Someone with rings on their fingers holding a cone of gelato with tile wall background
A scoop of gelato from Momento Gelato, a new gelato shop and cafe in Corktown
GB in Detroit

Save Room for Ice Cream at These Fantastic Detroit Shops

From vegan soft-serve to Superman scoops to paletas, here are some great places to chill out with a sweet treat this summer

by Serena Maria Daniels and Brenna Houck Updated
A scoop of gelato from Momento Gelato, a new gelato shop and cafe in Corktown
| GB in Detroit
by Serena Maria Daniels and Brenna Houck Updated

Ice cream season has arrived and nothing spells sweet, delicious relief from muggy Detroit summers than a hibiscus-flavored paletas or a seasonal swirl of vegan soft serve held inside a taco shelled-shaped waffle cone. Between the mangonada shops, walk-up ice cream windows, and frozen custard shacks, metro Detroit has all the bases covered for frozen treats. Here are some outstanding spots for ice cream to stay cool all summer long.

Did we miss your favorite ice cream outpost? Let us know at the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bob Jo's Frozen Custard

4071 Quarry St.
Wyandotte, MI
(734) 282-6818
(734) 282-6818
For 74 years, summertime standby Bob Jo’s has attracted long lines on hot days for its towering swirls of frozen custard in flavors like blackberry, lemon, and Blue Moon. There’s also homemade raspberry Italian ice for non-dairy fans. Dress up a cone with the stand’s selection of toppings ranging from toasted coconut to rainbow sprinkles.

2. Calder Brothers Dairy

1020 Southfield Rd
Lincoln Park, MI
(313) 381-8858
(313) 381-8858
A Downriver classic since ‘46, Calder Brothers Dairy makes ice cream with products from the family farm. Find generous scoops in flavors like horchata, caramel cappuccino, and rich and creamy peanut butter.

3. The Custard Co.

2801 Monroe St
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-1750
(313) 274-1750
There’s a long lineup of ice cream treats at this Dearborn shop. Sweet Bun, a hot-pressed ice cream donut sandwich, is this place’s claim to fame, and a machine keeps the donut hot and the ice cream cold. Go for the Superman flavor, or the Ashta, which was added after many requests from customers. Frozen custards can also be served in a pie and flavor include Fruity Pebbles, Oreo, Biscoff, and Cookie Monster. Also, be on the lookout summer 2022 when the Custard Co. is supposed to expand with a second location at 23845 W. Warren Ave. in Dearborn Heights.

4. Shatila Bakery & Cafe

14300 W Warren Ave
Dearborn, MI
(313) 934-1520
(313) 934-1520
Dearborn’s sprawling Middle Eastern confectionery and cafe is the perfect recipe for a sugar coma. The ice cream counter offering flavors like mango, strawberry, and cherry is particularly satisfying. First-timers to this institution would be wise to consider the pistachio ice cream — a cult favorite and Shatila specialty.

5. Neveria La Michoacana

4336 W Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI
313-550-2929
313-550-2929
This southwest Detroit parlor is exceptionally popular on sunny days as families and kids stop in for scoops of ice cream, mangonadas, fruity or creamy paletas made daily in-house, and other frozen or frozen adjacent treats. Neveria La Michoacana also offers Mexican street food snacks like Dorilocos, elote cups, and refreshing aguas frescas.

Hands hold red, yellow, and green popsicles. Michelle and Chris Gerard

6. Mangonadas Del Barrio

4029 Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI 48209
313-724-6074
313-724-6074
Mangonadas Del Barrio gets its name from a cool, tangy Mexican treat made with frozen mangos and a combination of chili, lime, and tamarind paste. This mini-chain has several locations throughout southwest and the Downriver area, meaning folks are never too far from a massive ice cream sundae of a cup of strawberries and cream.

banana split Brenna Houck

7. Momento Gelato and Coffee

2120 Trumbull
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 974-6054
(313) 974-6054
Momento Gelato, next door to the UFO Factory, is the new Italian-style ice cream parlor in Corktown that specializes in using all natural ingredients. The shop is the creation of Tom Isaia, who also founded Coffee Express, a roasting company based in Plymouth. The menu features seasonal flavors, espresso drinks, and a delightful affogato. Flavors change with the seasons, but guests can expect specialties such as mango sorbet, coffee (made with brew from Coffee Express), and pistachio.

A woman wearing rings holding a waffle cone of gelato at Momento Gelato in Corktown.
A cone of gelato from Momento Gelato, an Italian-style ice cream shop and cafe in Corktown.
Gerard + Belevender

8. Milk & Froth Ice Cream

535 Griswold St Ste 112
Detroit, MI 48226
Milk & Froth, a popular ice cream truck, is now a brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Detroit. Owners Alexis Matteson and Deion Cao say their vegan and classic ice cream is made from scratch without pre-manufactured mixes, chemical stabilizers, or artificial colors and flavors. Milk & Froth serves more than a dozen rotating ice cream flavors, including honeycomb, butterscotch brownie, matcha pistachio, malt cherry chocolate, orange cream, salted caramel, chocolate hazelnut, and Blue Magic.

