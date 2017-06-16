 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A collection of antique serving platters of various sizes hanging on the walls of Walloon Lake Inn.
A collection of antique serving platters marries the old with the new at the Walloon Lake Inn, an 1890s lakeside inn that was fully renovated in 2014.
Stephanie N. Baker

Where to Dine and Drink in Petoskey

Tourism has been big business in this Northern Michigan town since the late 1800s. Here’s where to eat in 2022.

by Stacey Brugeman Updated
A collection of antique serving platters marries the old with the new at the Walloon Lake Inn, an 1890s lakeside inn that was fully renovated in 2014.
| Stephanie N. Baker
by Stacey Brugeman Updated

Headed up north? You aren’t alone. Travel to northern Michigan smashed records in 2020 and 2021, and 2022 already feels just as booked. We know that picnics on the boat, tossing a fresh catch on the grill, and fireside s’mores are often some of the most memorable meals in this stunning part of the state. But when the weather isn’t cooperating, Grandma and Grandpa are insisting on a date night, or a break is needed from that peak-week family reunion, these Petoskey restaurants are worth feigning cabin fever for.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Aamchi Mumbai Indian Cuisine

1129 US-31
Petoskey, MI 49770
(231) 622-8552
This Indian restaurant in the D&W shopping plaza on 31 North opened just a few months before the pandemic struck and has had a steady stream of fans since. While Bhim and Yavraj Basel — the father-son team behind the restaurant — continue to keep the indoor dining room closed, that doesn’t stop in-the-know locals from calling in their orders for chicken tikka masala, garlic naan, and the tandoori mixed grill. A huge section of the menu is dedicated to vegetarian entrees, perfect for planning the next veggie korma picnic.

A to-go picnic of tandoori mixed grill, vegetable korma, paratha, and rice from Aamchi Mumbai.
Stacey Brugeman for Eater

2. 1911 Restaurant

1549 Glendale Ave
Petoskey, MI 49770
(231) 347-2410
Those looking to step back in time — to an era when summer residents arrived by lake steamer and rail — should head to historic Bay View. While many visitors whiz past this historic neighborhood assuming that it’s private, The Terrace Inn and 1911 Restaurant are open to the public. Locals know to grab a seat on the porch, a glass of Michigan wine from the restaurant’s vast selection, and place an order of the parmesan crusted planked whitefish.

3. Palette Bistro

321 Bay St
Petoskey, MI
(231) 348-3321
Looking for a view of the Bay? Palette Bistro is the place to be. Summertime guests love the seafood paella — studded with mussels, shrimp, scallops, and house-made chorizo — which goes especially well with any of the wines from the Spanish section of the restaurant’s Old World wine list. Palette Bistro offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and is especially lauded for its happy hour — when the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant offers $5 cocktails and glasses of wine and specials on small plates.

4. Beards Brewery

207 A Howard St
Petoskey, MI
(231) 753-2221
Pizza and beer is a pretty classic pairing. Even better? Scratch made pizza, house brewed beer, and a view of Little Traverse Bay. The wild mushroom pie at this locally loved brewery is loaded with marinated mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, and a garlic cream sauce and is especially good with their Deez Nutz brown ale. Not drinking? Beard’s recently got in on the non-alcoholic game by launching Michigan Hop Water, a carbonated hopped tea. The brewery offers indoor seating, but their open-air bar with views of Lake Michigan is optimal.

Peter Manthei for Beards Brewery

5. Chandler's

215 Howard St
Petoskey, MI
(231) 347-2981
Over the past 20-plus years, Chandler’s has become a Petoskey institution. Located behind the historic Symons General Store, owner Chandler Symons and his team serve some of the best special occasion plates in town. Think oysters on the half shell or seared Hudson Valley foie gras to start, followed by, when in season, north Atlantic halibut with fresh favas, artichokes, arugula, and saba. Don’t skip dessert, especially Chandler’s spiffed up version of a hummer — the kahlua, rum, and ice cream cocktail that originated in Detroit. The restaurant is currently offering indoor seating in the main dining room and the wine cellar, as well as a seasonal patio in the alley between the two.

6. Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant

309 Petoskey St
Petoskey, MI
(231) 348-3299
Craving Mexican food? Make a beeline for Jose’s. Together with his sister and wife, José Lopez (originally from León, Mexico) has been turning out made-to-order guacamole, pork tamales, chile rellenos, and flan since late 2005. Bonus: José himself greets customers and takes orders with what’s gotta be the biggest smile in northern Michigan hospitality. Jose’s Authentic Mexican is currently offering takeout and indoor dining, but they do not have a liquor license.

7. Thai Orchid

433 E Mitchell St
Petoskey, MI
(231) 487-9900
For more than 14 years, the Vangyi family — Hmong Americans originally from Laos — have been sharing their love of spicy food from Southeast Asia with Petoskey residents. While the pad Thai and other noodle dishes are their best-selling menu items, regulars know to try the Tom Yum soup, cucumber salad, or fish curry. During the summer months, don’t miss the iced Thai tea or coffee. At press time, Thai Orchid remained committed to takeout only.

