15 South Asian Restaurants to Try in Metro Detroit

The availability of South Asian food in metro Detroit is arguably among of the best the country has to offer, with a wide representation from the subcontinent, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and beyond. This makes for an impressive array of biryanis and chaats, chai and mango lassi, seafood and tandoori, dosas and samosas. And because metro Detroit is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in America, there’s no shortage of halal options from which to choose.

Most corners of metro Detroit have a variety of spots to choose from, like desi-style PizzaWala’s in Canton, Bangladeshi specialties from Aladdin Sweets and Café in Hamtramck, Indo-Chinese menu items from Ashoka Indian Cuisine in Troy, Nepalese momos from Momo Cha in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood, plus many more. For more regional Asian fare throughout southeast Michigan, check out these guides to for for sushi, Chinese, Thai, Korean, and Filipino.