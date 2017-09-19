Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine and Drink in Dearborn

It’s no secret that Dearborn, with its significant Arab-American population, is metro Detroit’s epicenter when it comes to Middle Eastern food and culture. It’s easy to find great food at its many restaurants, bakeries, and markets.

Look beyond those destinations though and there is so much more to feast upon in this city just west of Detroit. Budget-friendly Italian sandwiches and imported goods, high-end Yemeni cafes, marvelous Mexican, and tasty Thai food — it’s all here. From classic restaurant Al-Ameer to gas station hot spot Taystee’s Burgers, below find 18 excellent spots to dine in Dearborn.

