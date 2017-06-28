 clock menu more-arrow no yes
plum crumble pie
A glorious slice of plum crumble pie at Sister Pie in West Village.
Bill Addison

11 Premier Places for Pie in Detroit

Grab a slice or get 'em whole

by Eater Staff Updated
A glorious slice of plum crumble pie at Sister Pie in West Village.
| Bill Addison
by Eater Staff Updated

Detroiters know how to whip up a good pie, scouring orchards and farms for the finest ingredients the Mitten has to offer.

These local institutions not only are known across the state, but several have garnered. national attention. Oprah called Lush Yummies Pies “a slice of heaven” and listed it on her list of favorite things in 2020. Sister Pie in West Village has taken the baking world by storm by creating rotating, seasonal dessert pies from salted maple to sour cherry. In Old Redford, golden, sweet potato pies have been the specialty at family-owned institution Sweet Potato Sensations for three decades.

Pie is good in any season, but shops tend to get busiest around the holidays. Around those dates, it’s always wise to give bakeries some notice by placing orders ahead of time. Whether a sweet slice a la mode is in order or savory meat pie to-go, here are 10 essential pie spots for a pie fix.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Golden Fleece Restaurant

525 Monroe St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-7093
For the last half-century, the Dionysopoulos family has been serving Greek food and hospitality. One of the highlights on the menu is the savory spanakopita. Spinach, feta, phyllo dough — what’s not to love?

2. Lush Yummies Pie Co.

1520 Adelaide St
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 629-0625
Oprah called this Detroit company’s pie “a slice of heaven” but you don’t have to take her word for it. Get one online or from Meijer. The main attraction from this growing bakery operation is the lemon butta pie cup— a family recipe that’s the right balance of sweet, creamy, and tart. The bakery also has peach butta cobbler, and salted caramel lemon butta pie.

3. Sister Pie

8066 Kercheval St
Detroit, MI
(313) 447-5550
This West Village pastry gem charms tastebuds with its creative flavors. While the fillings are divine, it’s the crust that really sets Sister Pie apart. There are no soggy bottoms here. Just perfectly crisp, flaky, not-too-sweet pastry that lets the rest of the ingredients shine. Look out for seasonally rotating pies like sweet potato apple streusel, brandy pecan, and cranberry crumble, alongside the bakery’s year-round favorite — salted maple. During the pandemic, sidewalk sales are in order. Get there early before everything sells out.

A slice of pie collapsed on a plate with cherry filling falling out and a big dollop of fresh whipped cream on top. Bill Addison

4. Rock City Eatery

4216 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
313-265-3729
Long before it moved into Midtown, Rock City Eatery began as a cottage industry pie operation. Today, chef Nikita Sanches is staying true to its roots by keeping pies on the dessert menu. Edgy, seasonal combinations like peanut butter berry and Oreo cookies and cream keep regulars coming back.

A pie in a glass pie pastry stand. Michelle and Chris Gerard

5. Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 397-4050
Southern Smokehouse is known for its stellar barbecue and its Southern sides. There’s a delicious and popular cheesecake pecan pie on the menu too, blending smooth and crunchy with the right amount of brown sugar.

6. Scotty Simpsons Fish & Chips

22200 Fenkell St
Detroit, MI
(313) 533-0950
Best known for its Nova Scotian cod fish and chips, Brightmoor landmark Scotty Simpson's seasonal pies are the stars of the dessert menu. The selections alternate, but slices of banana cream pie and chocolate pies are among the usual suspects. Order it a la mode for something special.

A waitress with a black jacket, a pink patterned shirt, and blue bracelets carries a slice of banana cream pie in each hand. Michelle and Chris Gerard

7. Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery

25566 Five Mile Road
Redford Charter Twp, MI 48239
(313) 532-1181
Not to be upstaged by the sweet pie set, this 70-year-old Redford bakery sells a selection of traditional Scottish meat pies. The savory options range from cheese and onion to pork to macaroni and cheese. (There’s even a vegan option.) Ackroyd’s also offers a variety of Cornish pasties and sweets such as shortbreads and fern cakes.

A small meat pie with a crust top with a whole in the center Ackroyd’s [Courtesy photo]

8. Sweet Potato Sensations

17377 Lahser
Detroit, MI
(313) 532-7996
Sweet potatoes are the name of the game at this Detroit restaurant, which works hard to keep the legacy of George Washington Carver alive. Besides sweet potato pie, the Sweet Tooth menu also inclues a sugar-free version, sweet potato coconut pie, and a delectable lemon chess pie.

9. Achatz Handmade Pie Co.

17736 W 13 Mile Rd
Beverly Hills, MI
(248) 594-6111
A Michigan pie standard-bearer, Achatz has locations all over metro Detroit serving flaky, not-too-sweet crusted desserts filled with a wide range of fruits and creams. Of course, the Michigan 4-berry — filled with tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries — is a fan favorite. Get it in double crust form or with a crumb on top. Place an order online or drop in for a last-minute pastry indulgence.

10. Great Lakes Pot Pies

809 W 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 266-1160
Great Lakes Pot Pie, which opened in April 2020, grew exponentially as people were cooking from home. The company serves up fresh pot pies in a variety of flavors, trom classic chicken to beef stew, all handmade with local ingredients. The pies even come in gluten-free or vegan versions, and as bitesize pie chips that range from savory to sweet. There’s also apple and chocolate pecan pie to finish things off.

11. Miller's Orchard

14711 Clinton River Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48313
(586) 247-2487
Miller’s Orchard is a third-generation family-owned farm store that operates year round, with fresh baked goods in a variety of flowers. Choose from flavors such as blueberry, caramel apple nut, cherry, peachberry, rhubarb, and lemon meringue.

