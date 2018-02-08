 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Golden brown glazed paczki in an open box on paczki day in Hamtramck.
A dozen paczki from Hamtramck, Michigan.
Stock Detroit

Where to Find Plump, Pillowy Paczki in Metro Detroit

Spots that embrace the Fat Tuesday mania with classic flavors

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
A dozen paczki from Hamtramck, Michigan.
| Stock Detroit
by Serena Maria Daniels Updated

Beginning bright and early on Tuesday, February 21, many metro Detroiters will make the annual journey to their bakery of choice, braving long lines for that pivotal pre-Lenten Polish indulgence — the paczek. Regardless of whose Polish or Catholic, the plump and pillowy fried dough treats savored on Paczki Day are a delicacy widely enjoyed.

Some spots are already slinging paczki early for those who desire to avoid the Fat Tuesday frenzy, while others will bide their time until the official day. Below, find a guide to spots that are sure to be serving the pastries. Hamtramck mainstay New Palace continues to make the cut as well as Detroit favorites like Donut Villa, and plenty of ‘burb bakeries too. Meanwhile, New Martha Washington has gone out of business, however, the space’s new tenant, Dos Locos Tacos has recently added a pastry chef to the mix, who will offer fans a limited line of paczki for those who can’t get over the ritual of picking them up from the iconic location. For gluten-free, vegan, baked, and cannoli cream-filled paczki make sure to check out the non-traditional paczki map.

Below, Eater has assembled a guide to options for ordering. It’s important to order sooner, rather than later as many bakeries and establishments have strict deadlines. Eater Detroit will be regularly updating the list as new options or details become available. Email detroit@eater.com if there’s something we’ve missed.

Dos Locos Tacos

In any other setting, the idea of perusing a taco shop for a box of paczki might seem counter-intuitive, but when it’s a taqueria in Hamtramck, all bets are off. Chicago native Maryrose Moses has recently relocated to Michigan and has stepped in to help out in the kitchen at Dos Locos Tacos. Moses is a professional pastry chef and, in additional to prepping tacos, baking bolillos, and making empanadas, she’s using the space to test her own venture, Side Eye Pie, and is planning to offer a small run of paczki. Be sure to check out the spot’s social media for updates.

10337 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 872-6838
(313) 872-6838

Consider New Palace ground zero for Paczki Day. For many Fat Tuesday revelers it’s the place to get those plump Polish pastries. The shop offers just about every flavor under the sun, along with the bakery’s 2023 flavor, Orange Creamski, made with orange cream buttercream topped with an orange sugar candy. This shop (like many Polish bakeries) is already selling — and shipping — paczki. Pre-orders for the official Paczki Day are strongly recommended and lines are guaranteed, so get there early. The doors typically open around 3 a.m.

9833 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 875-1334
(313) 875-1334
Customers line up beneath the red awning of New Palace Bakery on a cloudy Paczki Day. Michelle and Chris Gerard

This Hamtramck doughnut shop oozes Americana charm and pulls out all the stops on Paczki Day with classic flavors like custard, cherry, and chocolate cream. The shop uses vegetable shortening, so the pastries are halal. The burek pastries are also a good bet. Place orders by phone.

11300 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 368-9214
(313) 368-9214
The pink exterior and wood awning for the Family Donut Shop in Hamtramck. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Although known for its apple fritters, this Ferndale doughnut shop offers classic fruit and cream-filled paczki on Fat Tuesday. The shop accepts pre-orders ahead of the holiday. It’s also conveniently located on the same block as Christine’s Cuisine, a well-loved restaurant serving Polish favorites like pierogi, smoked sausage, and kapusta.

741 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 545-7295
(248) 545-7295

Woodward Avenue’s cash-only doughnut shop is currently taking pre-orders for Fat Tuesday with options like apple, custard, buttercream, and lemon-filled paczki. The shop will accept walk-ins starting at 4 a.m. on February 21.

28173 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 542-4653
(248) 542-4653
The blue-striped exterior of Donut Cutter is shown from the parking lot facing Woodward on a sunny day. Brenna Houck

All three metro Detroit locations of Daily Dozen are taking pre-orders for five dozen or more classic paczki in flavors like apple, lemon, custard, and strawberry. Walk-in on February 21 to pick up a box or a loose paczek. Be sure to also check on individual store opening times as they may vary.

32701 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 439-0068
(248) 439-0068

Known for its creative flavors and colorful toppings, Avon Donuts in Pontiac offers a mix of classic and funky flavors on Paczki Day with fillings like blueberry, raspberry, cherry, and cheesecake. Call ahead to find out when the shop will begin taking pre-orders.

