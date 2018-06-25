 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

17 of Metro Detroit’s Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants

Hip hop spaghetti, fun dipped cones, waterfront dining, and ample supplies of crayons

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

Dining out is perhaps one of the most under-appreciated challenges of parenthood. It requires lots of planning ahead. Is there a kids’ menu? Is there space for a stroller or a high chair on the premises? Will the parents be able to satisfy a fussy kiddo when they’re trying to run errands?

Here in metro Detroit, households have a number of creative options that offer just as much for adults as they do for kids. From restaurants with adventurous children’s menus to spots that supply crayons and coloring pages and eateries that add something unique to the family outing, here are 18 of metro Detroit’s best bets for kid-friendly meals that parents will also enjoy.

Did we overlook your favorite spot to dine out with kids? Drop a note in the comments or at the tipline.

Next Read: The 18 Best Things to Do in Detroit With Kids

Terry's Terrace

When the ‘rents want to enjoy a few brews and surf ‘n turf but are in search of a chill place where the children can also play, this Harrison Township, waterside spot is just the spot. This old-school destination has been around since 1938 and features a seafood-focused menu with options like its famous fish and chips, clam chowder, and New England lobster rolls. For the finicky little ones who may still be freaked out about seafood, there’s a variety of tacos, burgers, and for the tiny tots, a kids menu. The best part, according to some parents, is its video game arcade where the youngsters can nerd out and the grownups can sip on a beer.

36470 Jefferson Ave, Harrison Twp, MI 48045
(586) 463-2671
(586) 463-2671

Noodle Topia

Because if there’s anything a kid loves more than hand-pulled noodles, it’s a robot that will come to the table and help serve your meal. This chill Madison Heights spot features an array of finger food dim sum and hearty, warm noodle bowls served with or without broth. Plus, the kids will appreciate that they get to try an array of milk teas that are served by Bella, one of the robot servers with an adorable cat face.

30120-30140, 30120 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 591-4092
(248) 591-4092

Vinsetta Garage

Berkley favorite Vinsetta Garage is known for its Americana-inspired atmosphere and comfort food menu packed with burgers, macaroni and cheese, and spaghetti that’s appropriate for parents looking for an adult meal, but also appealing to kids. The restaurant also features high chairs for children who need a little help reaching the table and crayons to keep them busy while they eat.

27799 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 548-7711
(248) 548-7711
Lisa DeMaria Smeltzer/Facebook Vinsetta Garage

Buddy's Pizza

Buddy’s is great for family gatherings with plenty of big tables and crispy-edged Detroit-style pizza for sharing. For children that don’t care for pizza, the old-school establishment offers options like chicken strips, pasta, and kid-sized sundaes.

17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212
(313) 892-9001
(313) 892-9001
Older customers sit at check tablecloth covered tables below a drop ceiling inside Buddy’s Pizza. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Norma G's Detroit

Featuring family-friendly vibes and ample seating, Norma G’s is a smart choice for those who want to get get together with their mom or dad friends and have enough room for the kids. Hearty dishes like oxtail sliders and spicy jerk chicken Trini Tacos are great for ordering for the table. And for the kids who’ve not yet warmed up to spice, there’s a kids menu.

14628 E Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 290-2938
(313) 290-2938

The Kitchen, by Cooking with Que

This bright, open space in New Center is great for play dates in that the kiddos can enjoy watching their meals being prepared right in front of them or play with the life-sized set of Connect Four out front. The vegan and omnivorous menu of salads, sandwiches, brunch items, and refreshing lemonades and teas are a nice bonus for the parents looking to incorporate more mindful eating habits in their wee ones’ lives.

6529 Woodward Ave suite a, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 462-4184
(313) 462-4184

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

Those of you parents who want to incorporate more of the beauty of nature, this spacious, canal-side eatery in in Jefferson Chalmers offers hints of Mother Nature’s splendor. This casual spot offers a garden-like setting with views of the water (have the kiddos tried kayaking yet?) and a regularly changing seasonal menu featuring local produce.

