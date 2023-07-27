 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Metal trays of biryani, chicken 65, and butter chicken at Charminar Biryani Express in the Midtown neighborhood of Detroit Nargis Rahman

15 South Asian Restaurants to Try in Metro Detroit

From masala dosas in Eastern Market to a desi pizzeria in Canton, here are the essentials from the Indian subcontinent

by Brenna Houck and Serena Maria Daniels
Nargis Rahman

The availability of South Asian food in metro Detroit is arguably among of the best the country has to offer, with a wide representation from the subcontinent, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and beyond. This makes for an impressive array of biryanis and chaats, chai and mango lassi, seafood and tandoori, dosas and samosas. And because metro Detroit is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in America, there’s no shortage of halal options from which to choose.

Most corners of metro Detroit have a variety of spots to choose from, like desi-style PizzaWala’s in Canton, Bangladeshi specialties from Aladdin Sweets and Café in Hamtramck, Indo-Chinese menu items from Ashoka Indian Cuisine in Troy, Nepalese momos from Momo Cha in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood, plus many more. For more regional Asian fare throughout southeast Michigan, check out these guides to for for sushi, Chinese, Thai, Korean, and Filipino.

Midnight Temple

Midnight Temple opened its dramatic indoor space and bar after years of work, thus creating an inviting spot to enjoy dosas, samosas, and plates of hakka noodles whether inside or outdoors at the pedestrian-friendly street lounge space on Riopelle Street. In addition to the street food offerings, a full bar offers boozy takes on traditional beverages like mango lassi spiked with tequila, manzanilla sherry, honey, orange, and rosewater. Midnight also frequently collaborates with its Eastern Market neighbors for special events and offerings.

2466 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207
(734) 558-5649
(734) 558-5649

Momo Cha

Nepalese dumpling stand Momo Cha is one of a limited number of spots in metro Detroit that serves Nepalese fare, and it’s available at the Detroit Shipping Company food hall in Midtown. The small dumplings here are called momos and are filled with choice of chicken, pork, or veggies with tofu and can be pan-fried, steamed, or deep-fried, and come with a choice of chutneys. Other traditional dishes here include sekuwa (skewered and grilled meat) and dhal bhat, a dish comprised of lentils, rice, curry, and pickles.

474 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201

Charminar Biryani House - Express

Copy Link

Muslims and folks wanting to incorporate more halal food into their eating routines have another fast-casual Indian-style option in Charminar Biryani Express, located across the street from Wayne State University. The restaurant offers a takeout-friendly menu featuring prepared entrees, appetizers, and sides, including butter chicken, chicken 65, and tandoori chicken, as well as a variety of vegan-friendly selections.

111 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 974-6236
(313) 974-6236

NeeHee's Indian Vegetarian Street Food

Copy Link

This strictly vegetarian restaurant is known for its menu inspired by Indian street food. The extensive menu features items like masala dosas, dahi puri (crispy, bite-sized wheat balls filled with veggies and chutney), fresh sugarcane juice, and more original recipes such as the aloo tikki burger, a cheeseburger with mint-cilantro chutney, tomatoes, onions, and ketchup. The restaurant also includes a menu dedicated to vegan dishes. Neehee’s has locations in Canton and Troy.

45656 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187
(734) 737-9777
(734) 737-9777

PIZZAWALA'S (Curry on Crust)

This Indian pizzeria makes for a worthy carryout stop after a trip to Ikea. The aloo gobi pizza is topped with a mild tikka sauce with cheese, cauliflower, tomatoes, garlic, and fries. Do yourself a favor and add a side of masala potato wedges to the order.

45490 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187
(734) 354-8700
(734) 354-8700

The Himalayan Flames

This halal restaurant serves up flavors of the Himalayas — Indian, Nepali, and Tibetan cuisine. Start with the samosas, which are flavorful and fried to perfection. The butter chicken and the chicken tikka masala are popular with customers, who’ve given high marks to the restaurant since its 2019 opening.

22266 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 908-1193
(313) 908-1193

Turmerican Vegetarian Cuisine

This well-trafficked Novi vegetarian establishment serves up excellent plates of Southern Indian cuisine. Try the platters or the selection of Indo-Chinese rice and noodle dishes. As a bonus, everything is prepared with organic and non-GMO ingredients.

