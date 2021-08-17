Where to Sip Mocktails That Are Better Than a Shirley Temple

Yes, people are drinking more alcohol during the pandemic, but others are turning to these Detroit bars’ flavorful booze-free cocktails

Alcohol sales in Michigan have soared during the pandemic. But whether because of allergies, religion, or a lifestyle shift, boozy beverages aren’t always an option.

Thankfully, non-alcohol beverage choices have graduated beyond the super-sweet Shirley Temples and virgin margaritas. Some bars have stepped up their nonalcoholic game with mocktails (aka drinks without the buzz ) that are just as flavorful, creative — and sometimes half the price of — as their alcoholic counterparts. They’re often also half the price.

Don’t let the summer heat and humidity dampen your spirits. From a creamy lemonade to a spicy raspberry lemon cooler, these bars and restaurants’ mocktails leave no reason to be mocked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.