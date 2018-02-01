 clock menu more-arrow no yes
pastries in the window at New Palace Bakery

Where to Dine and Drink in Hamtramck

Yemeni, Bangladeshi, and Polish dining all in one neat town

by Dorothy Hernandez and Serena Maria Daniels
by Dorothy Hernandez and Serena Maria Daniels
Despite its diminutive size, there’s a whole lot to love about Hamtramck. This independent town nestled within the city limits of Detroit has an outsized reputation, thanks to its active nightlife and eclectic restaurant scene that reflects cuisines from around the globe. Within just 2.1 square miles, people can dine on Bosnian, Yemeni, Bangladeshi, and Polish food reflective of the many immigrant communities that settled here. Hamtramck also boasts a vibrant bar and entertainment scene. The pandemic hit businesses in the area hard, but many restaurants pivoted to continue serving the community as safely as possible. From taco joints to European bakeries, here are some of the best spots to check out in Hamtramck right now.

Remember, despite restaurants allowed to reopen with limited seating capacity inside, takeout or outdoor dining are generally considered by health experts to be lower-risk options.

Did we miss your favorite Hamtramck restaurant? Drop a note in the comments, at Twitter, Facebook, or at the tipline.

A number of metro Detroit restaurants have resumed dine-in service. The level of service offered is indicated on each map point. However, this should not be taken as endorsement for dining in, as there are still safety concerns: For updated information on coronavirus cases in your area, please visit the state of Michigan’s coronavirus tracker. Studies indicate that there is a lower exposure risk when outdoors, but the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Yemen Cafe

8740 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 871-4349
(313) 871-4349

This local favorite is known for its Yemeni cuisine in a diner-style atmosphere. Expect platter-sized pieces of fresh flatbread and fiery zhug sauce paired with dishes like chicken ghallaba and tender lamb.

Lamb on saffron rice, a plate of rice mixed with chicken and vegetables, and a large piece of Yemeni flatbread next to a silver dish of garlic paste. Brenna Houck

2. Motor City Sports Bar

9122 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 875-4710
(313) 875-4710

This easygoing pub keeps customers entertained with pool, darts, and a jukebox. But Motor City is also known for serving some really solid bar food, including one of the best cheeseburgers around and Balkan ćevapi, a house specialty.

3. Bumbo's

3001 Holbrook Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 285-8239
(313) 285-8239
Visit Website

Bumbo’s is a welcoming neighborhood bar, complete with affordable, well-made cocktails and a kitschy, retro-rockabilly vibe. It’s been mostly closed during the pandemic, but check out its social media pages for special curbside and walk-up events.

Customers gather inside the bar at Bumbo’s which is filled with pink flowers and features a boar’s head mounted on an orange wall. Michelle and Chris Gerard

4. Boostan Cafe

3470 Holbrook Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 456-8100
(313) 456-8100
Visit Website

Hamtramck offers a plethora of Middle Eastern cuisine, thanks to the community’s ever-growing immigrant community, largely from Yemen. At this takeout and delivery spot, diners can find Yemeni-style breakfast sandwiches and Egyptian rice-based comfort foods, in addition to more common items like shawarma and shish tawook.

5. Le detroit macaron

2756 Evaline St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 338-8006
(313) 338-8006
Visit Website

With its colorful macarons and equally colorful personality, Le Detroit Macaron puts playful twists on the classic French treats, with creative flavors from cinnamon toast crunch to Samoas (a take on the popular Girls Scout cookie). Equally as popular here is the cinnamon roll, created using the owner’s mom’s recipe. In the past, customers lined up down the street when the cinnamon roll hit the menu as a special.

6. New Palace Bakery

9833 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 875-1334
(313) 875-1334
Visit Website

People from across the region gather in Hamtramck annually on Fat Tuesday to indulge a dozen or more paczki — a type of Polish doughnut. Several bakeries specialize in these filled and fried treats, including New Palace Bakery, which introduces new flavors into its filling rotation annually. While it doesn’t attract the same intimidating lines the rest of the year, New Palace is still worth a visit for its flaky strudels, babka, tarts, and other sweet pastries.