45324 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 333-2121
(248) 333-2121

With locations in Rochester and Troy, Knapp’s has the metro area pretty well covered with a variety of fruit and cream filled paczki. The bakeries are currently accepting pre-orders for traditional flavors like strawberry, raspberry, apple, buttercream, and cherry paczki, but customers can also stop and pick up anything that is already in stock.

6057 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085
(248) 813-8370
(248) 813-8370

Warren’s Italian bake shop is best known for its cannoli cream filled twist on traditional paczki, but standard-bearing flavors like raspberry, apple, lemon, and chocolate custard can be found here as well. Pick up the traditional varieties as singles or grab a dozen. They’re available throughout the month of February in the lead up to Fat Tuesday.

29100 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48093
(586) 777-9010
(586) 777-9010

This Eastpointe bakery is a favorite for paczki fanatics on the east side. The paczki are bigger than average and come glazed or powdered sugar-dusted with fillings like casada cheesecake.

17530 E 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe, MI 48021
(586) 776-6450
(586) 776-6450

Pietrzyk Pierogi is accepting online pre-orders for 2023 beginning Wednesday, February 1. Pickups will be available 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, February 20 or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. Pierogi of the Month Club members can also begin placing early pre-orders on January 25. In addition to classic flavors like raspberry and blueberry, Pietrzyk Pierogi will bring back its more creative, signature options like strawberry-jalapeño. Individual pazcki go for $4 or $36 for a dozen. In addition, Pączki Parfaits are returning and are made with Michigan blueberries, cherries and apples with vanilla custard, and pączki and graham cracker crumbles for $9 for a 16-ounce cup. Pietrzyk Pierogi will also host its annual Pączki Pop-Up at Detroit City Distillery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 18, when pąckzi and pierogi, as well as sample some of DCD’s Packzi Day Vodka, will be on hand. From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, the party will continue with a special brunch at Urbanrest Brewing Company in Ferndale featuring pierogi, kielbasa, pączki waffles and more.

1429 Gratiot Ave #109, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 614-9393
(313) 614-9393
A bunch of sugar dusted paczki in a metal pan. Pietrzyk Pierogi [Official photo]

Southwest Detroit fried dough mainstay Donut Villa will have a sizable supply of paczki on hand throughout Fat Tuesday in flavors like lemon, apple, raspberry, and custard. The original location is currently closed for renovations, however, fans can still get their fix across the street in the Hacienda Building at 6016 W Vernor where the ownership has set up a temporary space.

5875 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 849-4752
(313) 849-4752
The brown brick exterior of Donut Villa is shown on a sunny day. Brenna Houck

Elliott’s Bakery in Trenton accepts paczki pre-orders by phone in classic flavors like apple, custard, lemon, and raspberry. Be sure to follow Elliott’s social media for updates on when preorders will commence.

2636 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 676-1940
(734) 676-1940

Sugarr Donuts in Wyandotte is taking pre-orders for paczki in flavors like apple, lemon, raspberry, and custard as well and more creative alternatives like peanut butter and jelly, creme brulee, and cannoli cream.

19115 West Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183
(734) 672-7275
(734) 672-7275

Donut Kastle will be slinging paczki now through Fat Tuesday primarily in custard and raspberry flavors.

24555 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180
(734) 946-8436
(734) 946-8436

Iversen’s Bakery in Dearborn doesn’t use lard to make its paczki so they’re technically halal. They come in flavors like lemon curd and raspberry jam as well as cannoli cream.

22041 W Outer Dr, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 563-5161
(313) 563-5161

One of the last in a line of venerable West Warren Avenue bakeries, Chene Modern goes all out for Paczki Day with flavors like apricot, prune, blueberry, and even strawberry cheesecake. The best part? They’re already available for those who want to get a head start on the Mardi Gras festivities. The doors usually at 5 a.m. on Fat Tuesday.

17041 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48228
(313) 582-0700
(313) 582-0700

This Dearborn bakeshop is known for its Eastern European pastries and draws a line on Fat Tuesday for its plump, golden paczki served with a variety of fruit fillings. Place orders ahead of time for two dozen or more paczki or plan a visit starting at 6:30 a.m. on Fat Tuesday.

1532 N Telegraph Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 562-0986
(313) 562-0986

This family-owned Polish establishment in Livonia features all of the classic fruit fillings like prune, apple, and raspberry are available alongside margarita cheesecake and cannoli cream. Pick up a paczek anytime between now and Fat Tuesday.

28418 Joy Rd, Livonia, MI 48150
(734) 425-2060
(734) 425-2060

Favored for its cinnamon rolls and other handmade delights, on Paczki Day this Livonia bakeshop gets busy with an influx of customers seeking out this special Polish treat. Pre-order and beat the rush.

13931 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 425-8569
(734) 425-8569

