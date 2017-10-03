The 38 Essential Restaurants in Detroit

Before the pandemic, the Eater 38 was an attempt to answer the question, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” It was a curated list covering metro Detroit, spanning myriad cuisines and price points. While the premise behind the list remains intact, the ongoing health crisis has shifted priorities for restaurants now tackling the extraordinary service and financial challenges created by the health crisis. In the last year, restaurants have established in-house delivery services, installed takeout windows, and expanded into online ordering.

With these factors in mind, we’ve updated the Eater 38 to include longtime Detroit staples, restaurants with loyal followings, and those creatively stepping up to the challenges of serving during a health crisis. Some restaurants have been added to reflect the changes the pandemic has created. Removal from the Eater 38 does not mean a restaurant isn’t still great and won’t return, but allows for new entries, keeping the 38 a fresh, inclusive, and representative list.

Above all, no matter how normal it may feel to go out and eat again, dining right now is still not the same. This is a tough time for the restaurant industry and its staff, too, so please, if you choose to go out to grab a bite, be kind, be patient and remember to tip well.

Not satisfied with the list we’ve assembled? Make your case for your favorite restaurant in the comments on Twitter, Facebook, or by emailing us at detroit@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

For all the latest Detroit dining intel, subscribe to Eater Detroit's newsletter.

Next Read: The Hottest Restaurants in Detroit Right Now

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.