A sign reading Milk &amp; Froth hangs on the outside of a brick building. Courtesy photo

9. Detroit Water Ice Factory

1014 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI
This downtown shop is all about water ice — a frozen dessert popular in Philadelphia and New Jersey. The Motown Twist takes the whole experience up a notch with swirls of soft-serve ice cream combined with water ice. A portion of the proceeds from Detroit Water Ice Factory goes to charity.

Michelle and Chris Gerard

10. Huddle Soft Serve

2 John R St
Detroit, MI 48226
Huddle’s soft serve window is open just a short skip from Parker Alley downtown for chocolate, vanilla or twists with toppings of sprinkles, sea salt, chocolate chips, and cherry or chocolate dips. Or, in West Village, Huddle is also available at Two Birds bar at 8130 Kercheval, where guests can order from a window for cones, as well as floats made with root beer, Coke, Vernor’s, or Faygo Rock n’ Rye.

11. -320 at Detroit Shipping Company

474 Peterboro St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 462-4973
(313) 462-4973
Tucked into the second floor of Cass Corridor food hall Detroit Shipping Company, -320 is making some of the creamiest ice cream in town. The secret is the instant freezing of all of the ingredients with liquid nitrogen, which is -320 degrees Fahrenheit. Customers can choose from flavors like fresh mint chocolate chip, hazelnut cocoa crisp, and verde tea. Pour some espresso over the top to make it an affogato.

12. Tou & Mai

4240 Cass Ave Ste 102
Detroit, MI
Bubble tea is definitely the headline, but this Asian mini-mart operated by Go! Sy Thai is an all-around good spot for chilled sweets. For an ice cream fix check out the Hello, Hello. The dessert is based on Filipino halo halo and features ube and mango ice cream, flavored jellies, red azuki bean, coconut and condensed milk, and candied coconut. The whole cup is topped with wafer cookies.

13. Cold Truth

4240 Cass Ave suite 100
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 680-1199
(313) 680-1199
The stand operates in the evenings from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, with a rotating menu that features options like lavender, vegan blueberry, chocolate, and vegan sweet cream soft serve. Order it in a fresh vegan, gluten-free waffle cone, a cup topped with vegan dark chocolate or milk chocolate shell, or in waffle cone taco shell, and then load up on a variety of toppings from local food purveyors’ goods. This window-service spot also frequently collaborates with local chefs and organizations to signal boost various social justice causes.

14. Guernsey Farms Dairy

17101 Novi Rd
Northville, MI
(248) 349-1466
(248) 349-1466
This Metro Detroit classic’s shop in Northville scoops its creamy ice cream into cups, cones, and floats. Expect a wide range of flavors such as black cherry, birthday cake, and specialties like Mackinac Island lilac. Don’t overlook the dairy’s other favorite — chocolate milk.

15. Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium

22965 Woodward Ave
Ferndale, MI
(248) 544-3440
(248) 544-3440

Expect quirkier options from this spot’s whimsical, rotating menu like black tea ice cream with shortbread cookies, Sour Patch Kids (topped with gummy bears), peach thyme, or the electric blue Kooky Monster. There’s a variety of vegan flavors, too. Customers who can’t choose just one flavor or go all out with an ice cream flight. Stop by the Ferndale shop or the outpost on Cass Avenue in Detroit for a cup, cone, a cookie ice cream sandwich, or whole pint.

16. Doug's Delight

1108, 24110 John R Rd
Hazel Park, MI 48030

Super creamy soft-serve is made in-house, alongside chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches, and ice cream-filled cream puffs. There’s even an off-menu ice cream with a dog treat available for pups. Doug’s sources hard ice cream from local favorite Guernsey Dairy with special flavors like Grandpa’s Blueberry Way (blueberry ice cream infused with real blueberries and pomegranate seeds, and dark chocolate flakes). To eat, try Matt & Mo’s Italian Beef, made by an Italian from Chicago, situated inside the ice cream shop.

A round ice cream sandwich and a brownie sundae sit on a table Gerard + Belevender

17. Erma's Original Frozen Custard

2080 E 14 Mile Rd
Warren, MI 48092
(586) 275-2447
(586) 275-2447
With three locations in metro Detroit, this local favorite has built a small seasonal custard empire. The shops frequently rotate flavors with options like butter pecan, strawberry cheesecake, and coconut cream pie custard as well as Dole soft serve. Customers can customize their cones with a variety of dips and toppings.

