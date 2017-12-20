 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Steak with sides of food plated on round dishes. Frame

Ring in the New Year With These Detroit Restaurants and Bars

Where to dine, toast, and celebrate for the very last night of 2022

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
Frame

New Year’s Eve is almost upon us and Detroit restaurants and bars are bracing for the conclusion of 2022. Below, find a roundup of some of the best bets for a final meal of the year, a place to ring in 2023 in style, and to cheers to better things to come. Note that many reservations are non-refundable, so be sure to make decisions accordingly.

Eater Detroit is doing its best to keep this list updated with new options as menus become available. Email detroit@eater.com if there’s something we’ve missed.

Frame

This year’s NYE theme at Frame is Italian Venetian Carnevale, featuring a five-course dinner prepared by chefs Gabriel and Gabriela Botezan. Guests are encouraged to don carnevale masks and their finest attire garb while dining on carpaccio alla cipriani and baccala montecatto, sipping Prosecco, and enjoying live music. Tickets go for $175 per-person. Reservations lock in parties of up to eight people. For an a la carte steakhouse experience, the Frame Bar side of the space is also accepting reservations. Guests can order filet mignon, 28-day, dry-aged New York strips or ribeyes, pommes purée with truffle butter, steak tartare, house-made chips and dip — with optional caviar — wedge salads, as well as cocktails, beer, and wine from the bar.

23839 John R Rd #2, Hazel Park, MI 48030
selection of seafood on ice Frame

Voyager

Voyager (600 Vester St., Ferndale) — The Ferndale seafood spot and oyster bar will be continuing its “Feast of Many Fishes” seafood-heavy menu for NYE available for pickup, featuring takeaway options ranging from $60 to $165. In addition, guests can make reservations to dine during the evening before heading out to the parties.

600 Vester Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 658-4999
(248) 658-4999

Petty Cash

Enjoy a classy night on the Avenue of Fashion this NYE with a four-course dining experience curated by chef Dominic McCord. Dinner reservations are available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. while the party will continue 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with DJs spinning and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Dinner reservations go for $85 and include a welcome cocktail. Upscale casual, to cocktail attire required.

20050 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 380-6336
(313) 380-6336

Freya

A lavish multi-course meal is featured at this Milwaukee Junction destination. Prepaid tickets go for $150 per person and accommodate parties of two to six.

2929 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 351-5544
(313) 351-5544
The interior of Freya restaurant in Milwaukee Junction, Detroit, Michigan. GB in Detroit

Oak & Reel

Italian seafood-centric Milwaukee Junction eatery Oak & Reel is featuring a prix fixe menu for $105 per person for three courses or $140 per person for four courses, which include a sparkling toast. Menu includes several of the restaurant’s staples, as well as a limited number of special holiday dishes. Guests can book now via Tock.

2921 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 270-9600
(313) 270-9600
facade of oak and reel Oak and Reel

Spot Lite Detroit

A black tie, all-night House Party will take place at east side favorite Spot Lite this NYE. Doors open at 9 p.m. and close at 4 a.m. — perfect timing for the late night club kids out there. Tickets are required and go for $50 (plus a small processing fee).

2905 Beaufait St #4, Detroit, MI 48207

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

East side gem Coriander is offering up a New Orleans-style seafood boil featuring Dungeness crab Legs, sweet gulf shrimp, PEI mussels, crawdaddies, andouille sausage, red skin potatoes and corn, and for dipping, house-made sourdough bread. The meal also includes locally-produced greens, star fruit, pear, pomegranate, roasted beets, and champagne vinaigrette. For dessert, sugared cranberry chocolate tart with a hazelnut crust. Special NYE cocktails will be on hand as well. Dinner service runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available for $100 per person. Throw in a dozen oysters for $40.

14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 822-4434
(313) 822-4434

Willis Show Bar

Willis Show Bar is hosting luxurious New Year’s Eve celebration featuring hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live soul, funk, and pop music by The At Will Band featuring Al’Exist, surprise guests, as well as

DJ M.I.A. providing tracks for the dance floor, plus a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets go from $125 to lock in a bar stool for one to $1,400 for a table for eight.

4156 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 788-7469
(313) 788-7469

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

Reservations are now available for a five-course tasting menu for $150 per person at SheWolf for parties of up to eight. The menu includes capellini, choice of cotechino or caviale, agnolotti tartufo bianco parmigiano or linguine fra diavolo, costolette di manzo or merluzzo, and for dessert torta di crespelle or gelato di castagna. Folks who reserve a late seating will receive a complimentary toast at midnight.