14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 822-4434
(313) 822-4434

Pie-Sci

It’s hard for kids to argue with pizza for dinner, even with the eclectic toppings served at Pie-Sci. This Woodbridge restaurant is a favorite with parents, offering casual seating in the dining room and on the patio as well as plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

5163 Trumbull Ave, Detroit, MI 48208
(313) 818-0290
(313) 818-0290
A wide view of two top tables along the wall in the red and white dining room at Pie-Sci Michelle and Chris Gerard

Copy Link

While the name references an R-rated film, Royale With Cheese has become a popular destination for families thanks to its big burgers and sandwiches often oozing with cheese fondue. The restaurant features a handful of smaller portioned items like macaroni and cheese, Lil’ Burgers, and chicken tenders with a choice of sauce for children to enjoy. The colorful custard shakes mixed with treats like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are also a big draw for kids for obvious reasons.

4163 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 315-3014
(313) 315-3014
Royale With Cheese/Facebook

Mom's Spaghetti

On your way to the ol’ sports games? Sure, there are plenty of hotdogs, peanuts, and Cracker Jacks inside the stadium, but why not enjoy a filling walking meal from Emimen’s (OK, it’s really run by the folks behind the chain of Union Joints restaurants) walk-up spaghetti joint. Each serving of pasta or s’ghetti sandwiches (available with or without meatballs) are served in cute handheld cartons, ideal for munching and strolling to Comerica Park. Plus, there’s a neat mini shrine in Mr. Mather’s honor in the shape of a trailer. Guests can buy merch and check some of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s collectible items. See? Both delicious and educational.

2131 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 888-8388
(313) 888-8388

Frita Batidos Detroit

Adjacent to Mom’s Spaghetti is Frita Batidos, the brightly-hued, inviting spot featuring Cuban-style fritas — or burgers — batitos (shakes), and other snacks inspired by Cuban cuisine. There’s also a spacious outdoor patio so families can stretch out.

66 W Columbia St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 725-4100
(313) 725-4100

Mister Dips

When nothing will satiate that hunger while running around downtown like a yummy smash burger or dipped cone, there’s Mister Dips in Parkers Alley. With a rotation of fanciful, eye-catching dipped soft serve cones, loaded waffle fries, crispy boneless chicken tenders, griddled burgers, and cartoonish decor throughout, it’s a guilty pleasure that everyone can agree on.

19 E Grand River Ave, Parkers Aly, Detroit, MI 48226

Lumen Detroit

Because kids have a tendency to want to run around, Lumen Detroit is great for not just a meal, but also releasing that kid energy at the adjoining Beacon Park. That makes it attractive real estate for diners with rug rats in tow. The park regularly hosts family-friendly events, while the menu’s starter offerings such as mac ‘n cheese, pretzels, or wagyu meatballs — nice little bites during an outing downtown.

1903 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 626-5005
(313) 626-5005

Bobcat Bonnie's

With ample seating and a diverse menu that’s as fun as it is delicious, Bobcat Bonnie’s doesn’t necessarily need a kids menu to appeal to youngsters. The restaurant’s brunch with options like Oreo pancakes, Captain Crunch french toast, and giant cinnamon rolls is particularly popular with families. Bobcat also features several arcade games for kids with a handful of quarters.

1800 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-1383
(313) 962-1383
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Ima Izakaya

There’s a reason families frequent this noodle bar mini chain. Ima’s lively atmosphere is kid-friendly and offers a list of slurp-worthy fare geared towards children under 12 including butter udon noodles with root veggies, chicken noodle soup, steamed rice with veggies, and now with its larger space in Corktown, a menu of robata-grilled meats and veggies — good for sharing with the little ones.

2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 306-9485
(313) 306-9485

Taqueria Mi Pueblo

This expansive Mexican restaurant in Southwest Detroit is a favorite for big groups and particularly families with kids. Children can munch on approachable options at Taqueria Mi Pueblo such as breaded and fried milanesa (with a choice of chicken or steak) or kid-sized burritos. Each kids meal comes with a choice of french fries or rice and beans. And when to-go options are a must, there’s Mi Pueblo Express across the street.

7278 Dix St, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 841-3315
(313) 841-3315
Michelle and Chris Gerard

NeeHee's Indian Vegetarian Street Food

Indian street food spot NeeHee’s truly offers something for everyone. The casual, vegetarian-friendly mini chain offers a formidable selection of dishes including 10 options geared towards kids. The feast of flavors ranges from kids’ menu standard bearers like grilled cheese sandwiches to paneer burgers and cheese and jam dosas.

45656 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187
(734) 737-9777
(734) 737-9777
Neehee’s/Facebook

