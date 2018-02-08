Where to Find Plump, Pillowy Paczki in Metro Detroit

Beginning bright and early on Tuesday, February 21, many metro Detroiters will make the annual journey to their bakery of choice, braving long lines for that pivotal pre-Lenten Polish indulgence — the paczek. Regardless of whose Polish or Catholic, the plump and pillowy fried dough treats savored on Paczki Day are a delicacy widely enjoyed.

Some spots are already slinging paczki early for those who desire to avoid the Fat Tuesday frenzy, while others will bide their time until the official day. Below, find a guide to spots that are sure to be serving the pastries. Hamtramck mainstay New Palace continues to make the cut as well as Detroit favorites like Donut Villa, and plenty of ‘burb bakeries too. Meanwhile, New Martha Washington has gone out of business, however, the space’s new tenant, Dos Locos Tacos has recently added a pastry chef to the mix, who will offer fans a limited line of paczki for those who can’t get over the ritual of picking them up from the iconic location. For gluten-free, vegan, baked, and cannoli cream-filled paczki make sure to check out the non-traditional paczki map.

Below, Eater has assembled a guide to options for ordering. It’s important to order sooner, rather than later as many bakeries and establishments have strict deadlines. Eater Detroit will be regularly updating the list as new options or details become available. Email detroit@eater.com if there’s something we’ve missed.