12 New Restaurants and Bars to Check Out in Ann Arbor

From brisket rice bowls, wings, and shrimp tacos, here are some of Ann Arbor’s latest new restaurants

Summer’s almost here and with the warmer temps and school year coming to a close that means more time to get out and enjoy the company of friends and family. The Ann Arbor restaurant scene is still as vibrant as ever, so why not try someplace new?

Expansion is an ongoing theme as new outlets for Ricewood, Detroit Wing Company, and Condado Tacos make the updated Heatmap. For something completely different, check out Monty’s for an English-style pub experience and Plate, a budget-friendly sushi and fried chicken spot.

This is a tough time for the restaurant industry and its staff, too, so please, if you do choose to grab a bite, be kind and remember to tip well.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.