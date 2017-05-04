Surprisingly, a number of great restaurants have opened — and even found ways to thrive — during the pandemic. The restaurant industry is if nothing else, creative and resilient, and the newest restaurants are prime examples. Below, is a guide to some of the most impressive newcomers to metro Detroit’s dining scene, offering a mix of outdoor seating, indoor dining, delivery, and takeout. They include farm-to-table dining serving rabbit and goat, spaghetti and hot perch in District Detroit, and restaurants with celebrity backing.

COVID restrictions have eased and diners are back again. Please, be kind, thank the servers, and remember to tip well. It’s been a challenging year.

Dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. For updated information on coronavirus cases, visit the state of Michigan’s coronavirus tracker or check the most recent guidance from the CDC.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.