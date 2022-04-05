 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2022

Where to Grab Sushi in Metro Detroit

The Hottest New Brunch Spots Around Detroit Right Now

The outside patio has sofas, stools that face a bar that also opens inside, and has a view of Comerica Park
Union Assembly, located near Comerica Park on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit has perfect views of the stadium.
GB in Detroit

How to Eat and Drink Well Near Comerica Park

Fill up on Mom’s Spaghetti, pancakes for the table, or Cuban-style burgers before or after a Tigers game

by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff
View as Map
Union Assembly, located near Comerica Park on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit has perfect views of the stadium.
| GB in Detroit
by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff

There are currently no signs that baseball season will be postpone in 2022, which is a good thing for Tigers fans. For the past couple of years, professional baseball (and the rest of the world) had to contend with the uncertainty of the pandemic. While anything could happen this spring, fans can rejoice that so far, Comerica Park and the Tigers are ready to take on the season.

It also means that fans should also get updated on the latest food and drink options in the area surrounding Comerica Park, including plenty of options in the fairly newly developed, so-called District Detroit that spans downtown and a portion of Cass Corridor — the growing entertainment district under Olympia Development. From takeout boxes of Mom’s Spaghetti, to pancakes for the table, and Cuban-style burgers, there’s a lot to catch up on before and after the big game.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Union Assembly

Copy Link
2131 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 636-6000
(313) 636-6000
Visit Website

The menu features Detroit-style pizza, triple pepper buffalo wings, macaroni and cheese, blood orange barbecue ribs, a variety of salads, and an extensive array of beers, wine, and cocktails like the Jobbie Nooner made with Tito’s Vodka, rosemary Demerara, and lime juice. On opening day, the restaurant opens at 8 a.m. with a number of specials, including, all-day DJ sets, Jell-O shots, breakfast sandwiches, house-made pastries, burgers, hot dogs, and kielbasas.

The second floor patio overlooks Woodward.
Union Assembly, located near Comerica Park on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit has perfect views of the stadium.
GB in Detroit

2. Mom's Spaghetti

Copy Link
2131 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 888-8388
(313) 888-8388
Visit Website

Place an order of spaghetti from this small window in an alley across the street from Comerica Park and eat it from its takeout box while walking about or dine in the spot’s tiny dining room. Options include spaghetti with or without meatballs (also available in vegan) or a “‘s’ghetti” sandwich with saucy noodles, melted mozzarella, and two thick slices of Texas toast.

The sign painted on the window of Mom’s Spaghetti in downtown Detroit
The window at Mom’s Spaghetti, where customers place an order of spaghetti to go or dining in in pocket-sized diner with limited seating.
Photo by Serena Maria Daniels

3. Frita Batidos Detroit

Copy Link
66 W Columbia St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 725-4100
(313) 725-4100
Visit Website

Situated on Columbia Street in downtown’s “District Detroit,” expect to see much of the same from the spot’s original Ann Arbor location — Cuban-style burgers, twice-fried plantains, hibiscus shakes, and churros, as well as game day specials. For opening day, the restaurant will be open at 9 a.m.

A rice bowl with some type of meat, coleslaw, and veggies sits next to a basket with a beef burger topped with fries and a fried egg. Michelle Gerard

Also Featured in:

4. Tin Roof Detroit

Copy Link
47 E Adams Ave St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 262-6114
(313) 262-6114
Visit Website

A restaurant, bar, and live music venue, Tin Roof’s Detroit spot is one of more than a dozen across the United States. The “Southern-inspired” menu — limited on game days — includes wings and tenders, street corn quesadilla, coney dogs, and Nashville hot chicken. There are also happy hour specials.

Also Featured in:

5. The Royce Detroit

Copy Link
Kales Building, 76 W Adams Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 481-2160
(313) 481-2160
Visit Website

This Grand Circus Park bar is a lively spot to enjoy a glass of wine before or after a game. Customers can sip their drinks while sampling a variety of imported charcuterie, cheeses, and marinated seafood.

A large, high-ceilinged wine bar with people gathering around the bar Gerrard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

6. Rusted Crow Detroit

Copy Link
78 W Adams Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 782-4751
(313) 782-4751
Visit Website

The full restaurant and bar affiliated with Dearborn Heights-based distillery Rusted Crow offers ample seating and options for dining and drinking. For food, there’s a variety of snacks like the portobello fries, guacamole, or the PB&J burger with a half-pound beef patty, brie, and Brussels sprouts with a peanut butter vinaigrette and fig marmalade. To drink, a menu of cocktails using the distillery’s spirits and lots of beers on tap and a decent wine list.

