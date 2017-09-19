 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A sliced pad thai roll surrounded by herbs, sliced lime, chopsticks, and a pool of brown sauce. Gerard + Belevender

Where to Dine and Drink in Dearborn

Take a tour of one of metro Detroit’s tastiest cities

by Dorothy Hernandez and Eater Staff Updated
Gerard + Belevender

It’s no secret that Dearborn, with its significant Arab-American population, is metro Detroit’s epicenter when it comes to Middle Eastern food and culture. It’s easy to find great food at its many restaurants, bakeries, and markets.

Look beyond those destinations though and there is so much more to feast upon in this city just west of Detroit. Budget-friendly Italian sandwiches and imported goods, high-end Yemeni cafes, marvelous Mexican, and tasty Thai food — it’s all here. From classic restaurant Al-Ameer to gas station hot spot Taystee’s Burgers, below find 18 excellent spots to dine in Dearborn.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bangkok 96 Restaurant

2450 S Telegraph Rd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 730-8161
Eater Award-winning chef Genevieve Vang’s flagship restaurant Bangkok 96 has been stunning diners with refreshing takes on Thai cuisine since 1996. The menu here runs the gamut from palate-cleansing fresh spring rolls to chicken larb salad to Thai fried rice.

A sliced pad thai roll surrounded by herbs, sliced lime, chopsticks, and a pool of brown sauce. Gerard + Belevender

2. Miller’s Bar

23700 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 565-2577
In business since 1941, this classic dive bar has endured while staying true to its roots. The famous ground round is served on a bun with or without cheese, pickles and onions — and that’s pretty much it. No heirloom tomatoes, no housemade bacon, no organic fried eggs — just a burger on a square of parchment paper. Make sure to take cash. Miller’s goes by the honor system: Customers pay at the bar and tell the staff what they had. 

The red, brick exterior of Miller’s bar has the word Miller’s on the side of the building, and a sign on top that reads Miller’s Bar. It’s on a corner. Brenna Houck

3. The Himalayan Flames

22266 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 908-1193
This Halal restaurant serves up flavors of the Himalayas (Indian, Nepali, and Tibetan cuisine). Start with the samosas, which are flavorful and fried to perfection. The butter chicken and the chicken tikka masala are popular with customers, who’ve given high marks to the restaurant since its 2019 opening.

4. TRIA - Inspired American Cuisine

300 Town Center Dr
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 253-4475
Inside the lobby of the Henry Hotel, this American brasserie is a great upscale, casual setting for lunch, dinner, or drinks. Find creative spins on American classics such as smokehouse kielbasa, made with sautéed fresh sweet corn, green beans, and tomatoes with whole-grain beer mustard mayo and everything bagel spice, and fried calamari tacos with pickled vegetables, cilantro crema, and fresh tomato.

5. Sheeba Restaurant

13919 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 724-6887
For Yemeni food, Sheeba Restaurant is a go-to place with dishes such as seltah (root vegetables with whipped fenugreek) and fahsah (shredded lamb and potatoes) — both of which come to the table bubbling hot in a clay bowl. The lamb haneeth is the most popular dish with slow-roasted lamb over basmati rice. The Yemeni tannour bread is perfect for scooping and sopping it all up.

A boiling bowl of a red stew with flatbreads. Ali Saloum/Eater

6. Alcamo's Market

4423 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 584-3010
This beloved neighborhood market has been in business for five decades, specializing in imported Italian products such as olive oils, wine, fresh sausage made on site, and, of course, pasta. But what really packs in the fans are the Italian subs. Pro tip: Ask for extra sauce. 

7. M Cantina

13214 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 399-9117
Michigan Avenue’s M Cantina specializes in Nuevo Latino street food, including halal tacos and tortas as well as refreshing, booze-free cocktails from chef and mixologist mastermind Junior Merino (aka The Liquid Chef). Due to staffing shortages, reservations are required.

8. Taystee's Burgers

10419 Ford Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 724-6535
There’s no shortage of great burgers in metro Detroit, but Taystee’s stands out for its halal beef, creative flavor combinations, and unsuspecting location. Like spicy? There’s the Volcano, boasting jalapeno, jalapeno poppers, and spicy mayo. Want breakfast for dinner? The Breakfast Burger has a fried egg, beef bacon, and not one but two grilled cheese sandwiches as a bun. Located in a gas station across from the Ford-Wyoming Drive-in, it offers fuel for both cars and stomachs.

