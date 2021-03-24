 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bunch of plates featuring pots of beautifully arranged seafood, scallion pancake, bibimbap, kimchi, Korean dumplings, and more. Michelle and Chris Gerard

11 Destinations for Korean Food in Metro Detroit

Where to find kimchi, bulgogi, Korean barbecue and soju

by Monica Williams Updated
by Monica Williams Updated
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Korea is one of the most interesting culinary countries in the world, with a variety of fermented and spicy foods to please any palate. Until a few years ago, Korean restaurants were few and far between in metro Detroit. But as Korean food and culture continue to thrive here, kimchi, bulgogi, and japchae now appear more often than ever before alongside Korean barbecue and fried chicken on menus. From modern takes on traditional Korean dishes to Korean restaurants pumping K-Pop through the sound system or tuning into K-dramas on TV, here are a few spots to check out around town.

Read next: Korean Fried Chicken Is Having a Moment in Metro Detroit

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Wasabi Korean and Japanese

15 E Kirby St
Detroit, MI 48202
Visit Website

Seoul meets Tokyo in this cozy neighborhood spot across from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Order from the sushi/sashimi selections or from a full Korean-Japanese menu that includes many favorite dishes from both nations.

2. Daebak Korean BBQ

27566 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
Visit Website

Located inside New Seoul Plaza, a complex with a trio of Korean restaurants, Daebak Korean BBQ is a great place for group gatherings. All platters (pork belly, pork jowl, beef ribeye, chicken, tofu) are served raw and meant to be cooked by patrons on the grills built into the dining tables. Finish things off with soju, an Asian beer, or maekgeolli.

3. Myomee Cafe

27566 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
Visit Website

Pop into Myomee for a bubble tea or mid-day or after-dinner bingsu, a popular Korean shaved ice dessert popular in South Korean cafes. Myomee’s version uses a thinly shaved frozen milk and sugar base (instead of ground ice), which results in a snowlike consistency.

4. Jinji Korean Cuisine & Soju Bar

27566 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
Visit Website

The second of three Korean restaurants in New Seoul Plaza, Jinji serves up traditional Korean dishes in a modern way. Start with the haemul pajeon, Jinji’s signature shrimp and squid pancake. Other standouts include the bibimbap, kimchi jjigae (spicy pork and kimchi stew), or japchae. Tip: Use the call button on the table to summon a server, as is often done at restaurants in Seoul.

5. Hola! Seoul

39743 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Visit Website

Hola! Seoul fuses the flavors of Korea, Mexico, and the United States in a fast-food (but delicious) menu that includes kimchi BBQ tacos, bibimbap, Korean fried chicken, and kimchi fries made for sharing.

Korean fried chicken wings with sauce and spices on top Hola! Seoul

6. Soora Korean Restaurant

6580 Orchard Lake Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
Visit Website

Start with a beef hot stone bowl, popular among customers at this Korean-Chinese institution. The menu is long, with a solid selection of bibimbap, fried rice, and fish and chicken entrees. No choice is a bad one here, and the hospitality is top-notch, too.

7. Sammi

3634 Rochester Rd
Troy, MI 48083
Visit Website

There’s plenty to like at Sammi, a no-frills oldie but goodie housed in a Troy strip mall. This family-owned restaurant makes homey ginseng chicken, oxtail bone soup, and seafood ramyun.

Sammi’s dining room with yellow tables and black chairs, a clock and a chalkboard sign on the wall Sammi

8. Chung Ki Wa

2101 15 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Visit Website

Around for more than a decade, Chung Ki Wa’s claim to fame is its Korean barbecue. The squid salad, kimchi jjigae, and jjajyangmyeon (black bean noodles) also are tasty. Portions are generous, so take friends, or depart with leftovers that will last a few days.

Yelp

9. Korea Palace Restaurant

34744 Dequindre Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Visit Website

Step into the Korea Palace (one of the region’s stalwarts) to be treated like a king or queen. Service here is fast and friendly. The menu here is long, and everything is homemade. Korea Palace classic standouts include bo ssam (steamed pork belly meat with kimchi and oysters on the side) and kalbi jim (prime beef ribs simmered in honey soy sauce). Prix-fixe meals are available.

lots of banchan (or side dishes) in small white bowls Korea Palace Restaurant

10. Kimchi Box

13937 Lakeside Cir Suite 113
Sterling Heights, MI 48313
Visit Website

Tofu bibimbap, popcorn chicken, and bulgogi tacos are the stars at this fast-casual restaurant, which opened in February. The chicken is double-fried and comes with a choice of Korean sassy, soy garlic, or half-and-half sauce.

11. Honey Wings

2028 W Auburn Rd
Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Visit Website

This restaurant was inspired by the street food found in South Korea, but adds an American twist. Think spicy Cheetos waffle fries; corn dogs with Fruity Pebbles, or cheese; and spicy wings and chicken sandwiches.