The interior of Rusted Crow Detroit with oversized barrels, exposed brink, wooden table tops, and black-colored seats.
The interior of Rusted Crow Detroit, a bar and restaurant facing Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit.
GB in Detroit

7. Vertical Wine Bar

Copy Link
1538 Centre St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 732-9463
(313) 732-9463
Visit Website

This classy wine-centric restaurant is located below street level in Harmonie Park. Vertical’s extensive wine list is accompanied by options like charcuterie boards, heirloom tomato and watermelon salad, and squash risotto.

The empty narrow interior with long wooden tables lined up against booths with mirrored walls reflecting red columns. Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

8. PAO Detroit

Copy Link
114 W Adams Ave Suite 200
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 816-0000
(313) 816-0000
Visit Website

Asian-influenced restaurant and bar Pao Detroit features a number of bites to satiate game-goers like gochujang shishito peppers, rock shrimp in chili-garlic sauce, and wagyu sliders, in addition to a variety of cocktails, an impressive wine list, Asian spirits, and bottle service. PAO Detroit will open at noon on opening day.

9. Basement Burger Bar

Copy Link
1326 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 818-3708
(313) 818-3708
Visit Website

Whether customers are in the mood for a straight-forward cheeseburger or a bison patty piled high with barbecue sauce and onion straws, there’s a burger here to suit the occasion. Customize a burger, or those who hate making tough choices in toppings can choose a house special like the pesto-mushroom burger or the avocado burger. For opening day, the spot is featuring a tent party. For $10, guests can party from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. under a heated tent, featuring drinks, tacos, multiple DJs, and games.

Also Featured in:

10. Karl's

Copy Link
1509 Broadway St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 855-2757
(313) 855-2757
Visit Website

The downtown diner with retro vibes and a chef-driven menu is great for groups on game day. Dig in on a plate of spaghetti with duck leg meatballs, a bountiful wedge salad topped with deviled eggs, crumbled bacon, creamy blue cheese dressing, and everything bagel spice, or a stack of pancakes for the table. To drink, there’s a trim menu of classic cocktails, wine, and craft beer.

A plate of spaghetti and meatballs in a white shallow bowl set on a paper placemat on a round white table with a glass of water and napkin holder on top
Spaghetti and meatballs from Karl’s, the retro-style diner helmed by chef Kate Williams in downtown Detroit.
Michelle Gerard

Also Featured in:

11. Wright & Company

Copy Link
1500 Woodward Ave floor 2
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-7711
(313) 962-7711
Visit Website

Open Tuesday through Saturday, on the second floor of a historic building, Wright & Co. has a seasonal menu of shared plates that’s paired with phenomenal cocktails, beer, wine, and cider. The menu features options like pork belly sliders, Maine crab cakes, and seared scallops.

People sit at tables inside the dining room at Wright &amp; Company which features red booths, a tin ceiling, and a bar with a painting of a boat hanging on the wall. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

12. The Brakeman and Penny Red’s

Copy Link
22 John R St
Detroit, MI 48226
Visit Website

Pick up a bucket of juicy fried chicken and buttery biscuits from Penny Red’s and then get situated in the Brakeman, a 200-seat beer hall with two bars next to the Shinola Hotel. Cocktails and beer is purchased here using tokens, which are sold at the door. For larger groups, Tap Tables are available for up to eight guests for $199 for the first hour and $25 per person for each additional hour.

A bar with a marquee listing beers and two brass taps.
The bar area inside The Brakeman, a beer hall, with adjoining fried chicken spot Penny’s Reds in downtown Detroit.
Michelle Gerard

Also Featured in:

13. Cornerstone Barrel House

Copy Link
1456 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 338-3238
(313) 338-3238
Visit Website

This restaurant and bar serves a strong selection of bourbon and whiskey and tasty tavern fare. The menu at Cornerstone Barrel House features beer and Better Made chip-battered fish and chips as well as Italian meatball sandwiches. Flat-screen TVs stretch along the back of the bar for fans outside of the stadium to catch the game.

The brick interior dining room and wood tables next to the bar at Cornerstone. Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

14. La Pecora Nera

Copy Link
1514 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 315-3040
(313) 315-3040
Visit Website

Headed to a day game? Enjoy a hearty lunch with a really great sandwich from La Pecora Nera. This small deli is mainly designed for to-go orders and offers a variety of filling Italian subs such as the caprese with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. The shop also offers breakfast, salads, and espresso drinks. La Pecora Nera is open daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Sundays.

