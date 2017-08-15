 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A fruit tart from The Great Commoner.
The Great Commoner

12 New Restaurants and Bars to Check Out in Ann Arbor

From brisket rice bowls, wings, and shrimp tacos, here are some of Ann Arbor’s latest new restaurants

by John Reyes Updated
A fruit tart from The Great Commoner.
| The Great Commoner
by John Reyes Updated

Summer’s almost here and with the warmer temps and school year coming to a close that means more time to get out and enjoy the company of friends and family. The Ann Arbor restaurant scene is still as vibrant as ever, so why not try someplace new?

Expansion is an ongoing theme as new outlets for Ricewood, Detroit Wing Company, and Condado Tacos make the updated Heatmap. For something completely different, check out Monty’s for an English-style pub experience and Plate, a budget-friendly sushi and fried chicken spot.

This is a tough time for the restaurant industry and its staff, too, so please, if you do choose to grab a bite, be kind and remember to tip well.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. HOMES Brewery - Campus

112 Jackson Plaza
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 929-5212
The popular Ann Arbor brewery has opened HOMES Campus, a new, multi-use place on the far west side. In addition to its selection of beers on tap, the stylish spot showcases Dozer cafe and Smooj, its line of smoothie seltzers. An art-filled seating area has views of its large, outdoor space with fire pits and heaters for cold season.

John Reyes

2. Ricewood on Maple

245 N Maple Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 436-4163
Ever since its humble food truck beginnings, Ricewood’s been a local favorite for its Chamorro-style rice bowls that often sell out quickly. Now with a second location and expanded capacity, fans and newcomers now have more opportunities to enjoy some of the best barbecue in Michigan.

John Reyes

3. Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 263-1414
The regional chain’s first Ann Arbor outlet is now open for carryout and delivery in the Uptown complex on the city’s south side. This spot feature traditional, boneless, and plant-based chicken with 20 different sauces, all made in-house. A wide variety of sides and desserts round out the menu.

John Reyes

4. Hyperion Coffee Co - Ann Arbor

111 W Liberty St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 510-0398
Hyperion features ethically-sourced beans — many of which bear the names of producers — roasted in Ypsilanti and served in downtown Ann Arbor. Java cravers can choose from a full line of coffee drinks and locally-made pastries to enjoy in the cozy, Liberty Street shop. 

Hyperion Coffee

5. The Great Commoner

110 E Washington St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 519-1300
This French patisserie from the team behind Detroit’s Cannelle is a pastry lover’s dream. The space is as elegant as the buttery croissants, rich eclairs, colorful macarons, and many other delicacies offered. Sandwiches, salads, and a full coffee bar are also available. 

John Reyes

6. Condado Tacos

401 E Liberty St #200
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 369-3172
Despite the intense college sports rivalry, people have flocked to this modern taco outlet that hails from Columbus, Ohio. Tacos featuring both traditional and novel ingredients are on the menu along with a line of signature margaritas. The Baja shrimp tacos and Mexican street corn are can’t-miss items.

John Reyes

7. Stray Hen Cafe Ann Arbor

403 E Washington St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 929-2590
Stray Hen serves several healthy brunch alternatives at its light-filled downtown eatery. Choose from breakfast bowls featuring a base of ancient grains, granola, or cauliflower rice, or opt for more than 20 toppings at the oatmeal bar.

Breakfast bowl with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cheese, corn and peppers John Reyes

8. Plate Sushi & Chicken

1133 Broadway St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
(734) 369-6127
Fried chicken is starting to challenge pop music as the most popular import from Korea and it’s no wonder — the combination of the double-fried exterior with spicy sauce and the juicy interior is beyond delicious. This humble spot serves generous portions of chicken as well as sushi, udon, and rice bowls that are tasty as well as budget-friendly. 

9. Monty's Public House

3140 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
(734) 929-5462
A little bit of England to Ann Arbor’s South Packard corridor. Pub favorites like fish and chips join comfort food items from this side of the pond in a cozy space — complete with a basement arcade — that is sure to become a local neighborhood hangout.  Perhaps “neighbourhood” would be more appropriate. 

10. Latin American Cuban cuisine

2269 Ellsworth Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
(734) 961-7452
Located in the middle of a Ypsi strip mall, this little diner can be easy to miss. Those who make the effort to find it will be treated to classic Cuban dishes such as rope vieja and Piccadilly. The yuca fries with a cilantro garlic dip steal the show.

John Reyes

11. Ypsi Cocktail Club

102 W Michigan Ave
Ypsilanti, MI 48197

The team behind Ann Arbor Distilling Company opened this gorgeous tasting room in downtown Ypsilanti. Bottles of the spirits and are available for purchase and its canned cocktails are created in collaboration with and for the benefit of local nonprofits. 

Ypsi Cocktail Club

12. Thompson & Co.

400 N River St
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
(734) 441-6200
Southern-inspired cuisine is now being served at this landmark Depot Town building, originally built in 1861. Shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and brisket join other comfort food classics and locally-brewed beer. It’s also the home of Mash, a basement whiskey bar in downtown Ann Arbor. 

Thompson & Co

Related Maps