9. Cedarland Restaurant

13007 Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-4849
This Lebanese mainstay features a ski chalet-inspired diner interior and a clever drive-thru window for takeout orders. Regulars love it for the complimentary lentil soup, juicy rotisserie chickens, and plentiful combination plates piled high with everything from falafel to fried kibbeh to grape leaves. Drive-thru and curbside pickup available.

Michelle and Chris Gerard

10. Qahwah House

6655 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-4521
This coffee bar is a popular Dearborn destination, specializing in high-end coffee from Yemen, which it serves brewed and in latte form. Customers can also snack on Yemeni pastries including honeycomb bread and layered honey cake called sabaya.

11. Rafic's Falafel

6905 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 551-5046
Second-generation-run Lebanese restaurant Rafic’s Falafel specializes in the famous falafel, but is also renowned for its house-battered chicken wings and tenders. The restaurant’s wraps feature thin and crisp toasted pita and the chicken shawarma is always tender and juicy.

12. Shatila Bakery

14300 W Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-1952
With its indoor palm trees, local institution Shatila Bakery feels like an oasis of crave-inducing sweet treats. The cases teeming with tempting pastries make choosing dessert a challenge, but some must-haves include the baklava made with layers of phyllo dough stuffed with nuts such as pistachios, walnuts, cashews, or almonds. The pistachio ice cream is also outstanding.

13. AlTayeb Restaurant

15010 W Warren Ave Suite 111
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-9527
Al Tayeb, which means “the delicious” in Arabic, serves the type of tasty traditional breakfast you’d find in Beirut. The restaurant, which got its start as a sub shop in Garden City in 2017, has since expanded. Half of the items on the menu contain chickpeas; the menu includes Lebanese classics like fool, falafel, hummus, and even beef tongue delicacies. 

14. Iraqi Kabob

13650 Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 945-9400
Just like the name says, this is the place to get Iraqi-style kabobs that are juicy and flavorful and served with grilled tomatoes, pickles, and samoon bread. Try them with a drizzle of tangy amba sauce.

15. Dearborn Meat Market

7721 Schaefer Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 581-8820
Whether cooking or dining in, this emporium of halal meat has all the bases covered. Cooking plans, however, might go out the window once the smell of roasted meats from the charcoal grill hits your nose. Skewered meats from typical cuts to offal are complemented by creamy hummus, baba ghannouj, fresh salad, and plentiful pitas. 

16. Golden Chicken

13126 W Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 581-4477
(313) 581-4477

For a different spin on the classic shawarma sandwich, Golden Chicken offers its version on French bread as well as markook bread to soak up all that garlic sauce and chicken goodness. Aside from the shawarma, the rotisserie chicken is another must. It’s mostly a carryout establishment, but there are a few tables for those who can’t wait to get home before digging in.

17. Al Chabab

12930 W Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-2927
Al Chabab serves Syrian food paired with friendly, attentive service. Those who seek out spicy flavors will find a lot to like here, such as the hummus halabi that has a little kick from Aleppo chilies and the spicy kibbeh. The kabobs are standouts, especially the cherry. Can’t decide what to get? The mixed grill has a little bit of everything, or ask the owners who are always ready and willing to make suggestions. 

18. Al-Ameer

12710 W Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-8185
For more than 25 years, Al-Ameer has been a beloved favorite among locals for top-notch Lebanese cuisine. But this family-owned restaurant with sister locations in Canton and Dearborn Heights achieved national acclaim with a James Beard America’s Classics Award and then a spot on Eater’s National 38 list. With dishes like stuffed lamb and kibbeh neyeh (raw beef mixed with bulgar, onion, and spices), it’s an essential destination for any culinary tour of Dearborn.

skewered meats at Al Ameer Bill Addison/Eater

19. Tuhama's

10613 Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 581-0714
This Warren Avenue spot offers legit shawarma, chicken burgers, shish kabob, and falafel sandwiches, in a setting that’s laid-back and comfortable. Order at the counter and grab a booth or take a meal to-go. Customers are also obsessed with the signature chicken burger.