An Italian sub with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. La Pecora Nera

Also Featured in:

15. Downtown Louie's Lounge

Copy Link
30 Clifford St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-1600
(313) 961-1600
Visit Website

This bar and restaurant at the quiet intersection of Griswold and Clifford streets offers excellent cocktails and slightly upscale American tavern food with a European twist, ranging from beer-battered fish and chips to steak tips to massive cheeseburgers. There also are cocktails and local brews.

The dining room of Downtown Louie’s includes a bar, a communal table, and second-floor seating Downtown Louie’s Lounge

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Mister Dips

Copy Link
19 E Grand River Ave, Parkers Alley
Detroit, MI 48226
Visit Website

Mister Dips’ menu is pretty spartan, with three types of burgers anchoring the list. For vegetarians, there’s the Impossible Dip, featuring a plant-based Impossible burger patty, plus a tomato slice and sprouts. There also are waffle fries and Dairy Dips — sweet soft-serve ice cream cones that come in several flavors. The restaurant also serves Dipsy Doozy (described as a “thick-aaazz shake”), and adult-only Boozy Doozy shakes, along with a few tapped beers. A three-course meal comes in under $20.

Four hands hold hamburgers Mister Dips

Also Featured in:

17. Vicente's

Copy Link
1250 Library St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-8800
(313) 962-8800
Visit Website

Mix and match tapas at Cuban hotspot Vicente’s. Expect options like chicken and beef empanadas, Spanish omelets, and ham-chicken croquettes for takeout or dine in. The restaurant also serves four styles of paella that are perfect for splitting with a group and an assortment of sangrias.

Also Featured in:

18. The Skip

Copy Link
The Belt
Detroit, MI 48226
Visit Website

This Belt Alley bar is a casual semi-outdoor venue for a craft beer and a shot, a frozen cocktail, or a variety of tropical boozy drinks before and after the game.

A colorful psychedelic mural is displayed in the alley looking out of the Skip. Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

19. Olin Bar & Kitchen

Copy Link
25 E Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 774-1190
(313) 774-1190
Visit Website

Olinan American-Mediterranean brasserie from restaurateur Holly McClain, opened in September 2020 in the former PuppetArt Theater building. The small plates and paella on the menu can be accompanied by a white, red, or rose; bottles or drafts; and a few cocktails. Eat at the bar or at a dining room table.

Also Featured in:

20. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

Copy Link
1230 Library St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 243-1230
(313) 243-1230
Visit Website

This downtown Detroit pizzeria serves New York-style slices with two different styles of service: Customers on the go can pick up a meal with to-go cocktails at the small carryout slice shop or dine in with full service and cocktails. The restaurant is currently open for outdoor and indoor dining at full capacity and also accepts online orders for carryout. Reservations are not required but are encouraged.

Pizza with a drizzle of dark red sauce across the top. Gerard + Belevender

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Union Assembly

2131 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
The second floor patio overlooks Woodward.
Union Assembly, located near Comerica Park on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit has perfect views of the stadium.
GB in Detroit

The menu features Detroit-style pizza, triple pepper buffalo wings, macaroni and cheese, blood orange barbecue ribs, a variety of salads, and an extensive array of beers, wine, and cocktails like the Jobbie Nooner made with Tito’s Vodka, rosemary Demerara, and lime juice. On opening day, the restaurant opens at 8 a.m. with a number of specials, including, all-day DJ sets, Jell-O shots, breakfast sandwiches, house-made pastries, burgers, hot dogs, and kielbasas.

2131 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 636-6000
Visit Website

2. Mom's Spaghetti

2131 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
The sign painted on the window of Mom’s Spaghetti in downtown Detroit
The window at Mom’s Spaghetti, where customers place an order of spaghetti to go or dining in in pocket-sized diner with limited seating.
Photo by Serena Maria Daniels

Place an order of spaghetti from this small window in an alley across the street from Comerica Park and eat it from its takeout box while walking about or dine in the spot’s tiny dining room. Options include spaghetti with or without meatballs (also available in vegan) or a “‘s’ghetti” sandwich with saucy noodles, melted mozzarella, and two thick slices of Texas toast.

