieces of fresh flatbread and fiery zhug sauce paired with dishes like chicken ghallaba and tender lamb. The restaurant accepts orders for takeout and offers delivery via Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Lamb on saffron rice, a plate of rice mixed with chicken and vegetables, and a large piece of Yemeni flatbread next to a silver dish of garlic paste. Brenna Houck

Also Featured in:

28. Balkan House

3028 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 262-6234
(313) 262-6234
This casual Eastern European eatery makes its home in the lower half of a two-story flat. Customers can count on Bosnian dishes like cevapi and cream cheese-stuffed hamburgers, Turkish coffee, and the restaurant’s claim to fame — döner. Thin-sliced gyro meat, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion are stuffed inside soft on the inside, crispy on the outside lepinja flatbread with sauce drizzled over the top. The menu is halal and available for takeout or delivery.

A close up of a döner sandwich with veggies and meat stuffed in a pocket of soft white bread and drenched with creamy white sauce.
Döner sandwiches are the restaurant’s claim to fame
Brenna Houck

Also Featured in:

29. Joe Ann's Bar B-Q

3139 Jerome St
Detroit, MI 48212
(313) 366-3775
(313) 366-3775

Founded by Grace Owens, Joe Ann’s BBQ has been carrying on the tradition of open charcoal pit barbecue since 1951. These days, Owens’ daughter Joe Ann Proctor is keeping the family tradition alive. Customers can expect options like whole barbecued chicken, tender ribs, and pigs feet. The fried shrimp paired with Joe Ann’s tangy, spicy sauce and the tropical shakes are must-try items. Call ahead to order carryout.

Ribs with white bread, rib tips, and fried shrimp in pools of red sauce in takeout containers.
Joe Ann’s serves whole barbecued chicken, tender ribs, fried shrimp, and pigs feet in takeout containers.
Brenna Houck

30. Sweet Potato Sensations

17337 Lahser Rd
Detroit, MI 48219
(313) 532-7996
(313) 532-7996
Sweet potato ice cream, chicken and sweet potato waffles, sweet potato cookies and cornbread — Sweet Potato Sensations does it all, working hard to preserve the legacy of George Washington Carver. Headed to the Old Redford neighborhood eatery? Try the pie first. Etta Mae’s salmon croquettes, the Jive Turkey sandwich, and the black-eyed pea and collard green soup are tasty too. 

Also Featured in:

31. Detroit Vegan Soul

19614 Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48223
(313) 766-5728
(313) 766-5728
A haven for vegetarians and carnivores alike, Detroit Vegan Soul offers animal product-free twists on traditional soul food dishes such as macaroni and cheese, seitan pepper steak, and smothered almond tempeh. Currently, only the Grandmont-Rosedale location is open while the West Village restaurant is on break. Orders can be placed online for pickup or delivery.

The colorful painted exterior of Detroit Vegan Soul in Grandmont Rosedale.
Detroit Vegan Soul’s colorful exterior in Grandmont Rosedale
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

32. Chef Greg’s Soul-N-the Wall

10009 Curtis St
Detroit, MI 48221
313-861-0331
313-861-0331
When it comes to Detroit sandwiches, few have achieved the legendary status of the Boogaloo Wonderland at Chef Greg’s Soul-N-the Wall: a hoagie topped with beef, tangy red sauce, American cheese, and caramelized onions. This carryout spot’s signature dish pays tribute to an original recipe at the now-shuttered Brothers Bar-B-Q and to the late “Boogie Wonderland” songwriter Allee Willis, who happened to be a big fan of proprietor Greg Beard’s food.

A cropped photo of the sign for chef greg’s soul in the wall that says “Detroit’s own Boogaloo” Michelle and Chris Gerard

33. The Jamaican Pot

14615 W 8 Mile Rd
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 659-6033
(313) 659-6033
Good things come in small packages, like the city’s best jerk chicken served up in a strip mall off Eight Mile. While the Jamaican Pot is exclusively carryout, expect to wait a bit while the busy kitchen carefully prepares each order of curried goat and pepper steak. Call ahead for faster pick-up or place an order online. Delivery is also available through Postmates, DoorDash, Caviar, and Black & Mobile. The restaurant added a truck in July 2021.

A carryout box filled with curried goat, salad, and plantains. Michelle and Chris Gerard

34. Good Cakes and Bakes

19363 Livernois
Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 468-9915
(313) 468-9915
Pastry chef April Anderson recently remodeled the pretty-in-pink bakery and cafe, but baked goods are only available for delivery and pickup. Find treats here like St. Louis-style gooey butter cake, cupcakes, caramel cakes, vegan carrot cake and cookies as well as black-eyed pea soup and birthday cards. Good Cakes and Bakes is also available through DoorDashPostmates, and UberEats.

A table with an umbrella and chairs sits outside the storefront Good Cakes and Bakes. There is an LGBT rainbow flag in the window Monica Williams

Also Featured in:

35. Loui's Pizza

23141 Dequindre Rd
Hazel Park, MI 48030
(248) 547-1711
(248) 547-1711
Detroit-style square pizza is all the rage right now. Get it in the city of origin. Founded by a former pizza chef from Buddy’s and Shield’s, Loui’s in Hazel Park serves a hearty version of Detroit-pizza with a perfectly charred yet buttery crust, melted cheese, and robust sauce. This slice of pure Americana is currently accepting orders for weekend curbside pick-up (noon to 9:30 p.m.) to enjoy slices with antipasto salad at home.

A square pizza with sausage and two slices taken out sits on a metal pan surrounded by plates of pizza, salad, and glasses of water or beer. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

36. Mabel Gray

23825 John R Rd
Hazel Park, MI 48030
(248) 398-4300
(248) 398-4300
James Rigato, of Top Chef fame, shifted service drastically at his acclaimed Hazel Park restaurant early in the pandemic to ensure customers continued to receive a high level of hospitality even when eating at home. Make a reservation for indoor or patio dining or place an order for curbside carryout of splurgy snacks like caviar and chips, at-home steak kits, and spiced carrot cake and reservations for indoor and patio dining. There’s also a selection of wine and to-go cocktails.

A plate of asparagus arranged over a creamy white sauce with some sort of crumble over the top and bright yellow sliced garlic. Bill Addison/Eater National

Also Featured in:

37. Noble Fish

45 E 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 585-2314
(248) 585-2314
The beloved Noble Fish offers sushi to go (a practice established pre-pandemic) and a variety of snacks as well as Japanese beverages. The prices are reasonable and the fish is incredibly fresh. Go for the sashimi or splurge on a large specialty roll like the Michigan.

an assortment of nigiri and sushi rolls on a blue and white patterned plate
Clawson’s sushi destination Noble Fish offers sushi to go (a practice established pre-pandemic) and a variety of snacks as well as Japanese beverages.
Brenna Houck

Also Featured in:

38. Hazel, Ravines and Downtown

1 Peabody St
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 671-1714
(248) 671-1714
This sprawling Birmingham restaurant has embraced its seafood leanings during the pandemic with a seasonal menu that focuses on different coastal favorites like Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls, peel-and-eat shrimp, and fish and chips. There’s also fried chicken and Moroccan French tacos. Place orders online for curbside pick-up or delivery.

Lobster, chowder, corn and shellfish. Stephanie Casola/Prologue

