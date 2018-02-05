Try These Twists on Classic Paczki in Metro Detroit

Paczki Day in metro Detroit has grown well beyond its Polish roots into a regional holiday when pastry obsessives can indulge in filled and fried desserts. Throughout the area bakeshops open their doors early on Fat Tuesday and welcome in the hungry doughnut-seeking hordes. This pan-cultural celebration has naturally led to some unique spins beyond the traditional fillings.

While plum and rose are always a treat, find below a guide to alternative takes on the classic Polish doughnut. In recent years, we’ve seen an uptick in the availability of gluten-free and vegan paczki options in metro Detroit. This year, we’re also seeing some establishments inviting the public to weigh in on unique flavors they’d like to see, as well as an opportunity to make your own paczki. From bacon topped to cannoli cream-filled to miso caramel with matcha, here are the twists to taste on Tuesday, February 21. Place an order ahead of time or plan to arrive early and wait in line on Paczki Day. These pastries won’t stick around for long. For traditional bakeries and flavors check out the classic paczki guide.