2131 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 888-8388
Visit Website

3. Frita Batidos Detroit

66 W Columbia St, Detroit, MI 48201
A rice bowl with some type of meat, coleslaw, and veggies sits next to a basket with a beef burger topped with fries and a fried egg. Michelle Gerard

Situated on Columbia Street in downtown’s “District Detroit,” expect to see much of the same from the spot’s original Ann Arbor location — Cuban-style burgers, twice-fried plantains, hibiscus shakes, and churros, as well as game day specials. For opening day, the restaurant will be open at 9 a.m.

66 W Columbia St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 725-4100
Visit Website

4. Tin Roof Detroit

47 E Adams Ave St, Detroit, MI 48226

A restaurant, bar, and live music venue, Tin Roof’s Detroit spot is one of more than a dozen across the United States. The “Southern-inspired” menu — limited on game days — includes wings and tenders, street corn quesadilla, coney dogs, and Nashville hot chicken. There are also happy hour specials.

47 E Adams Ave St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 262-6114
Visit Website

5. The Royce Detroit

Kales Building, 76 W Adams Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
A large, high-ceilinged wine bar with people gathering around the bar Gerrard + Belevender

This Grand Circus Park bar is a lively spot to enjoy a glass of wine before or after a game. Customers can sip their drinks while sampling a variety of imported charcuterie, cheeses, and marinated seafood.

Kales Building, 76 W Adams Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 481-2160
Visit Website

6. Rusted Crow Detroit

78 W Adams Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
The interior of Rusted Crow Detroit with oversized barrels, exposed brink, wooden table tops, and black-colored seats.
The interior of Rusted Crow Detroit, a bar and restaurant facing Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit.
GB in Detroit

The full restaurant and bar affiliated with Dearborn Heights-based distillery Rusted Crow offers ample seating and options for dining and drinking. For food, there’s a variety of snacks like the portobello fries, guacamole, or the PB&J burger with a half-pound beef patty, brie, and Brussels sprouts with a peanut butter vinaigrette and fig marmalade. To drink, a menu of cocktails using the distillery’s spirits and lots of beers on tap and a decent wine list.

78 W Adams Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 782-4751
Visit Website

7. Vertical Wine Bar

1538 Centre St, Detroit, MI 48226
The empty narrow interior with long wooden tables lined up against booths with mirrored walls reflecting red columns. Gerard + Belevender

This classy wine-centric restaurant is located below street level in Harmonie Park. Vertical’s extensive wine list is accompanied by options like charcuterie boards, heirloom tomato and watermelon salad, and squash risotto.

1538 Centre St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 732-9463
Visit Website

8. PAO Detroit

114 W Adams Ave Suite 200, Detroit, MI 48226

Asian-influenced restaurant and bar Pao Detroit features a number of bites to satiate game-goers like gochujang shishito peppers, rock shrimp in chili-garlic sauce, and wagyu sliders, in addition to a variety of cocktails, an impressive wine list, Asian spirits, and bottle service. PAO Detroit will open at noon on opening day.

114 W Adams Ave Suite 200
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 816-0000
Visit Website

9. Basement Burger Bar

1326 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

Whether customers are in the mood for a straight-forward cheeseburger or a bison patty piled high with barbecue sauce and onion straws, there’s a burger here to suit the occasion. Customize a burger, or those who hate making tough choices in toppings can choose a house special like the pesto-mushroom burger or the avocado burger. For opening day, the spot is featuring a tent party. For $10, guests can party from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. under a heated tent, featuring drinks, tacos, multiple DJs, and games.

1326 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 818-3708
Visit Website

10. Karl's

1509 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226
A plate of spaghetti and meatballs in a white shallow bowl set on a paper placemat on a round white table with a glass of water and napkin holder on top
Spaghetti and meatballs from Karl’s, the retro-style diner helmed by chef Kate Williams in downtown Detroit.
Michelle Gerard

The downtown diner with retro vibes and a chef-driven menu is great for groups on game day. Dig in on a plate of spaghetti with duck leg meatballs, a bountiful wedge salad topped with deviled eggs, crumbled bacon, creamy blue cheese dressing, and everything bagel spice, or a stack of pancakes for the table. To drink, there’s a trim menu of classic cocktails, wine, and craft beer.

1509 Broadway St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 855-2757
Visit Website

11. Wright & Company

1500 Woodward Ave floor 2, Detroit, MI 48226
People sit at tables inside the dining room at Wright &amp; Company which features red booths, a tin ceiling, and a bar with a painting of a boat hanging on the wall. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Open Tuesday through Saturday, on the second floor of a historic building, Wright & Co. has a seasonal menu of shared plates that’s paired with phenomenal cocktails, beer, wine, and cider. The menu features options like pork belly sliders, Maine crab cakes, and seared scallops.

