A paczek covered in frosting and cereal toppings Union Joints

Try These Twists on Classic Paczki in Metro Detroit

From vegan and gluten-free treats to alternative flavors, there’s something for everyone on Paczki Day

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
Union Joints

Paczki Day in metro Detroit has grown well beyond its Polish roots into a regional holiday when pastry obsessives can indulge in filled and fried desserts. Throughout the area bakeshops open their doors early on Fat Tuesday and welcome in the hungry doughnut-seeking hordes. This pan-cultural celebration has naturally led to some unique spins beyond the traditional fillings.

While plum and rose are always a treat, find below a guide to alternative takes on the classic Polish doughnut. In recent years, we’ve seen an uptick in the availability of gluten-free and vegan paczki options in metro Detroit. This year, we’re also seeing some establishments inviting the public to weigh in on unique flavors they’d like to see, as well as an opportunity to make your own paczki. From bacon topped to cannoli cream-filled to miso caramel with matcha, here are the twists to taste on Tuesday, February 21. Place an order ahead of time or plan to arrive early and wait in line on Paczki Day. These pastries won’t stick around for long. For traditional bakeries and flavors check out the classic paczki guide.

Pietrzyk Pierogi

Pietrzyk Pierogi is accepting online pre-orders for 2023 beginning Wednesday, February 1. Pickups will be available 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, February 20 or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. Pierogi of the Month Club members can also begin placing early pre-orders on January 25. In addition to classic flavors like raspberry and blueberry, Pietrzyk Pierogi will bring back its more creative, signature options like strawberry-jalapeño. Individual pazcki go for $4 or $36 for a dozen. In addition, Pączki Parfaits are returning and are made with Michigan blueberries, cherries and apples with vanilla custard, and pączki and graham cracker crumbles for $9 for a 16-ounce cup. Pietrzyk Pierogi will also host its annual Pączki Pop-Up at Detroit City Distillery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 18, when pąckzi and pierogi, as well as sample some of DCD’s Packzi Day Vodka, will be on hand. From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, the party will continue with a special brunch at Urbanrest Brewing Company in Ferndale featuring pierogi, kielbasa, pączki waffles and more.

1429 Gratiot Ave #109, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 614-9393
(313) 614-9393
A bunch of sugar dusted paczki in a metal pan. Pietrzyk Pierogi [Official photo]

Rose's Fine Food

Charming East Jefferson diner Rose’s Fine Foods makes its divine paczki with potato batter. For 2023, the paczki crew are still testing out flavors, but in the meantime, folks can learn the fundamentals of making their own paczki when Rose’s hosts a paczki-making class, taking place February 17 and 19. For $150, participants can learn how to make dough, proof, fry, fill, and glaze a paczek, using founder Molly Mitchell’s Polish mother’s recipe. Guests will be able to take their creations home, along with the recipe so they can test it out anytime. Those who prefer not to get their hands messy in the kitchen are encouraged to check back on Rose’s social media for updates on flavors and pre-orders.

10551 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 822-2729
(313) 822-2729
Two paczki covered with white icing and sprinkles of poppy seed and rose petals. Michelle Gerard

New Palace Bakery

Consider New Palace ground zero for Paczki Day. For many Fat Tuesday revelers it’s the place to get those plump Polish pastries. The shop offers just about every flavor under the sun and is adding Centennial Brew coffee-flavored buttercream to its roster for 2022 in honor of Hamtramck’s 100th anniversary. This shop (like many Polish bakeries) is already selling — and shipping — paczki. Pre-orders for the official Paczki Day are strongly recommended and lines are guaranteed, so get there early. The doors typically open around 3 a.m.