Pastries and bunt cakes sit in a window display at New Palace Bakery. Michelle and Chris Gerard

7. Polonia Restaurant

2934 Yemans St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 873-8432
(313) 873-8432
Visit Website

Hamtramck mainstay Polonia serves all the Polish favorites in a kitschy atmosphere filled with decorative plates and folk art. Start with a tart cup of dill pickle soup before moving on to comforting plates of pierogi, fried potato pancakes, and a Midwestern staple — city chicken. The restaurant features a full bar.

Michelle and Chris Gerard

8. Whiskey In the Jar

2741 Yemans St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 873-4154
(313) 873-4154

Whiskey in the Jar may have craft beers and a Detroit City FC banner, but it maintains a quintessential Hamtramck dive bar feel with a pool table, plenty of mirrored beer signs, and old-school movies playing on the television.

a pool table with a green lamp over the top and a dark room with christmas lights strung around the edge Michelle Gerard

9. Dos Locos Tacos

10337 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 872-6838
(313) 872-6838
Visit Website

Dos Locos Tacos is the latest restaurant to take over the iconic counters at the old Campau Tower. The restaurant serves up a simple lineup of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and fresh-to-order guacamole. Customers can count on vegetarian and halal-friendly options.

Michelle and Chris Gerard

10. Balkan House

3028 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 262-6234
(313) 262-6234
Visit Website

This casual restaurant offers homestyle Eastern European fare in the lower half of a two-flat on Caniff. Customers can count on Bosnian dishes like ćevapi and cream cheese-stuffed hamburgers, as well as trays of Turkish coffee and the restaurant’s most talked-about dish — döner kebab. Thin-sliced gyro meat, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion stuffed inside soft on the inside, crispy on the outside lepinja flatbread with sauce drizzled over the top. The menu is halal.

A close up of a döner sandwich with veggies and meat stuffed in a pocket of soft white bread and drenched with creamy white sauce. Brenna Houck

11. Fat Salmon Sushi

11411 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 305-4347
(313) 305-4347

This casual sushi spot serves a variety of affordable rolls and nigiri as well as teriyaki chicken meals and Ramune Japanese sodas. Fans of Korean bibimbap will also find the dish well represented at Fat Salmon.

12. Remas Restaurant

11444 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 707-0920
(313) 707-0920
Visit Website

Remas replaced the old Clock diner in 2017, bringing another wonderful Middle Eastern dining option to Hamtramck. The restaurant serves many Yemeni dishes in a sleek, efficient space. The fasolia (white beans) and saltah (a popular Yemeni stew) are excellent. There’s also no going wrong with the haneeth — slow-roasted chicken or lamb.

13. Ali's Pizza

11608 Conant St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 826-1403
(313) 826-1403
Visit Website

This certified halal Bangladeshi-American restaurant is home to the chicken 65 “burger,” a top-notch fusion sandwich that landed on Eater Detroit’s list of crispy fried chicken sandwiches last year. The burger is inspired by the spicy bright red chicken dish widely served at Bangladeshi restaurants. Ali’s marinates its bird in spices before dredging and frying and then topping the crispy chicken with more spicy sauce and sauteed veggies. Other dishes worth checking out are the equally creative pizzas, such as the chicken shawarma or nacho supreme. Call in orders for carryout or order on the Slice app.

14. Amar Pizza

12195 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 366-0980
(313) 366-0980
Visit Website

With so many cultures communing in one city, the lines between cuisines sometimes blur in wonderfully American ways. Amar Pizza is a product of this crossover with pizzas and hot dogs featuring Bangladeshi flavors. Try options like the dry fish with shrimp, garlic, onions, cilantro, and fish paste sauce or the famous (and very spicy) ghost pepper pizza in the form of a round pie or a Detroit-style square.

tandoori chicken pizza in a square pan detroit-style pan Eater

15. Reshmi Sweets & Cafe

12170 Conant St
Detroit, MI 48212
(313) 366-2425
(313) 366-2425
Visit Website

This homey restaurant boasts many Bangladeshi staples, such as aloo chop, chicken korma, and fish curry, which is available in several styles such as rupchanda, also known as Chinese silvery pomfret fish. Finish off the meal with an order of pistachio and cardamom-flecked barfi and malai curry sweets, two milk and sugar-based desserts. Order online or call for takeout. Currently not open for indoor dining.

