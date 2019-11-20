Not all swanky bars are speakeasies, and not all true historic speakeasies are swanky. Detroit is lucky enough to have a wide range of hidden, historic and otherwise memorable Prohibition-era bars. That only makes sense, as Detroit was a hotbed of activity during Prohibition a century ago, supplying up to 75 percent of the country’s booze from 1920 to 1933. Cozy up to the bar at any one of these magical places and find inspiration behind clever cocktails, hidden entrances and historic bars.