9833 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 875-1334
(313) 875-1334
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also featured in:

Small's

Take a locally-made Hamtramck paczek, fill it with flavored alcohol (blueberry vodka, vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, etc.) and add a straw — that’s the simple, boozy recipe for an annual Small’s bar tradition called the Paczki Bomb. The alcohol-infused pastries are available beginning at 10 a.m. and sell out quickly, so get there early and prepare for day drinking. In addition, Polish fried rice will also be on hand for folks needing a little nourishment as well as several live musical performances including Eastside Elvis and the Motor City Mafia, Polka Floyd, and Eastside Still Alive.

10339 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 873-1117
(313) 873-1117
A bartender pours liquor into a raspberry paczki with a straw. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Tringali's Bakery

Warren’s Italian bake shop is best known for its cannoli cream filled twist on traditional paczki, but standard-bearing flavors like raspberry, apple, lemon, and chocolate custard can be found here as well. This month, the bake shop also features a paczek filled with cappuccino cream. Pick up the traditional varieties as singles or grab a dozen. They’re available throughout the month of February in the lead up to Fat Tuesday.

29100 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48093
(586) 777-9010
(586) 777-9010

Gluten Free Specialties

Folks who can’t eat gluten deserve paczki too. That’s where Gluten Free Specialties comes in. Customers can place orders online and select between 10 traditional, but celiac-friendly flavors like custard, vanilla cream, lemon, and raspberry, available in four-packs for $16.96.

1928 Star-Batt Dr D, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
(248) 860-0680
(248) 860-0680
A chocolate and custard-filled gluten free paczki sliced in half. Gluten Free Specialties

Honcho Latin Street Food & Coffee

Union Joints restaurant group is asking fans to come up with the most creative paczki flavor ideas with its Paczki Madness promotion. Beginning the week of January 22, the hospitality group opened up round one of voting on 16 different possible flavors, including Derby Mint Julep, Black Forest, Banana Split, and more. Customers can place their votes for the bracket-style competition via the Instagram stories posted on the profiles associated with the brand’s restaurants: Honcho, Union Rec, and Vinsetta Garage. Two winning flavors, along with pre-sale details, will be announced on February 9 on social media and will be included in four-packs that will be available for sale at select locations.

3 E Church St, City of the Village of Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 707-3793
(248) 707-3793

Cantoro Italian Market

Cantoro Italian Market in Plymouth infuses its plump and powdered sugar-dusted paczki with plenty of cannoli cream and tiramisu fillings, along with all the classics. The cannoli and tiramisu varieties will be available starting February 6, however, pre-orders can be placed now. Traditional flavors include: custard, raspberry, lemon, and apple and will be available on February 15.

15550 N Haggerty Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 420-1100
(734) 420-1100

Rumi's Passion

Rumi’s Passion is known for its gluten-free and, often, dairy-free pastries and the shop is offering both for Paczki Day patrons with dietary restrictions and sensitive stomachs. Paczki will be on hand between Friday, February 17 through Fat Tuesday. The following flavors will be dairy-free this year: custard with chocolate topping, cream with chocolate topping, chocolate cream with chocolate topping, raspberry glazed, apple glazed, lemon with powdered sugar, and blueberry with powdered sugar. A single paczek will go for $3.95 each or $39.50 a dozen.

41106 Five Mile Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 335-7145
(734) 335-7145

Chene Modern Bakery

Chene Modern goes all out for Paczki Day with flavors like apricot, prune, blueberry, and more creative options like strawberry cheesecake. The best part? They’re already available for those who want to get a head start on the Mardi Gras festivities.

17041 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48228
(313) 582-0700
(313) 582-0700

Iversen's Bakery

Iversen’s Bakery in Dearborn doesn’t use lard to make its paczki so they’re technically halal. They come in flavors like lemon curd and raspberry jam as well as the famed cannoli cream.

22041 W Outer Dr, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 563-5161
(313) 563-5161

Sugarr Donuts

Sugarr Donuts in Wyandotte is taking pre-orders for creative alternatives like peanut butter and jelly, creme brulee, and cannoli cream.

19115 West Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183
(734) 672-7275
(734) 672-7275

Related Maps