1500 Woodward Ave floor 2
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-7711
Visit Website

12. The Brakeman and Penny Red’s

22 John R St, Detroit, MI 48226
A bar with a marquee listing beers and two brass taps.
The bar area inside The Brakeman, a beer hall, with adjoining fried chicken spot Penny’s Reds in downtown Detroit.
Michelle Gerard

Pick up a bucket of juicy fried chicken and buttery biscuits from Penny Red’s and then get situated in the Brakeman, a 200-seat beer hall with two bars next to the Shinola Hotel. Cocktails and beer is purchased here using tokens, which are sold at the door. For larger groups, Tap Tables are available for up to eight guests for $199 for the first hour and $25 per person for each additional hour.

22 John R St
Detroit, MI 48226
Visit Website

13. Cornerstone Barrel House

1456 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
The brick interior dining room and wood tables next to the bar at Cornerstone. Gerard + Belevender

This restaurant and bar serves a strong selection of bourbon and whiskey and tasty tavern fare. The menu at Cornerstone Barrel House features beer and Better Made chip-battered fish and chips as well as Italian meatball sandwiches. Flat-screen TVs stretch along the back of the bar for fans outside of the stadium to catch the game.

1456 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 338-3238
Visit Website

14. La Pecora Nera

1514 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
An Italian sub with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. La Pecora Nera

Headed to a day game? Enjoy a hearty lunch with a really great sandwich from La Pecora Nera. This small deli is mainly designed for to-go orders and offers a variety of filling Italian subs such as the caprese with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. The shop also offers breakfast, salads, and espresso drinks. La Pecora Nera is open daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Sundays.

1514 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 315-3040
Visit Website

15. Downtown Louie's Lounge

30 Clifford St, Detroit, MI 48226
The dining room of Downtown Louie’s includes a bar, a communal table, and second-floor seating Downtown Louie’s Lounge

This bar and restaurant at the quiet intersection of Griswold and Clifford streets offers excellent cocktails and slightly upscale American tavern food with a European twist, ranging from beer-battered fish and chips to steak tips to massive cheeseburgers. There also are cocktails and local brews.

30 Clifford St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-1600
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Mister Dips

19 E Grand River Ave, Parkers Alley, Detroit, MI 48226
Four hands hold hamburgers Mister Dips

Mister Dips’ menu is pretty spartan, with three types of burgers anchoring the list. For vegetarians, there’s the Impossible Dip, featuring a plant-based Impossible burger patty, plus a tomato slice and sprouts. There also are waffle fries and Dairy Dips — sweet soft-serve ice cream cones that come in several flavors. The restaurant also serves Dipsy Doozy (described as a “thick-aaazz shake”), and adult-only Boozy Doozy shakes, along with a few tapped beers. A three-course meal comes in under $20.

19 E Grand River Ave, Parkers Alley
Detroit, MI 48226
Visit Website

17. Vicente's

1250 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226

Mix and match tapas at Cuban hotspot Vicente’s. Expect options like chicken and beef empanadas, Spanish omelets, and ham-chicken croquettes for takeout or dine in. The restaurant also serves four styles of paella that are perfect for splitting with a group and an assortment of sangrias.

1250 Library St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-8800
Visit Website

18. The Skip

The Belt, Detroit, MI 48226
A colorful psychedelic mural is displayed in the alley looking out of the Skip. Gerard + Belevender

This Belt Alley bar is a casual semi-outdoor venue for a craft beer and a shot, a frozen cocktail, or a variety of tropical boozy drinks before and after the game.

The Belt
Detroit, MI 48226
Visit Website

19. Olin Bar & Kitchen

25 E Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Olinan American-Mediterranean brasserie from restaurateur Holly McClain, opened in September 2020 in the former PuppetArt Theater building. The small plates and paella on the menu can be accompanied by a white, red, or rose; bottles or drafts; and a few cocktails. Eat at the bar or at a dining room table.

25 E Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 774-1190
Visit Website

20. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226
Pizza with a drizzle of dark red sauce across the top. Gerard + Belevender

This downtown Detroit pizzeria serves New York-style slices with two different styles of service: Customers on the go can pick up a meal with to-go cocktails at the small carryout slice shop or dine in with full service and cocktails. The restaurant is currently open for outdoor and indoor dining at full capacity and also accepts online orders for carryout. Reservations are not required but are encouraged.

1230 Library St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 243-1230
Visit Website

Related Maps