438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3992
(313) 315-3992

Grey Ghost

Grey Ghost in Brush Park is offering a five-course, pre-fixe menu for $125 per person, with an optional beverage pairing for $45. Reservations can be made via Resy.

47 Watson St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 262-6534
(313) 262-6534

Bar Pigalle

Tickets are going fast for this Eater Award-winning bar and restaurant in Brush Park but there 5 p.m. seatings are still available. Tickets go for $95 per person and include a four-course menu served family style. Each seating has a firm two-hour time limit. Prepaid reservations are required and accommodate parties of one to 12.

2915 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 497-9200
(313) 497-9200
The interior of Bar Pigalle in Detroit, Michigan with white top tables, dark colored chairs, green accents. Bureau Detroit

Cliff Bell's

The quintessential downtown art deco club is hosting a NYE celebration featuring the sounds of R&B/jazz singer songwriter Tony Hightower. The first show starts at 7:30 p.m. and a second performance takes place at 10:30 p.m. Brief entertainment will also commence ahead of the midnight countdown. Tickets are $50 and reservations are required.

2030 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-2543
(313) 961-2543

The Royce Detroit

The Royce’s annual NYE party and charity raffle returns, featuring an open bar, snacks, a champagne toast just before midnight, and music to match the vibes. All proceeds from the raffle will go to an as-of-yet unannounced charity. Doors open at 10 p.m. and capacity is limited to 75 guests. Tickets are $85.

76 W Adams Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 481-2160
(313) 481-2160

shelby

Tickets are selling out fast for the NYE dinner at this Financial District speakeasy. This year, the bar is offering a special to get the night started with drinks, shareable bites, and entree specials. The food menu includes carrot hummus and homemade yogurt flatbread, kabocha squash dumplings in vegetable broth, potato croquette with A-5 wagyu, U-10 scallop with cauliflower mash, gougeres with passionfruit curd and coffee, and dry-aged beef tenderloin with miso roasted kale. A $25 deposit per person is required.

607 Shelby St, Detroit, MI 48226

The Apparatus Room

The Apparatus Room at Detroit Foundation Hotel is offering two seatings this year for a prix-fixe dining experience. The first seating takes place at 5 p.m. and includes a five-course menu for $100 per person. Items for this seating include a selection of canapes, celery root and apple, ooached halibut with egg yolk, dashi, salsify, leek and hay smoke, a duet of beef with whipped potato, black truffle, rutabaga, and for dessert, a lapsang tea with satsuma and chocolate. The second seating starts at 9 p.m. and includes two additional courses like Siberian caviar and manchego cheesecake for $140. All diners receive a complimentary glass of Lallier champagne.

250 W Larned St, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 800-5600
(313) 800-5600
The interior of Apparatus Room with cascading lighting bar seating and lounge seating in Detroit, Michigan. The Apparatus Room

The Sugar House

Sugar House’s annual NYE celebration returns, along with Detroit native Olivia Dear, who will once again return for a live performance at this stalwart cocktail bar. Tickets go for $100 per person and include a welcome cocktail, exclusive drink menu, and a complimentary toast at midnight. Doors open at 10 p.m. Reservations are required and can accommodate parties of up to six people.

2130 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-0123
(313) 962-0123
Sugar House New Years Sugar House

Flowers of Vietnam

Southwest Detroit’s Flowers of Vietnam is hosting a five-course pre fixe dinner menu for parties of two to six, with seatings available up until 10 p.m. Tickets are required and go for $100. more details or any allergies or restrictions email contact@flowersofvietnam.com.

4440 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 554-2085
(313) 554-2085

PizzaPlex

A five-course Italian dinner followed by all-night karaoke are on deck at this neighborhood pizzeria. Dinner includes an appetizer, two sides, pizza, dessert, NYE specials, and a sparkling wine toast at midnight. A la cart items and cocktails will be available throughout the evening. After dinner, join in on karaoke. Tickets go for $90 (gratuity included) and sales end at noon on Dec. 30.

4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 757-4992
(313) 757-4992
pizza going into oven Featherstone

Mutiny Bar

For more casual, no-RSVP-needed vibes, join Mutiny Bar in southwest Detroit for tiki drinks, live DJ sets, and complimentary champagne toast a midnight.

4654 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209

