Fill up on Mom’s Spaghetti, pancakes for the table, or Cuban-style burgers before or after a Tigers game

How to Eat and Drink Well Near Comerica Park

There are currently no signs that baseball season will be postpone in 2022, which is a good thing for Tigers fans. For the past couple of years, professional baseball (and the rest of the world) had to contend with the uncertainty of the pandemic. While anything could happen this spring, fans can rejoice that so far, Comerica Park and the Tigers are ready to take on the season.

It also means that fans should also get updated on the latest food and drink options in the area surrounding Comerica Park, including plenty of options in the fairly newly developed, so-called District Detroit that spans downtown and a portion of Cass Corridor — the growing entertainment district under Olympia Development. From takeout boxes of Mom’s Spaghetti, to pancakes for the table, and Cuban-style burgers, there’s a lot to catch up on before and after the big game.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.