8. Tap 30 Pourhouse

422 E Mitchell St
Petoskey, MI
(231) 881-9572
Named for the number of beers offered on draft, this tap house on the north side of Mitchell Street is a must-visit for the serious suds lover. Run by the same sommelier who operates Pour Kitchen and Bar next door, the selections include a few imported gems (the Schöfferhofer grapefruit radler and the Duvel single-fermentaed golden were recently on tap) but focus primarily on pours from the Great Lakes state. Bellying up to their bar is a good way to taste beers, ciders, or hard seltzers that are either not being canned or bottled or are otherwise from beyond this section of northern Michigan. Get over there and taste the Alpena-made Austin Brothers Nytro Murkus Double IPA before the keg is kicked. Tap 30 also offers a full pub menu, indoors or out.

Ten of the 30 taps at Tap 30 Pourhouse in Petoskey.
Yelp

9. Pour Kitchen & Bar

Suite 5, E Mitchell St UNIT 5
Petoskey, MI 49770
(231) 881-9800
Ask avid home cooks where they like to eat on their night off and Pour is a common answer. Maine lobster tail served with celery root soubise, Iberico chorizo, and an almond gremolata with sumac, Michigan rabbit loin with king trumpet mushrooms, fiddleheads, a morel cream, and pickled mustard seeds, are just a few of the specialities to have come from the scratch kitchen of chef Colin Campbell. Be sure to pair these and other beautiful menu items with wines from sommelier Todd Chinnock’s well-curated list. Chinnock lists some 55 selections by the glass or half glass, including some harder-to-land allocations that he has worked hard to bring to northern Michigan.

Rabbit loin with king trumpet mushrooms, fiddleheads, a morel cream, and pickled mustard seeds from chef Colin at Pour.
Colin Campbell, Executive Chef, Pour Kitchen & Bar

10. Sam’s Graces Cafe

324 E Mitchell St
Petoskey, MI 49770
(231) 489-8278
Mid-pandemic, Sam’s Graces made the move from Harbor Springs to Petoskey and residents of Little Traverse Bay’s south side could not be more thrilled. While the café offers everything from brick-oven pizzas to cocktails, it’s breakfast at Sam’s Graces that fans seem most excited about. Try their eggs benedict, which includes a house-made English muffin and smoked ham from northern Michigan’s beloved Plath’s

11. The Back Lot Beer Garden

425 Michigan St
Petoskey, MI 49770
(231) 881-9933
This collection of food trucks off of an alley between Mitchell and Michigan streets is Petoskey’s answer to Traverse City’s wildly popular Little Fleet. Visitors can make the tough call between things like gyros from Mim’s Mobile Grill, fish and chips from the Reel Deal, or the popular smoked potato tacos from Happy’s Taco Shop.

12. Julienne Tomatoes

421 Howard St
Petoskey, MI
(231) 439-9250
Petoskey residents have been loyal fans of Julienne Tomatoes since the sandwich shop first opened 25 years ago. Beloved for their turkey club sandwich, tomato basil soup, and commitment to area farms such as Bear Creek Organic, the Howard street icon is ideal for stocking up for picnic material here. Julienne Tomatoes offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as curbside pickup.

13. Vintage Chophouse & Wine Bar

3600 Village Harbor Dr
Petoskey, MI 49770
(844) 717-2072
The Inn at Bay Harbor, which opened in 1998 just four miles west of downtown Petoskey, feels like it’s always been there. The resort mirrors San Diego’s historic Hotel del Coronado, an iconic property that dates to the late 1800s—the same vintage as the dawn of Petoskey tourism. For those who didn’t nab a room, booking a table at the Vintage Chophouse is another great way to experience this stunning hotel. The menu offers something for every appetite such as the burger that comes with truffle jack cheese and Vidalia onion jam and the 20-ounce bone-in cowboy ribeye. Don’t miss the wine list — which includes two different vertical offerings. Vintage has seating indoors and outdoors, as well as cocktails to-go for those who just want to wander the docks, which are home to some of the most jaw-dropping yachts this side of southern California.

14. Walloon Lake Inn

4178 West St
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
(231) 535-2999
The Walloon Lake Inn has been a special culinary destination for decades, but a change in ownership and a remodel in 2014 made the historic inn “next level.” Now one of the most sultry dining rooms in northern Michigan, this lakeside gem might just be the hottest reservation in town…er, 10 minutes south of town. While the space screams steakhouse, it’s the John Cross whitefish that is most popular. With a panko parmesan crust, summer squash, a lemon beurre blanc, and capers it’s a lovely taste of the Fresh Coast and a storied Charlevoix-based fishery. The Walloon Lake Inn offers indoor and patio seating, both of which overlook Walloon’s stunning sunsets.

Image provided by the Walloon Lake Inn