24259 Novi Rd, Novi, MI 48375
(248) 513-4392
(248) 513-4392

Paradise Biryani Pointe

Paradise Biryani Pointe is a chain restaurant known for its biryani, and its Dearborn location offers a unique-to-metro Detroit traditional South Indian breakfast every weekend, featuring made-to-order menu items include chana chaat, cold chickpea “salad,” dahi puri, dahi vada, and samosas.

The business has expanded its footprint to include a food truck situated weekdays at 1200 Randolph in Greektown called Paradise Street Eats, featuring a number of handhelds like a butter chicken taco, Indian-style falafel, and za-atar cheese dosa.

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 130, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 406-2806
(313) 406-2806

Star Of India

Star of India has served dishes from both the northern and southern parts of the country since 1980. The mixed appetizer sampler is a best bet and popular with customers: think two samosas, four eggplant pakoras, four onion bhajees, and a papadam. Other standouts include the Indian classics butter chicken, palak paneer, chicken tikka masala, aloo matar gobi, which all should be accompanied by the cheese naan.

180 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 546-5996
(248) 546-5996

Also featured in:

Ashoka Indian Cuisine

Ashoka specializes in Moghali, South Indian, North Indian, and Indian Chinese cuisines. The menu offers a large selection of samosas, biryani, dosa, and masala. Mango lassis are a great complement to the spice that accompanies many dishes.

3642 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-7070
(248) 689-7070

Phulkari Punjabi Kitchen

Formerly known as Indo Pak Restaurant, this Madison Heights spot has been a staple for Punjabi cuisine for going on three decades. Dequindre in Madison Heights for over 28 years, and recently renovated the interior to brighten up our lively restaurant. Stop by for a variety of chaats, biryanis, naan wraps filled with paneer tikka, and tea time specialties like aloo tikki, samosas, and pakoras.

27707 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 541-3562
(248) 541-3562

Amar Pizza

Hamtramck staple Amar Pizza fuses Bangladeshi, American, and Italian flavors into some really intriguing pies. The pizzas are baked both as rounds and Detroit-style square varieties. Fan favorites include the dry fish pizza with, shrimp, garlic, onions, cilantro, and fish paste sauce, as well as the famed (and very spicy) ghost pizza, which terrorizes tastebuds with heat. Customers can place orders for carryout or delivery through the website, or just place an order by phone.

12195 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 366-0980
(313) 366-0980
tandoori chicken pizza in a square pan detroit-style pan Eater

Bonoful Indian Restaurant

Bonoful, whose name means a “bouquet of flowers,” features a subtly glam dining room with colorful lights, chandeliers, and secluded booths tucked into individual alcoves for a little extra privacy. This spot features chicken tikka biryani (a slight variation on the chicken biryani), goat curry with a rich gravy, vegetable curry, and fresh, buttery naan. The biryani at Bonoful is a particularly good version with thinly sliced poultry is tender and evenly incorporated into every bite of rice

12085 Conant Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 368-8800
(313) 368-8800

Reshmi Sweets & Cafe

This homey restaurant boasts many Bangladeshi staples, such as aloo chop, chicken korma, and fish curry, which is available in several styles such as rupchanda, also known as Chinese silvery pomfret fish. Finish off the meal with an order of pistachio and cardamom-flecked barfi and malai curry sweets, two milk and sugar-based desserts. For people trying Bangladeshi food for the first time, korma is a good place to start. Made with a yogurt or cream base, it’s a great option for folks in need of control of the heat level.

12170 Conant St, Detroit, MI 48212
(313) 366-2425
(313) 366-2425

Aladdin Sweets and Café

Aladdin Sweets & Café is known for its endless supply of desserts. This local community favorite opened its doors in 1998, serving an extensive Bangladeshi menu and a reliable daily buffet where customers can fill up on curries and rice. The chicken biryani comes out in a heaping, saffron-yellow pile. The flavorful rice dish features cooked chicken, minced herbs, spices for an aromatic pop of flavor, and saffron-infused yellow rice. The bright-red chicken 65 is features brightly-hued chunks of chicken, chilis, onions, and a sprinkling of chopped cilantro.

11945 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-8050
(313) 891-8050
A woman scoops bright red cubes of chicken with onions and cilantro onto a plate with a metal spoon. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Related Maps