19 Essential Italian Restaurants in Metro Detroit

Perhaps It’s no surprise that Detroit excels at Italian food. People of Italian descent have been present in Detroit since Cadillac founded the city in 1701. They settled mainly in Detroit’s original “Little Italy,” which started from the lower east side (Eastern Market area) and ran along Gratiot and Riopelle, near Black Bottom and Paradise Valley.

Today, the area boasts a wide range of Italian eateries from casual pizzerias such as Supino, eight- to 18-layered submarine sandwiches from Gonellas, and Mexican-Italian offerings at El Barzon. Below, find some of the finest from each category serving up handmade pasta, fresh seafood, Neapolitan slices, and more. For the city’s top pizza, click here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.