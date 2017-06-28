11 Premier Places for Pie in Detroit

Detroiters know how to whip up a good pie, scouring orchards and farms for the finest ingredients the Mitten has to offer.

These local institutions not only are known across the state, but several have garnered. national attention. Oprah called Lush Yummies Pies “a slice of heaven” and listed it on her list of favorite things in 2020. Sister Pie in West Village has taken the baking world by storm by creating rotating, seasonal dessert pies from salted maple to sour cherry. In Old Redford, golden, sweet potato pies have been the specialty at family-owned institution Sweet Potato Sensations for three decades.

Pie is good in any season, but shops tend to get busiest around the holidays. Around those dates, it’s always wise to give bakeries some notice by placing orders ahead of time. Whether a sweet slice a la mode is in order or savory meat pie to-go, here are 10 essential pie spots for a pie fix.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.